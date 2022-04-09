KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Northeast Nodaway 8 Northland Christian 0

Northeast Nodaway 10 North Harrison 0

Beatrice 4 Platte Valley 1

Nebraska City 13 Omaha North 3

KMALAND GOLF SCOREBOARD

CAM Tournament — 1. Sidney 334, 2. CAM 348, 3. Fremont-Mills 349, 4. Bedford 352, 6. Audubon 371, 7. East Mills 391, 8. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 393

IKM-Manning Tournament — 1. Treynor 165, 2. Boyer Valley 182, 3. Coon Rapids-Bayard 191, 5. IKM-Manning 210, 6. Underwood 211

KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Thomas Jefferson Classic 

Underwood 6 Kuemper Catholic 0

Lewis Central 3 Tri-Center 1

Sioux City North 5 AHSTW 0

Thomas Jefferson 3 Des Moines East 0

Dallas Center-Grimes 4 Treynor 2

South Sioux City 5 St. Albert 3

WDM Valley 4 Bishop Heelan Catholic 0

Urbandale 2 Glenwood 1

Skutt Catholic 3 Abraham Lincoln 0

Van Meter 2 Tri-Center 1

St. Albert 7 AHSTW 1

Dallas Center-Grimes 8 Glenwood 0

Scotus Catholic 1 Bishop Heelan Catholic 0

Thomas Jefferson 1 Urbandale 0 (2 OT/PKs)

Sioux City North 2 Kuemper Catholic 1

Spencer 3 Underwood 2

WDM Valley 2 Abraham Lincoln 1

Treynor 2 Southeast Polk 0

Other Games

Plattsmouth 3 Crete 0

Plattsmouth 1 Beatrice 0 (2 OT/PKs)

KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD

ADM Tournament 

Glenwood 5 Waverly-Shell Rock 0

Glenwood 2 Southeast Polk 1 (2 OT/PKs)

Other Games 

Skutt Catholic 3 Lewis Central 0 

Treynor 8 Riverside 0

The Platte 5 Holdrege 0

KMALAND GIRLS TENNIS SCOREBOARD

Fillie Invitational at Shenandoah: 1. Shenandoah 14 points, 2. St. Albert 11 points, 3. Glenwood 8 points, 4. Denison-Schleswig 7 points

Spencer Tournament: 3. Kuemper Catholic

Saydel Tournament: Charlee Larsen & Ryanne Mullen, Southwest Valley claimed doubles champoinship

Ram Invitational at Ralston: 10t. Nebraska City (8 points)

KMALAND BOYS TENNIS SCOREBOARD 

Denison-Schleswig, Creston at Boone Tournament (B)

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.