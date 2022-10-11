KMALAND GOLF SCOREBOARD

GIRLS: Missouri Class 1 District 4 — 1. East Atchison 367, 8. Rock Port 496, 10. Stanberry 507, Worth County NTS

GIRLS: Missouri Class 2 District 4 — 1. Maryville 377

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

South Harrison 3 Platte Valley 1

Maryville 7 DeKalb 6

Worth County 5 Mid-Buchanan 2

KMALAND SWIMMING SCOREBOARD 

GIRLS: Sioux City Metro 59 Spencer 35

GIRLS: Sioux City Metro 81 Algona 13

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE 

Nebraska City at Crete (B)

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD

Western Iowa Conference Tournament 

AHSTW 29-25-25 IKM-Manning 27-19-14

Treynor 25-25-25 AHSTW 12-20-22

Underwood 25-21-25-25 Tri-Center 14-25-10-18

Missouri Valley 25-25-25 Audubon 16-18-13

Riverside 25-25-26 Logan-Magnolia 22-17-24

Pride of Iowa Conference Tournament 

Mount Ayr 25-25-29 East Union 17-22-27

Southeast Warren 25-28-25 Mount Ayr 15-26-12

Lenox 25-25-25 Martensdale-St. Marys 17-13-13

Nodaway Valley 15-25-23-25-17 Central Decatur 25-19-25-22-15

Bedford 25-25-25 Wayne 15-18-15

Southwest Valley 25-25-21-26 Bedford 15-17-25-24

Non-Conference 

MVAOCOU 26-25-28 Woodbine 24-22-26 

Area Missouri 

St. Joseph Christian at Mound City 

South Harrison at Maryville 

Area Nebraska 

Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament  

Conestoga 23-25-25-25 Louisville 25-15-11-8

Fort Calhoun 26-25-25 Arlington 24-22-13

East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament 

Palmyra 25-25-25 Auburn 12-14-12

Johnson County Central 25-25-25 Falls City 20-19-17

Elmwood-Murdock 25-25-25 Mead 15-15-20

Freeman 25-25-25 Weeping Water 10-23-11

Pioneer Conference Tournament 

Pawnee City 22-25-26 Tri-County 25-22-24

Pawnee City 26-5-25 Falls City Sacred Heart 24-25-23

Sterling vs. Humboldt-TRS at Diller-Odell

Lourdes Central Catholic 25-25 Friend 6-15

Lourdes Central Catholic 25-26-25 Johnson-Brock 21-28-16

Southern def. Lewiston

Diller-Odell 25-25 Southern 18-9

