KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

North Platte 10 East Atchison 0

Nodaway Valley 9 Osborn-Stewartsville 1

Savannah 2 Chillicothe 1

Bishop LeBlond 6 Albany 5

North Andrew 5 DeKalb 3

KMALAND GIRLS GOLF SCOREBOARD 

Hawkeye Ten Conference Meet at Denison – 1. Atlantic 383, 2. Clarinda 409, 3. Harlan 421, 4. Red Oak 424, 5. Denison-Schleswig 430, 6. Kuemper Catholic 434, 7. Shenandoah 439, 8. St. Albert 474, 9. Glenwood 489, 10. Lewis Central 504, 11. Creston NTS

Sidney 209 Mount Ayr 228 Bedford NTS Lenox NTS

Underwood 207 Tri-Center 221

Riverside 231 Audubon 244

IKM-Manning 205 Treynor 207

Logan-Magnolia 240 Missouri Valley 266

Nodaway Valley, East Union at Southwest Valley

Martensdale-St. Marys 213 Wayne 234 Central Decatur NTS

Melcher-Dallas at Mormon Trail 

KMALAND BOYS GOLF SCOREBOARD

Underwood 189 Tri-Center 204

Audubon 159 Riverside NTS

Treynor 159 IKM-Manning 218

Missouri Valley 161 Logan-Magnolia 183

Mount Ayr 184 Bedford 193 Lenox NTS

Wayne 190 Martensdale-St. Marys 206 Central Decatur NTS

Melcher-Dallas at Mormon Trail

Missouri Class 1 District 4 at Excelsior Springs — 3. Rock Port 387, 5. King City 413, 6. Stanberry 413, 9. Worth County 476

Missouri Class 3 District 4 at Richmond — 3. Maryville 343, 9. Savannah 377

Dave McEwen Memorial Golf Tournament (at Lincoln) — 4. Syracuse 357, 5. Johnson County Central 364, 6. Elmwood-Murdock 367, 7. Ashland-Greenwood 373, 9. Palmyra 380, 10. Falls City 411, Humboldt-TRS NTS

KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD 

Glenwood 9 Tri-Center 1

Lewis Central 3 Harlan 1

St. Albert 3 Thomas Jefferson 2

Kuemper Catholic 1 West Central Valley 0

Denison-Schleswig 5 Missouri Valley 3

Treynor 9 AHSTW 0

Bishop Heelan Catholic 10 LeMars 0

St. Pius X 8 Savannah 0

KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Lewis Central 8 Harlan 1

St. Albert 3 Thomas Jefferson 2

Treynor 8 AHSTW 0

Underwood 6 Logan-Magnolia 0

Abraham Lincoln 3 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0

Bishop Heelan Catholic 4 LeMars 1

KMALAND GIRLS TENNIS SCOREBOARD 

Lewis Central 8 Denison-Schleswig 0

Clarinda 7 Abraham Lincoln 2

Thomas Jefferson 7 Omaha Northwest 2

KMALAND BOYS TENNIS SCOREBOARD

Missouri Class 1 District 16 — Maryville def. Bishop LeBlond via forfeit

