KMALAND SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Thomas Jefferson Invitational
GIRLS: Thomas Jefferson 10 South Sioux City 0
GIRLS: Tri-Center 4 Sioux City East 3 — OT
BOYS: Abraham Lincoln 2 North Platte 1
GIRLS: Des Moines East 6 AHSTW 5 — OT
GIRLS: Sioux City North 2 St. Albert 1 — 2 OT/SO
GIRLS: Van Meter 9 Kuemper Catholic 0
GIRLS: Southeast Polk 1 Bishop Heelan Catholic 0 — 2 OT
GIRLS: South Sioux City 4 AHSTW 1
GIRLS: Thomas Jefferson 3 Kuemper Catholic 0
GIRLS: Underwood 7 Des Moines East 2
GIRLS: Tri-Center 4 Sioux City North 0
GIRLS: North Platte 4 Sioux City East 1
GIRLS: Treynor 8 Van Meter 2
GIRLS: Treynor 5 Bishop Heelan Catholic 0
GIRLS: Lewis Central 2 Spencer 0
GIRLS: Abraham Lincoln 2 Dallas Center-Grimes 1 — 2 OT
GIRLS: Van Meter 9 Kuemper Catholic 0
GIRLS: Glenwood 1 Southeast Polk 0
Lewis Central Invitational
BOYS: Elkhorn 2 Lewis Central 1
BOYS: Skutt Catholic 5 Sioux City East 0
BOYS: Lewis Central 1 Sioux City East 0 (Consolation)
ADM Invitational
BOYS: ADM 1 Glenwood 0
BOYS: Southeast Polk 2 Glenwood 0
Urbandale Invitational
BOYS: Des Moines Lincoln 5 Thomas Jefferson 0
BOYS: Urbandale 10 Thomas Jefferson 0
Excelsior Springs Invitational
GIRLS: Maryville 4 Odessa 0
Plattsmouth Triangular
GIRLS: Beatrice 6 Plattsmouth 0
GIRLS: Plattsmouth 1 Crete 0
KMALAND GOLF SCOREBOARD
BOYS: CAM Invitational: 2. Audubon 374, 3. Fremont-Mills 382, 4. Exira/EHK 382, 5. Bedford 384, 6. CAM 387
BOYS: IKM-Manning Invitational: 1. IKM-Manning 345, 2. Underwood 353, 3. Boyer Valley 371, 5. Coon Rapids-Bayard 414