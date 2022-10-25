KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Iowa Class 1A Region 1 — Semifinals
Gehlen Catholic 25-25-25 Remsen St. Mary’s 23-20-17
Riverside 25-20-27-22-16 Stanton 19-25-25-25-14
Iowa Class 1A Region 2 — Semifinals
Ankeny Christian 25-25-23-25 Tri-Center 10-13-25-12
Sidney 25-25-25 East Mills 21-23-19
Iowa Class 1A Region 3 -- Semifinals
AGWSR 25-25-25 Glidden-Ralston 13-13-10
Newell-Fonda 25-25-25 Bishop Garrigan 13-16-9
Iowa Class 1A Region 4 — Semifinals
North Tama 25-25-25 Waterloo Christian 12-17-22
Southeast Warren 25-25-25 Earlham 20-22-10
Iowa Class 2A Region 3 — Semifinals
Missouri Valley 25-25-25 Southwest Valley 6-21-11
Kuemper Catholic 25-25-25 Treynor 18-11-20
Missouri Class 1 District 16 — Semifinals (at South Holt)
East Atchison 25-25-25 Mound City 14-12-18
Rock Port 25-25-25 South Holt 22-18-22
Missouri Class 3 District 16 — Championship (at Savannah)
Benton 25-25-14-25 Maryville 23-23-25-22
Nebraska Class C1 Subdistrict 1 (at Syracuse)
Syracuse 25-25-25 Auburn 16-13-16
Fairbury 25-25-25 Falls City 21-19-18
Nebraska Class C1 Subdistrict 2 (at Platteview)
Conestoga 25-25-20-25 Gross Catholic 28-23-25-11
Platteview 25-25-25 Conestoga 15-20-11
Ashland-Greenwood 25-25-25 Cornerstone Christian 20-4-13
Nebraska Class C2 Subdistrict 1 (at Freeman)
Wilber-Clatonia 22-25-25-25 Southern 25-17-16-21
Freeman 25-25-25 Wilber-Clatonia 16-13-18
Johnson County Central 25-25-27 Tri County 23-17-25
Nebraska Class C2 Subdistrict 2 (at Lincoln Lutheran)
Weeping Water 25-25-25 Louisville 21-19-15
Lincoln Lutheran 25-25-25 Weeping Water 11-11-7
Palmyra 25-25-25 Lourdes Central Catholic 20-20-15
Nebraska Class D1 Subdistrict 1 (at Meridian)
Dorchester 25-25-25 Pawnee City 21-22-16
Meridian 25-25-25 Dorchester 18-10-22
Johnson-Brock 25-23-25-25 Sterling 18-25-17-22
Nebraska Class D1 Subdistrict 2 (at Elmwood-Murdock)
Elmwood-Murdock 25-25-25 Parkview Christian 16-11-7
East Butler def. Cedar Bluffs
Nebraska Class D2 Subdistrict 1 (at Diller-Odell)
Diller-Odell 25-25-25 Lewiston 16-9-7
Falls City Sacred Heart 22-25-25-25 Humboldt-TRS 25-11-19-15