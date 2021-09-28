KMALAND GOLF SCOREBOARD

BOYS: Sioux City East 297 Sergeant Bluff-Luton N/A

GIRLS: Midland Empire Conference Tournament — 2. Maryville 446

GIRLS: Auburn Invitational — 1. East Atchison 395, 2. Auburn 407, 4. Syracuse NTS, 5. Johnson County Central NTS

GIRLS: Elmwood-Murdock Invitational — 4. Ashland-Greenwood 374, 6. Elmwood-Murdock 435, 7. Palmyra 451

KMALAND SOCCER SCOREBOARD 

BOYS: Maryville 8 Lafayette 0

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Northeast Nodaway 5 East Buchanan 2

South Harrison 11 Stanberry 0

Weeping Water 12 Platteview 4

Falls City 11 Syracuse 1

KMALAND TENNIS SCOREBOARD

GIRLS: Bishop LeBlond 8 Maryville 1

BOYS: Nebraska City 5 Crete 4

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD 

Corner Conference Tournament 

POOL 1

Sidney 25-25 Essex 17-5 

Griswold 25-25 Essex 13-15 

Sidney 25-25 Griswold 9-15

POOL 2 

East Mills 25-25 Fremont-Mills 17-17 

Stanton 25-25 Fremont-Mills 16-22

Stanton 25-27-15 East Mills 21-25-13

Bluegrass Conference 

Twin Cedars 25-25-25 Melcher Dallas 12-11-21

Non-Conference 

Grand View Christian 23-25-15 Southeast Warren 25-19-7

Grand View Christian 25-25 Seymour 8-18 

Southeast Warren Seymour 

Wayne at Moulton-Udell

Central Decatur 25-25-25 Murray 21-16-20 

Missouri/Nebraska 

Nodaway Valley 25-25-25 South Harrison 5-17-7

Maryville def. Lafayette 3-1

Falls City 25-25-25 Horton 8-11-10

Savannah at Falls City Sacred Heart 

 

