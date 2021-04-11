KMALAND SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Thomas Jefferson Invitational

GIRLS: Thomas Jefferson 10 South Sioux City 0

GIRLS: Tri-Center 4 Sioux City East 3 — OT

BOYS: Abraham Lincoln 2 North Platte 1

GIRLS: Des Moines East 6 AHSTW 5 — OT

GIRLS: Sioux City North 2 St. Albert 1 — 2 OT/SO

GIRLS: Van Meter 9 Kuemper Catholic 0

GIRLS: Southeast Polk 1 Bishop Heelan Catholic 0 — 2 OT

GIRLS: South Sioux City 4 AHSTW 1

GIRLS: Thomas Jefferson 3 Kuemper Catholic 0

GIRLS: Underwood 7 Des Moines East 2

GIRLS: Tri-Center 4 Sioux City North 0

GIRLS: North Platte 4 Sioux City East 1

GIRLS: Treynor 8 Van Meter 2

GIRLS: Treynor 5 Bishop Heelan Catholic 0

GIRLS: Lewis Central 2 Spencer 0

GIRLS: Abraham Lincoln 2 Dallas Center-Grimes 1 — 2 OT

GIRLS: Glenwood 1 Southeast Polk 0

Lewis Central Invitational

BOYS: Elkhorn 2 Lewis Central 1

BOYS: Skutt Catholic 5 Sioux City East 0

BOYS: Lewis Central 1 Sioux City East 0 (Consolation)

ADM Invitational

BOYS: ADM 1 Glenwood 0

BOYS: Southeast Polk 2 Glenwood 0

Urbandale Invitational

BOYS: Des Moines Lincoln 5 Thomas Jefferson 0

BOYS: Urbandale 10 Thomas Jefferson 0

Excelsior Springs Invitational

GIRLS: Maryville 4 Odessa 0

Plattsmouth Triangular

GIRLS: Beatrice 6 Plattsmouth 0

GIRLS: Plattsmouth 1 Crete 0

KMALAND GOLF SCOREBOARD

BOYS: CAM Invitational: 2. Audubon 374, 3. Fremont-Mills 382, 4. Exira/EHK 382, 5. Bedford 384, 6. CAM 387

BOYS: IKM-Manning Invitational: 1. IKM-Manning 345, 2. Underwood 353, 3. Boyer Valley 371, 5. Coon Rapids-Bayard 414

