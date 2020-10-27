KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD — Tournament Trail 

Iowa Class 1A Region 2 — Semifinals 

Newell-Fonda 20-25-25-25 Logan-Magnolia 25-18-14-20

St. Albert 25-25-25 Coon Rapids-Bayard 16-15-15

Iowa Class 1A Region 4 — Semifinals 

Stanton 25-25-25 Grand View Christian 11-17-22

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 25-25-25 BCLUW 21-16-16

Iowa Class 1A Region 5 — Semifinals 

Southeast Warren 25-25-25 Southwest Valley 14-10-14

New London 25-25-25 Melcher-Dallas 19-11-3

Iowa Class 2A Region 2 — Semifinals 

Lawton-Bronson 25-25-11-17-17 Missouri Valley 13-22-25-25-15

Boyden-Hull 25-25-22-32 Hinton 13-16-25-30

Iowa Class 2A Region 3 — Semifinals 

Underwood 25-25-26 Treynor 17-15-24

Van Meter 25-25-25 Nodaway Valley 11-19-16

Missouri Class 1 District 15 — First Round (at Plattsburg) 

South Holt 25-25-25 Union Star 9-12-15

Plattsburg vs. Orrick

Missouri Class 1 District 16 (at Rock Port) 

North Nodaway 25-25-21-25 Mound City 20-22-25-18

Nodaway-Holt 25-25-25 West Nodaway 18-18-20

East Atchison 25-25-25 North Nodaway 6-13-11

Nodaway-Holt 3 Rock Port 2

Nebraska Class C1 Subdistrict 1 (at Syracuse) 

Syracuse 25-25-25 Fairbury 16-7-10

Auburn 25-25-25 Falls City 14-16-23

Nebraska Class C1 Subdistrict 3 (at Roncalli Catholic) 

Roncalli Catholic 25-25-25 Boys Town 3-10-14

Louisville 25-25-25 Conestoga 23-20-23

Nebraska Class C2 Subdistrict 1 (at Freeman) 

Freeman 25-25-25 Johnson County Central 22-18-23

Wilber-Clatonia 25-25-25 Tri County 12-20-15

Nebraska Class C2 Subdistrict 2 (at Palmyra) 

Weeping Water 25-25-25 Cornerstone Christian 11-9-4

Palmyra 25-25-25 Weeping Water 13-7-15

Brownell Talbot 25-25-19-26 Lourdes Central Catholic 23-16-25-24

Nebraska Class D1 Subdistrict 1 (at HTRS) 

Southern 25-25-25 Pawnee City 20-13-14

HTRS 25-25-25 Southern 19-17-15

Johnson-Brock def. Elmwood-Murdock

Nebraska Class D2 Subdistrict 1 (at Diller-Odell) 

Diller-Odell 25-25-25 Lewiston 6-5-3

Falls City Sacred Heart 25-25-25 Sterling 16-21-13

