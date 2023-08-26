KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Plattsburg Tournament 

Polo 10 Maryville 5

Maryville 7 Bishop LeBlond 5

Blair Tournament

Ashland-Greenwood 8 Cozad 0

Ashland-Greenwood 6 Omaha Westside 5

Ashland-Greenwood 5 Fremont 2 — 8 inn

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD

Bondurant-Farrar Tournament

POOL A

North Polk 23-22 Red Oak 21-20

Pella def. Red Oak 

Wapsie Valley def. Red Oak

CONSOLATION POOL 

Red Oak 21-21 Boone 10-18

Red Oak 21-21 Fort Madison 10-10

Red Oak 21-21 Burlington Notre Dame 17-17

Harlan Tournament

POOL A

Treynor 21-21 Harlan 13-12

Carroll 14-21-15 Missouri Valley 21-16-13

Harlan 21-21 Missouri Valley 13-10

Treynor 21-22 Carroll 8-20

Treynor 21-21 Missouri Valley 6-6

Harlan 21-21 Carroll 16-16

POOL B

Glenwood 21-21 Underwood 12-14

St. Albert 21-21 East Sac County 7-13

Glenwood 24-21 East Sac County 22-14

St. Albert 21-22 Underwood 15-20

East Sac County 21-21 Underwood 18-15

Glenwood 21-21 St. Albert 18-16

GOLD BRACKET

Semifinals: Treynor 21-21 St. Albert 16-11

Semifinals: Glenwood 21-19-15 Harlan 14-21-5

Championship: Treynor 21-17-15 Glenwood 13-21-6

SILVER BRACKET

Semifinals: Underwood 21-14-15 Carroll 15-21-13

Semifinals: East Sac County 15-27-15 Missouri Valley 21-25-12

Final: East Sac County 21-21 Underwood 18-11

Lewis Central Tournament

Lewis Central 21-21 Thomas Jefferson 8-9

Tri-Center 21-21 Omaha Bryan 11-9

Lewis Central 21-21 Omaha Bryan 7-8

Stanton 21-21 Thomas Jefferson 17-16

Thomas Jefferson 21-21 Omaha Bryan 12-15

Tri-Center 18-21-15 Stanton 21-19-12

Lewis Central 21-21 Stanton 8-8

Tri-Center 21-21 Thomas Jefferson 10-15

Lewis Central 21-21 Tri-Center 15-12

Stanton 21-21 Omaha Bryan 16-19

AHSTW Tournament 

Riverside 21-21 AHSTW 10-18

Riverside 21-21 CAM 7-14

Riverside 21-21 Atlantic 18-15

Riverside 21-21 Denison-Schleswig 8-7

Riverside 21-21 Earlham 11-16

Riverside 22-21-15 East Mills 24-9-13

East Mills 25-21 Denison-Schleswig 23-12

East Mills 21-21 AHSTW 7-12

East Mills 21-21 Earlham 14-14

East Mills 21-21 CAM 13-16

East Mills 21-21 Atlantic 16-17

Atlantic 21-21 Earlham 14-13

Atlantic 21-21 CAM 19-17

Atlantic 16-21-15 Denison-Schleswig 21-9-13

Earlham 15-21-15 Denison-Schleswig 21-15-9

Earlham 21-21 AHSTW 16-8

Earlham 18-22-15 CAM 21-20-11

AHSTW 21-26 Atlantic 13-24

AHSTW 21-21 Denison-Schleswig 14-18

CAM 15-21-15 Denison-Schleswig 21-11-11

CAM 21-14-15 AHSTW 11-21-11

Lenox Tournament

Lenox 21-21 Diagonal 6-8

Bedford 21-21 Essex 5-17

Creston 21-21 Diagonal 13-2

Interstate 35 21-11-15 Essex 17-21-5

Lenox 21-21-15 Bedford 11-23-11

Creston 21-16-15 Interstate 35 13-21-6

Lenox 21-21 Essex 6-11

Bedford 21-21 Diagonal 7-4

Creston 21-21 Essex 8-9

Interstate 35 21-21 Diagonal 9-17

Creston 21-19-15 Bedford 15-21-10

Lenox 21-19-17 Interstate 35 10-21-15

Essex 21-21 Diagonal 12-12

Bedford 21-21 Interstate 35 16-19

Lenox 21-17-15 Creston 19-21-3

Humboldt Tournament 

South Hardin 22-22 Kuemper Catholic 20-20

Kuemper Catholic 21-21 Spirit Lake 4-12

Kuemper Catholic 21-21 South Central Calhoun 13-18

Kuemper Catholic 21-21 Grand View Christian 11-11

Kuemper Catholic 21-21 Humboldt 9-13

Kuemper Catholic 21-21 Fort Dodge 16-9

Colfax-Mingo Tournament (Nodaway Valley, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Colfax-Mingo, Baxter) 

Coon Rapids-Bayard 22-21 Nodaway Valley 20-14

Nodaway Valley Colfax-Mingo

Nodaway Valley Baxter

Colfax-Mingo 21-21 Coon Rapids-Bayard 17-7

Coon Rapids-Bayard 21-21 Baxter 15-6

Clarke Tournament 

POOL A

East Union 21-21 Saydel 13-10

Des Moines Lincoln 22-21 East Union 20-8

Clarke 21-21 East Union 11-13

POOL B

Ballard 21-21 Martensdale-St. Marys 10-10

Martensdale-St. Marys 21-21 Lamoni 11-17

Chariton 16-21-15 Martensdale-St. Marys 21-9-11

Lamoni Chariton

Lamoni Ballard

CONSOLATION

East Union 18-21-15 Martensdale-St. Marys 21-14-8

Ankeny Centennial Tournament 

POOL C

Ankeny Centennial 21-21 Sioux City East 11-12

Sioux City East 21-19-15 Liberty 12-21-10

Sioux City East 12-21-15 Norwalk 21-19-8

POOL D

Waukee 17-21-15 Abraham Lincoln 21-17-11

Abraham Lincoln 21-21 Davenport West 11-12

Dowling Catholic 21-21 Abraham Lincoln 14-13

CONSOLATION BRACKET 

Norwalk 25-26-15 Abraham Lincoln 20-28-11

CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKET

Dowling Catholic 25-27 Sioux City East 20-25

Unity Christian Tournament 

POOL A

Bishop Heelan Catholic 21-21 Southwest Christian 13-10

Bishop Heelan Catholic 24-22 Unity Christian 22-20

Hinton 21-21 Bishop Heelan Catholic 15-15

POOL B

Sioux Falls Christian 21-21 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 17-19

Cherokee 21-19-15 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 16-21-6

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 17-21-15 Gehlen Catholic 21-11-12

BRACKET PLAY

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 25-21 Southwest Christian 23-15

Cherokee 23-8-15 Bishop Heelan Catholic 21-21-9

Meskwaki Settlement Tournament 

Denver 19-21-15 Ankeny Christian 21-19-10

Ankeny Christian Vinton-Shellsburg

Ankeny Christian Colo-Nesco

Ankeny Christian Meskwaki Settlement School

Albia Tournament 

POOL PLAY

Pleasantville 21-21 Southeast Warren 18-13

Albia 21-21 Southeast Warren 12-16

Moravia 21-21 Montezuma 10-12

North Mahaska 21-21 Moravia 17-18

Seymour 22-24 Moravia 20-22

Albia 2 Seymour 0

Seymour 21-21 Pleasantville 16-18

BRACKET PLAY

Moravia 21-21 Southeast Warren 15-15

North Mahaska 2 Seymour 0

Montezuma 21-21 Southeast Warren 18-15

Plattsmouth Tournament 

FIRST ROUND

Seward 25-25 Plattsmouth 19-17

David City 25-25 Nebraska City 10-10

CONSOLATION

Plattsmouth 25-25 Nebraska City 18-16

Plattsmouth 25-25 Arlington 18-16

Ralston 25-25 Nebraska City 17-13

Boys Town Tournament (Weeping Water)

Weeping Water 25-25 Boys Town 7-14

Weeping Water 25-25 Omaha Nation 11-10

Other

Louisville 25-25-25 Parkview Christian 11-20-8

