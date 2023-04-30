KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Northeast Nodaway 21 East Harrison 0

Maryville 4 Chillicothe 3 (Chillicothe Tournament)

St. Joseph Christian 8 Albany 5

Auburn 15 Omaha Bryan 2

Malcolm 16 Falls City 1

Arlington 9 Louisville-Weeping Water 4

Wayne 6 Platte Valley (NE) 0 

KMALAND GIRLS GOLF SCOREBOARD

Kuemper Jeanne Spieler Invitational — 2. Atlantic 386, 5. Harlan 403, 7. Denison-Schleswig 414, 8. Kuemper Catholic 425, 9. Treynor 437, Missouri Valley NTS

KMALAND BOYS GOLF SCOREBOARD 

Sidney Invitational — 1. Sidney 355, 2. Clarinda 360, 3. Fremont-Mills 361, 4. Shenandoah 373, 5. East Mills 377, 6. Nebraska City JV 398, 7. Auburn 415

Storm Lake Invitational — 1. Kuemper Catholic 315, 8. Denison-Schleswig 368

Missouri Valley Invitational — 1. Missouri Valley 322, 2. AHSTW 362, 3. Underwood 372, 4. Tri-Center 405, 5. Logan-Magnolia 455

OABCIG Invitational — 6. Coon Rapids-Bayard 352

KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Glenwood 5 Maryville 3

Lewis Central 4 Sioux City East 3

Denison-Schleswig 1 East Sac County 0 (Denison-Schleswig Tournament)

Logan-Magnolia 8 Carroll 0 (Denison-Schleswig Tournament)

Denison-Schleswig 3 Logan-Magnolia 0 (Denison-Schleswig Tournament)

Treynor 2 Sioux City North 1 (Denison-Schleswig Tournament)

Gilbert 8 Treynor 0 (Denison-Schleswig Tournament)

Panorama 2 Sioux City North 0 (Denison-Schleswig Tournament)

Kuemper Catholic 4 West Central Valley 2 (Boone Tournament)

Kuemper Catholic 3 Boone 2 (Boone Tournament)

Nebraska Class B Subdistrict First Round 

Conestoga 9 Nebraska City 1

Plattsmouth 4 Auburn 0

KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD 

Lewis Central 5 Sioux City East 0

Assumption 3 St. Albert 0 (Assumption Tournament)

St. Albert 5 Prince of Peace 1 (Assumption Tournament)

St. Albert 2 Burlington Notre Dame 1 (Assumption Tournament)

Treynor 4 Van Meter 2

Nebraska Class B Subdistrict First Round 

Conestoga 5 Nebraska City 0

The Platte 1 Waverly 0

KMALAND GIRLS TENNIS SCOREBOARD

Shenandoah 6 Creston 3

Lewis Central 9 Shenandoah 0

Lewis Central 9 Creston 0

