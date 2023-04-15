KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Van Meter 3 Glenwood 2 – OT

Atlantic 4 South Sioux City 1

Bellevue East 2 Atlantic 0

St. Albert 1 Bellevue East 0

St. Albert 9 Omaha Northwest 0

Abraham Lincoln 1 Elkhorn South 0

Nevada 3 Abraham Lincoln 2 – 2 OT/PKs

Thomas Jefferson 9 Omaha Northwest 0

Bishop Heelan Catholic 2 Bondurant-Farrar 1

Conestoga 2 Plattsmouth 0

KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Lewis Central 4 LeMars 3

Underwood 4 Atlantic 0

Atlantic 10 Logan-Magnolia 0

Skutt Catholic 6 Treynor 0

Treynor 7 LeMars 0

West Central Valley 9 Logan-Magnolia 0

Underwood 2 West Central Valley 1 – OT

Waukee Northwest 5 Abraham Lincoln 1

Johnston 5 Abraham Lincoln 1

Nevada 10 Thomas Jefferson 0 

WDM Valley 3 Sioux City North 0

Millard West 2 Sioux City East 0

Ankeny 1 Sioux City North 0

Bishop Heelan Catholic 1 Gilbert 0 – OT/PK

Bishop Heelan 3 Gilbert 0

Sioux City West 2 Cedar Falls 0

Waterloo West 1 Sioux City West 0

The Platte 1 Holdredge 0

KMALAND BOYS TENNIS SCOREBOARD

Boone Invite – 3. Denison-Schleswig 117, 6. Creston 34 

