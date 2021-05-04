KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD 

St. Joseph Christian 20 East Atchison 17

Maryville 12 Falls City 0

North Nodaway 13 East Harrison 3

Nebraska City 7 Douglas County West 5

KMALAND GIRLS GOLF SCOREBOARD

Glenwood 211 Clarinda 242

Creston 205 Red Oak 257

St. Albert 215 Abraham Lincoln 270

Denison-Schleswig 213 Lewis Central 240 Kuemper Catholic 242

Tri-Center 217 Riverside 237

Logan-Magnolia 218 AHSTW 260

IKM-Manning 231 Missouri Valley NTS

Lenox 217 Southwest Valley NTS Fremont-Mills NTS

Woodbine at Boyer Valley 

Sioux City East, Sioux City North at Sergeant Bluff-Luton 

LeMars at Sibley-Ocheyedan 

Mormon Trail 225 Lamoni NTS Melcher-Dallas NTS

KMALAND BOYS GOLF SCOREBOARD 

Creston 183 Red Oak 208 

Kuemper Catholic 334 Carroll 340 

Fremont-Mills 170 Southwest Valley 208 Lenox 213 

Tri-Center 178 Riverside 201 

AHSTW 199 Logan-Magnolia NTS

IKM-Manning 165 Missouri Valley 193

Boyer Valley 176 Woodbine 217 

Lamoni 161 Mormon Trail 219 Melcher-Dallas 221 

Albia at Moravia

Midland Empire Conference Tournament

Elmwood-Murdock at Ashland-Greenwood

KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Glenwood 3 Sioux City East 2

Lewis Central 6 Bishop Heelan Catholic 2

Creston 2 Chariton 1

Atlantic 1 West Central Valley/Nodaway Valley 0

St. Albert 4 Harlan 1

Underwood 10 Riverside 0

Missouri Valley 6 Logan-Magnolia 0

Maryville 6 Mid-Buchanan 0

KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD 

Lewis Central 8 Creston 0 

St. Albert 5 Atlantic 1 

Denison-Schleswig 4 Kuemper Catholic 1 

Riverside 2 Underwood 0

Missouri Valley 4 Logan-Magnolia 0 

Nebraska Subdistrict Class B-1 Semifinals 

Platteview 3 Gross Catholic 1

Nebraska City 2 Conestoga 1 

KMALAND GIRLS TENNIS SCOREBOARD

Glenwood 5 Clarinda 4

Red Oak 6 Lewis Central 3

Sioux City East at LeMars

Nebraska City 6 Gross Catholic 3

KMALAND BOYS TENNIS SCOREBOARD 

St. Albert 5 Glenwood 4 

LeMars 9 Sioux City East 0 

Bishop LeBlond at Maryville

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.