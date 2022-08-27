KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Bill Hill Memorial Tournament 

Worth County 12 King City 11

North Andrew 7 North Harrison 6

Gallatin 9 Worth County 0

North Andrew 4 Princeton 3

3rd Place: Worth County 11 Princeton 8 

Championship: North Andrew 6 Gallatin 6 (8 inn — called due to weather)

Plattsburg Tournament 

Polo 10 Maryville 0

Maryville 7 Bishop LeBlond 3

Blair Tournament 

Bellevue West 8 Ashland-Greenwood 2

Blair 7 Ashland-Greenwood 6

Ashland-Greenwood 7 Fremont 5

Syracuse Tournament 

Wahoo 10 Syracuse 0

Falls City 12 Auburn 1

Freeman 8 Cass 5

Yutan-Mead 18 Plattsmouth 1

Wahoo 8 Falls City 0

Auburn 16 Syracuse 11

Cass 5 Plattsmouth 0

3rd: Falls City 9 Freeman 1

5th: Auburn 8 Cass 3

7th: Syracuse 8 Plattsmouth 6

KMALAND SWIMMING SCOREBOARD

Dowling Catholic 123 Lewis Central 47

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD

Harlan Tournament 

POOL A

St. Albert 21-15-17 Harlan 15-21-15

Harlan 21-21 East Sac County 14-9

St. Albert 22-21 East Sac County 20-15

Missouri Valley 23-21 East Sac County 21-19

Missouri Valley 14-21-15 Harlan 21-7-10

Missouri Valley 21-21 St. Albert 12-10

POOL B

Sidney 19-21-15 Glenwood 21-15-9

Glenwood 21-18-15 Underwood 15-21-6

Sidney 21-21 Underwood 11-11

POOL C 

Treynor 21-16-15 Logan-Magnolia 12-21-7

Indianola 21-21 Logan-Magnolia 4-8

Indianola 21-16-15 Treynor 13-21-7

POOL CROSSOVERS

Glenwood 21-21 Treynor 17-17

Indianola 21-21 Underwood 12-15

Sidney 21-21 Logan-Magnolia 5-14

BRACKET PLAY

Indianola def. Glenwood (2-0)

Missouri Valley def. Sidney (2-0)

3rd: Glenwood def. Sidney (2-0)

Championship: Indianola def. Missouri Valley (2-0)

Treynor def. St. Albert (2-0)

Harlan 22-12-15 Underwood 20-21-9

5th: Treynor 21-17-15 Harlan 11-21-10

7th: St. Albert def. Underwood (2-0)

9th: Logan-Magnolia def. East Sac County (2-0)

Lewis Central Tournament 

Lewis Central 21-21 Tri-Center 13-5

Lewis Central 21-21 Stanton 10-13

Lewis Central 21-21 Thomas Jefferson 6-8

Lewis Central 21-21 Omaha Bryan 5-3

Stanton 21-21 Thomas Jefferson 15-9

Tri-Center 21-21 Stanton 13-18

Stanton 21-21 Omaha Bryan 17-5

Tri-Center 21-21 Thomas Jefferson 17-17

Tri-Center 21-21 Omaha Bryan 10-12

Thomas Jefferson 18-21-15 Omaha Bryan 21-11-13

AHSTW Tournament

POOL A

Denison-Schleswig 21-10-15 AHSTW 18-21-9

Denison-Schleswig 22-21 Earlham 20-18

CAM 21-21 Denison-Schleswig 11-19

AHSTW 21-21 Earlham 18-18

CAM 22-21 AHSTW 20-18

Earlham 14-21-15 CAM 21-10-11

POOL B

Atlantic 25-23 East Mills 23-21

Atlantic 21-21 Essex 8-4

Riverside 21-17-16 Atlantic 14-21-14

Riverside 21-21 Essex 7-7

Riverside 21-21 East Mills 18-18

East Mills 21-21 Essex 12-10

CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKET

Atlantic 21-21 CAM 12-15

Riverside 21-21 Denison-Schleswig 18-9

Riverside 25-25 Atlantic 20-13

CONSOLATION BRACKET 

AHSTW 14-22-15 Essex 21-20-13

East Mills 21-21 Earlham 8-6

East Mills 21-21 AHSTW 7-11

Bondurant-Farrar Tournament 

POOL PLAY

Gilbert 14-21-15 Red Oak 21-19-8

Burlington Notre Dame 16-21-20 Red Oak 21-17-18

Des Moines Roosevelt 21-13-15 Red Oak 16-21-13

CONSOLATION POOL

Red Oak 22-24 Boone 20-22

Red Oak 21-21 Fort Madison 9-13

Holy Trinity Catholic 21-21 Red Oak 16-18

Humboldt Tournament

South Hardin def. Kuemper Catholic

Kuemper Catholic Spirit Lake

Kuemper Catholic South Central Calhoun

Kuemper Catholic Grand View Christian

Kuemper Catholic Humboldt

Kuemper Catholic Fort Dodge

East Atchison Tournament

POOL A

Rock Port 25-25 St. Joseph Christian 11-14

Rock Port def. Mound City

South Holt 25-25 Rock Port 15-20

South Holt 25-25 South Holt 14-23

South Holt St. Joseph Christian

POOL B 

East Atchison 25-25 Fremont-Mills 12-17

Fremont-Mills 26-25 Nodaway Valley 24-16

Benton 2 Fremont-Mills 1

East Atchison 25-25 Nodaway Valley 16-16

Benton 25-25 East Atchison 22-22

Nodaway Valley Benton

BRACKET

3rd: East Atchison 21-25-26-25-15 South Holt 25-11-28-16-5

5th: Fremont-Mills 3 Rock Port 2

Colfax-Mingo Tournament 

Nodaway Valley Coon Rapids-Bayard

Nodaway Valley Baxter

Nodaway Valley Colfax-Mingo

Coon Rapids-Bayard Colfax-Mingo

Coon Rapids-Bayard Baxter

Clarke Tournament 

HS GYM POOL

Des Moines Lincoln 21-21 East Union 13-19

Clarke 21-21 East Union 13-8

Saydel 21-21 East Union 14-14

MS GYM POOL

Chariton 21-22 Martensdale-St. Mary s9-20

Ballard 21-21 Martensdale-St. Marys 18-7

Lamoni 21-22 Martensdale-St. Marys 18-11

Chariton 21-21 Lamoni 18-19

Ballard 21-21 Lamoni 17-10

CONSOLATION BRACKET

5th Place: Saydel 23-25-15 Lamoni 25-23-10

Ankeny Centennial Tournament 

POOL A

Abraham Lincoln 12-21-15 Sioux City North 21-16-12

Iowa City Liberty 21-21 Abraham Lincoln 16-16

Ankeny 21-19-15 Abraham Lincoln 10-21-7

Iowa City Liberty 21-21 Sioux City North 15-11

Ankeny 21-21 Sioux City North 13-14

POOL D

Waukee 2 Sioux City East 1

Pleasant Valley 2 Sioux City East 0

Urbandale 2 Sioux City East 1

CONSOLATION BRACKET 

Abraham Lincoln 17-25-15 Nevada 25-23-6

WDM Valley 25-25 Abraham Lincoln 15-20

Waukee Northwest 19-25-15 Sioux City North 25-18-11

WDM Valley 2 Sioux City East 0

Meskwaki Settlement Tournament 

Ankeny Christian 19-21-16 Vinton-Shellsburg 21-11-14

Ankeny Christian Belle Plaine

Ankeny Christian North Tama

Ankeny Christian 21-21 Meskwaki Settlement 4-14

Plattsmouth Tournament 

Seward 25-25 Plattsmouth 19-20

Nebraska City 19-25-25 Raymond Central 25-23-20

Seward 25-25 Nebraska City 11-15

Raymond Central 25-15-25 Plattsmouth 21-25-15

3rd: Nebraska City 25-26 David City 16-24

7th: Plattsmouth 25-25 Arlington 21-14

Boys Town Tournament  

Weeping Water 25-25 Walthill 6-10

Weeping Water 25-25 Omaha Nation 17-15

Weeping Water 25-25 Boys Town 8-5

