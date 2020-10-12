KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Kuemper Catholic 25-25-25 Creston 10-14-23

Western Iowa Conference Tournament

Audubon 25-25-25 IKM-Manning 17-19-15

Underwood 25-25-25 Audubon 5-12-10

Missouri Valley 22-25-18-25-15 Treynor 25-15-25-19-8

Logan-Magnolia 25-25-25 AHSTW 22-19-18

Tri-Center 25-23-25-25 Riverside 17-25-14-21

Pride of Iowa Conference Tournament

Southwest Valley 25-25-25 Central Decatur 14-14-21

East Union 3 Mount Ayr 2

Nodaway Valley 25-25-25 East Union 16-16-12

Bedford 25-25-25 Martensdale-St. Marys 12-10-11

Southeast Warren 25-25-25 Bedford 18-5-22

Lenox 28-24-25-23-15 Wayne 26-26-23-25-8

Missouri River Conference

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 25-25-25 Abraham Lincoln 13-20-22

Sioux City West 3 Thomas Jefferson 2

Other Area Iowa

Coon Rapids-Bayard 25-25-18-25 Fremont-Mills 19-21-25-16 

Boyer Valley 25-25-25 MVAOCOU 16-22-16 

Ankeny Christian 25-25-25 Madrid 14-14-21

Twin Cedars 3 Meskwaki Settlement 1

Area Missouri/Nebraska

Maysville at West Nodaway

Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament

Louisville 25-25-25 Conestoga 11-14-20

Pioneer Conference Tournament

Pawnee City 25-25 Tri County 17-18

Diller-Odell 25-25 Pawnee City 12-7

Humboldt-TRS 25-21-25 Lourdes Central Catholic 20-25-15

Southern vs. Friend (at Lourdes Central Catholic)

Johnson-Brock vs. Southern/Friend

Sterling 25-25 Lewiston 14-8

Falls City Sacred Heart 25-25 Sterling 12-23

