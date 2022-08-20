KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Nebraska City 8 Cass 0

Nebraska City 13 Wilber-Clatonia 0

Milford 8 Nebraska City 7

Falls City 10 Platteview 2

Falls City 12 Lincoln Northwest 2

Polk County 10 Falls City 9

