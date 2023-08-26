KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Plattsburg Tournament
Polo 10 Maryville 5
Maryville 7 Bishop LeBlond 5
Blair Tournament
Ashland-Greenwood 8 Cozad 0
Ashland-Greenwood 6 Omaha Westside 5
Ashland-Greenwood 5 Fremont 2 — 8 inn
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Bondurant-Farrar Tournament
POOL A
North Polk 23-22 Red Oak 21-20
Pella def. Red Oak
Wapsie Valley def. Red Oak
CONSOLATION POOL
Red Oak 21-21 Boone 10-18
Red Oak 21-21 Fort Madison 10-10
Red Oak 21-21 Burlington Notre Dame 17-17
Harlan Tournament
POOL A
Treynor 21-21 Harlan 13-12
Carroll 14-21-15 Missouri Valley 21-16-13
Harlan 21-21 Missouri Valley 13-10
Treynor 21-22 Carroll 8-20
Treynor 21-21 Missouri Valley 6-6
Harlan 21-21 Carroll 16-16
POOL B
Glenwood 21-21 Underwood 12-14
St. Albert 21-21 East Sac County 7-13
Glenwood 24-21 East Sac County 22-14
St. Albert 21-22 Underwood 15-20
East Sac County 21-21 Underwood 18-15
Glenwood 21-21 St. Albert 18-16
GOLD BRACKET
Semifinals: Treynor 21-21 St. Albert 16-11
Semifinals: Glenwood 21-19-15 Harlan 14-21-5
Championship: Treynor 21-17-15 Glenwood 13-21-6
SILVER BRACKET
Semifinals: Underwood 21-14-15 Carroll 15-21-13
Semifinals: East Sac County 15-27-15 Missouri Valley 21-25-12
Final: East Sac County 21-21 Underwood 18-11
Lewis Central Tournament
Lewis Central 21-21 Thomas Jefferson 8-9
Tri-Center 21-21 Omaha Bryan 11-9
Lewis Central 21-21 Omaha Bryan 7-8
Stanton 21-21 Thomas Jefferson 17-16
Thomas Jefferson 21-21 Omaha Bryan 12-15
Tri-Center 18-21-15 Stanton 21-19-12
Lewis Central 21-21 Stanton 8-8
Tri-Center 21-21 Thomas Jefferson 10-15
Lewis Central 21-21 Tri-Center 15-12
Stanton 21-21 Omaha Bryan 16-19
AHSTW Tournament
Riverside 21-21 AHSTW 10-18
Riverside 21-21 CAM 7-14
Riverside 21-21 Atlantic 18-15
Riverside 21-21 Denison-Schleswig 8-7
Riverside 21-21 Earlham 11-16
Riverside 22-21-15 East Mills 24-9-13
East Mills 25-21 Denison-Schleswig 23-12
East Mills 21-21 AHSTW 7-12
East Mills 21-21 Earlham 14-14
East Mills 21-21 CAM 13-16
East Mills 21-21 Atlantic 16-17
Atlantic 21-21 Earlham 14-13
Atlantic 21-21 CAM 19-17
Atlantic 16-21-15 Denison-Schleswig 21-9-13
Earlham 15-21-15 Denison-Schleswig 21-15-9
Earlham 21-21 AHSTW 16-8
Earlham 18-22-15 CAM 21-20-11
AHSTW 21-26 Atlantic 13-24
AHSTW 21-21 Denison-Schleswig 14-18
CAM 15-21-15 Denison-Schleswig 21-11-11
CAM 21-14-15 AHSTW 11-21-11
Lenox Tournament
Lenox 21-21 Diagonal 6-8
Bedford 21-21 Essex 5-17
Creston 21-21 Diagonal 13-2
Interstate 35 21-11-15 Essex 17-21-5
Lenox 21-21-15 Bedford 11-23-11
Creston 21-16-15 Interstate 35 13-21-6
Lenox 21-21 Essex 6-11
Bedford 21-21 Diagonal 7-4
Creston 21-21 Essex 8-9
Interstate 35 21-21 Diagonal 9-17
Creston 21-19-15 Bedford 15-21-10
Lenox 21-19-17 Interstate 35 10-21-15
Essex 21-21 Diagonal 12-12
Bedford 21-21 Interstate 35 16-19
Lenox 21-17-15 Creston 19-21-3
Humboldt Tournament
South Hardin 22-22 Kuemper Catholic 20-20
Kuemper Catholic 21-21 Spirit Lake 4-12
Kuemper Catholic 21-21 South Central Calhoun 13-18
Kuemper Catholic 21-21 Grand View Christian 11-11
Kuemper Catholic 21-21 Humboldt 9-13
Kuemper Catholic 21-21 Fort Dodge 16-9
Colfax-Mingo Tournament (Nodaway Valley, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Colfax-Mingo, Baxter)
Coon Rapids-Bayard 22-21 Nodaway Valley 20-14
Nodaway Valley Colfax-Mingo
Nodaway Valley Baxter
Colfax-Mingo 21-21 Coon Rapids-Bayard 17-7
Coon Rapids-Bayard 21-21 Baxter 15-6
Clarke Tournament
POOL A
East Union 21-21 Saydel 13-10
Des Moines Lincoln 22-21 East Union 20-8
Clarke 21-21 East Union 11-13
POOL B
Ballard 21-21 Martensdale-St. Marys 10-10
Martensdale-St. Marys 21-21 Lamoni 11-17
Chariton 16-21-15 Martensdale-St. Marys 21-9-11
Lamoni Chariton
Lamoni Ballard
CONSOLATION
East Union 18-21-15 Martensdale-St. Marys 21-14-8
Ankeny Centennial Tournament
POOL C
Ankeny Centennial 21-21 Sioux City East 11-12
Sioux City East 21-19-15 Liberty 12-21-10
Sioux City East 12-21-15 Norwalk 21-19-8
POOL D
Waukee 17-21-15 Abraham Lincoln 21-17-11
Abraham Lincoln 21-21 Davenport West 11-12
Dowling Catholic 21-21 Abraham Lincoln 14-13
CONSOLATION BRACKET
Norwalk 25-26-15 Abraham Lincoln 20-28-11
CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKET
Dowling Catholic 25-27 Sioux City East 20-25
Unity Christian Tournament
POOL A
Bishop Heelan Catholic 21-21 Southwest Christian 13-10
Bishop Heelan Catholic 24-22 Unity Christian 22-20
Hinton 21-21 Bishop Heelan Catholic 15-15
POOL B
Sioux Falls Christian 21-21 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 17-19
Cherokee 21-19-15 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 16-21-6
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 17-21-15 Gehlen Catholic 21-11-12
BRACKET PLAY
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 25-21 Southwest Christian 23-15
Cherokee 23-8-15 Bishop Heelan Catholic 21-21-9
Meskwaki Settlement Tournament
Denver 19-21-15 Ankeny Christian 21-19-10
Ankeny Christian Vinton-Shellsburg
Ankeny Christian Colo-Nesco
Ankeny Christian Meskwaki Settlement School
Albia Tournament
POOL PLAY
Pleasantville 21-21 Southeast Warren 18-13
Albia 21-21 Southeast Warren 12-16
Moravia 21-21 Montezuma 10-12
North Mahaska 21-21 Moravia 17-18
Seymour 22-24 Moravia 20-22
Albia 2 Seymour 0
Seymour 21-21 Pleasantville 16-18
BRACKET PLAY
Moravia 21-21 Southeast Warren 15-15
North Mahaska 2 Seymour 0
Montezuma 21-21 Southeast Warren 18-15
Plattsmouth Tournament
FIRST ROUND
Seward 25-25 Plattsmouth 19-17
David City 25-25 Nebraska City 10-10
CONSOLATION
Plattsmouth 25-25 Nebraska City 18-16
Plattsmouth 25-25 Arlington 18-16
Ralston 25-25 Nebraska City 17-13
Boys Town Tournament (Weeping Water)
Weeping Water 25-25 Boys Town 7-14
Weeping Water 25-25 Omaha Nation 11-10
Other
Louisville 25-25-25 Parkview Christian 11-20-8