KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Nebraska City 8 Cass 0
Nebraska City 13 Wilber-Clatonia 0
Milford 8 Nebraska City 7
Falls City 10 Platteview 2
Falls City 12 Lincoln Northwest 2
Polk County 10 Falls City 9
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Nebraska City 8 Cass 0
Nebraska City 13 Wilber-Clatonia 0
Milford 8 Nebraska City 7
Falls City 10 Platteview 2
Falls City 12 Lincoln Northwest 2
Polk County 10 Falls City 9
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.