KMALAND GOLF SCOREBOARD

BOYS: Bishop Heelan Catholic 298 LeMars 319 Sioux City West NTS

GIRLS: Blair Tournament — Plattsmouth 462

GIRLS: Fairbury Tournament — Syracuse NTS

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Platte Valley 8 West Platte 2

North Andrew 3 Northeast Nodaway 1

North Platte 12 Stanberry 2

Plattsmouth 12 Omaha Benson 0

Malcolm 4 Ashland-Greenwood 3

KMALAND TENNIS SCOREBOARD

GIRLS: Benton 7 Maryville 2

BOYS: Waverly 7 Nebraska City 2

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD

Corner Conference 

Essex 25-25-25 Hamburg 12-12-13

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Southeast Warren at Martensdale-St. Marys

Rolling Valley Conference 

CAM 25-25-25 Coon Rapids-Bayard 20-15-21

Bluegrass Conference 

Seymour 23-25-25-25 Melcher-Dallas 25-19-19-17

Twin Cedars 25-25-25 Moulton-Udell 14-11-14

Non-Conference 

Diagonal 25-25 Essex 20-21

Diagonal 25-25 Hamburg 15-17

Bedford 25-25-25 North Nodaway 20-15-13

Southeast Warren, Interstate 35 at Martensdale-St. Marys

Central Decatur 25-25-19-24-15 Lamoni 19-23-25-26-11

Glidden-Ralston, Ogden, Earlham at Madrid

Paton-Churdan at Colo-NESCO

College View Academy 25-25 Heartland Christian 23-17

Heartland Christian, College View Academy at Boys Town

Area Missouri 

East Buchanan 25-25-25 South Holt 18-16-14

MUDECAS Tournament — A Division

Falls City Sacred Heart 25-25 Exeter-Milligan 16-18

Palmyra 25-25 Freeman 22-20

Johnson-Brock 27-13-25 Diller-Odell 25-25-20

BDS 25-28 Sterling 23-26

MUDECAS Tournament — B Division 

Humboldt-TRS Parkview Christian

Tri County Lewiston

Meridian 25-25 Pawnee City 9-21

Johnson County Central 25-25 Southern 21-17

