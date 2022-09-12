KMALAND GOLF SCOREBOARD
BOYS: Bishop Heelan Catholic 298 LeMars 319 Sioux City West NTS
GIRLS: Blair Tournament — Plattsmouth 462
GIRLS: Fairbury Tournament — Syracuse NTS
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Platte Valley 8 West Platte 2
North Andrew 3 Northeast Nodaway 1
North Platte 12 Stanberry 2
Plattsmouth 12 Omaha Benson 0
Malcolm 4 Ashland-Greenwood 3
KMALAND TENNIS SCOREBOARD
GIRLS: Benton 7 Maryville 2
BOYS: Waverly 7 Nebraska City 2
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Corner Conference
Essex 25-25-25 Hamburg 12-12-13
Pride of Iowa Conference
Southeast Warren at Martensdale-St. Marys
Rolling Valley Conference
CAM 25-25-25 Coon Rapids-Bayard 20-15-21
Bluegrass Conference
Seymour 23-25-25-25 Melcher-Dallas 25-19-19-17
Twin Cedars 25-25-25 Moulton-Udell 14-11-14
Non-Conference
Diagonal 25-25 Essex 20-21
Diagonal 25-25 Hamburg 15-17
Bedford 25-25-25 North Nodaway 20-15-13
Southeast Warren, Interstate 35 at Martensdale-St. Marys
Central Decatur 25-25-19-24-15 Lamoni 19-23-25-26-11
Glidden-Ralston, Ogden, Earlham at Madrid
Paton-Churdan at Colo-NESCO
College View Academy 25-25 Heartland Christian 23-17
Heartland Christian, College View Academy at Boys Town
Area Missouri
East Buchanan 25-25-25 South Holt 18-16-14
MUDECAS Tournament — A Division
Falls City Sacred Heart 25-25 Exeter-Milligan 16-18
Palmyra 25-25 Freeman 22-20
Johnson-Brock 27-13-25 Diller-Odell 25-25-20
BDS 25-28 Sterling 23-26
MUDECAS Tournament — B Division
Humboldt-TRS Parkview Christian
Tri County Lewiston
Meridian 25-25 Pawnee City 9-21
Johnson County Central 25-25 Southern 21-17