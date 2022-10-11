KMALAND GOLF SCOREBOARD
GIRLS: Missouri Class 1 District 4 — 1. East Atchison 367, 8. Rock Port 496, 10. Stanberry 507, Worth County NTS
GIRLS: Missouri Class 2 District 4 — 1. Maryville 377
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
South Harrison 3 Platte Valley 1
Maryville 7 DeKalb 6
Worth County 5 Mid-Buchanan 2
KMALAND SWIMMING SCOREBOARD
GIRLS: Sioux City Metro 59 Spencer 35
GIRLS: Sioux City Metro 81 Algona 13
KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE
Nebraska City at Crete (B)
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Western Iowa Conference Tournament
AHSTW 29-25-25 IKM-Manning 27-19-14
Treynor 25-25-25 AHSTW 12-20-22
Underwood 25-21-25-25 Tri-Center 14-25-10-18
Missouri Valley 25-25-25 Audubon 16-18-13
Riverside 25-25-26 Logan-Magnolia 22-17-24
Pride of Iowa Conference Tournament
Mount Ayr 25-25-29 East Union 17-22-27
Southeast Warren 25-28-25 Mount Ayr 15-26-12
Lenox 25-25-25 Martensdale-St. Marys 17-13-13
Nodaway Valley 15-25-23-25-17 Central Decatur 25-19-25-22-15
Bedford 25-25-25 Wayne 15-18-15
Southwest Valley 25-25-21-26 Bedford 15-17-25-24
Non-Conference
MVAOCOU 26-25-28 Woodbine 24-22-26
Area Missouri
St. Joseph Christian at Mound City
South Harrison at Maryville
Area Nebraska
Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament
Conestoga 23-25-25-25 Louisville 25-15-11-8
Fort Calhoun 26-25-25 Arlington 24-22-13
East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament
Palmyra 25-25-25 Auburn 12-14-12
Johnson County Central 25-25-25 Falls City 20-19-17
Elmwood-Murdock 25-25-25 Mead 15-15-20
Freeman 25-25-25 Weeping Water 10-23-11
Pioneer Conference Tournament
Pawnee City 22-25-26 Tri-County 25-22-24
Pawnee City 26-5-25 Falls City Sacred Heart 24-25-23
Sterling vs. Humboldt-TRS at Diller-Odell
Lourdes Central Catholic 25-25 Friend 6-15
Lourdes Central Catholic 25-26-25 Johnson-Brock 21-28-16
Southern def. Lewiston
Diller-Odell 25-25 Southern 18-9