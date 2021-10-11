KMALAND GOLF SCOREBOARD

GIRLS: Missouri Class 1 District 4 — 1. East Atchison 438

GIRLS: Nebraska Class B State Tournament — T7. Nebraska City 425

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD

Western Iowa Conference Tournament 

Audubon 25-25-25 IKM-Manning 8-21-9

Treynor 25-25-25 Audubon 8-8-12

Underwood 25-25-25 AHSTW 23-19-19

Missouri Valley 25-25-25 Logan-Magnolia 19-7-17

Tri-Center 26-25-25 Riverside 24-18-4

Pride of Iowa Conference Tournament 

AT SOUTHEAST WARREN 

Bedford 25-25-25 Central Decatur 16-15-20

Southeast Warren 25-25-25 Bedford 18-13-15

AT NODAWAY VALLEY

Nodaway Valley 25-23-25-25 Martensdale-St. Marys 11-25-20-21

AT EAST UNION

Mount Ayr 25-25-25 East Union 21-23-17

AT SOUTHWEST VALLEY 

Lenox def. Wayne

Southwest Valley 25-25-25 Lenox 20-14-15

Rolling Valley Conference 

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 25-25-24-26-15 Coon Rapids-Bayard 19-22-26-28-4

Non-Conference 

Woodbine MVAOCOU

Missouri/Nebraska 

St. Joseph Christian 25-25-25 Mound City 14-9-15

Maryville at South Harrison

Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament 

Louisville 25-27-25 Conestoga 20-25-15

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 25-25-25 Fort Calhoun 9-16-11

East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament 

Johnson County Central 25-25-25-25 Weeping Water 27-15-16-17

Mead 25-25-25 Johnson County Central 12-20-12

Palmyra 29-25-25 Falls City 27-11-22

Malcolm 25-25-25 Auburn 15-12-18

Elmwood-Murdock 25-25-25 Freeman 9-8-16

Pioneer Conference Tournament 

Tri County def. Lewiston

Falls City Sacred Heart 25-25 Tri County 16-11

Lourdes Central Catholic 25-25 Humboldt-TRS 16-18

Sterling 25-25 Friend 13-9

Johnson-Brock 25-25 Sterling 21-23

Southern 27-29 Pawnee City 25-27

Diller-Odell 27-25 Southern 25-16

