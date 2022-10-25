KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD

Iowa Class 1A Region 1 — Semifinals

Gehlen Catholic 25-25-25 Remsen St. Mary’s 23-20-17

Riverside 25-20-27-22-16 Stanton 19-25-25-25-14

Iowa Class 1A Region 2 — Semifinals

Ankeny Christian 25-25-23-25 Tri-Center 10-13-25-12

Sidney 25-25-25 East Mills 21-23-19

Iowa Class 1A Region 3 -- Semifinals 

AGWSR 25-25-25 Glidden-Ralston 13-13-10

Newell-Fonda 25-25-25 Bishop Garrigan 13-16-9

Iowa Class 1A Region 4 — Semifinals

North Tama 25-25-25 Waterloo Christian 12-17-22

Southeast Warren 25-25-25 Earlham 20-22-10

Iowa Class 2A Region 3 — Semifinals 

Missouri Valley 25-25-25 Southwest Valley 6-21-11

Kuemper Catholic 25-25-25 Treynor 18-11-20

Missouri Class 1 District 16 — Semifinals (at South Holt)

East Atchison 25-25-25 Mound City 14-12-18

Rock Port 25-25-25 South Holt 22-18-22

Missouri Class 3 District 16 — Championship (at Savannah)

Benton 25-25-14-25 Maryville 23-23-25-22

Nebraska Class C1 Subdistrict 1 (at Syracuse) 

Syracuse 25-25-25 Auburn 16-13-16

Fairbury 25-25-25 Falls City 21-19-18

Nebraska Class C1 Subdistrict 2 (at Platteview)

Conestoga 25-25-20-25 Gross Catholic 28-23-25-11

Platteview 25-25-25 Conestoga 15-20-11

Ashland-Greenwood 25-25-25 Cornerstone Christian 20-4-13

Nebraska Class C2 Subdistrict 1 (at Freeman)

Wilber-Clatonia 22-25-25-25 Southern 25-17-16-21

Freeman 25-25-25 Wilber-Clatonia 16-13-18

Johnson County Central 25-25-27 Tri County 23-17-25

Nebraska Class C2 Subdistrict 2 (at Lincoln Lutheran)

Weeping Water 25-25-25 Louisville 21-19-15

Lincoln Lutheran 25-25-25 Weeping Water 11-11-7

Palmyra 25-25-25 Lourdes Central Catholic 20-20-15

Nebraska Class D1 Subdistrict 1 (at Meridian)

Dorchester 25-25-25 Pawnee City 21-22-16

Meridian 25-25-25 Dorchester 18-10-22

Johnson-Brock 25-23-25-25 Sterling 18-25-17-22

Nebraska Class D1 Subdistrict 2 (at Elmwood-Murdock)

Elmwood-Murdock 25-25-25 Parkview Christian 16-11-7

East Butler def. Cedar Bluffs

Nebraska Class D2 Subdistrict 1 (at Diller-Odell)

Diller-Odell 25-25-25 Lewiston 16-9-7

Falls City Sacred Heart 22-25-25-25 Humboldt-TRS 25-11-19-15

