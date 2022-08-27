KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Bill Hill Memorial Tournament
Worth County 12 King City 11
North Andrew 7 North Harrison 6
Gallatin 9 Worth County 0
North Andrew 4 Princeton 3
3rd Place: Worth County 11 Princeton 8
Championship: North Andrew 6 Gallatin 6 (8 inn — called due to weather)
Plattsburg Tournament
Polo 10 Maryville 0
Maryville 7 Bishop LeBlond 3
Blair Tournament
Bellevue West 8 Ashland-Greenwood 2
Blair 7 Ashland-Greenwood 6
Ashland-Greenwood 7 Fremont 5
Syracuse Tournament
Wahoo 10 Syracuse 0
Falls City 12 Auburn 1
Freeman 8 Cass 5
Yutan-Mead 18 Plattsmouth 1
Wahoo 8 Falls City 0
Auburn 16 Syracuse 11
Cass 5 Plattsmouth 0
3rd: Falls City 9 Freeman 1
5th: Auburn 8 Cass 3
7th: Syracuse 8 Plattsmouth 6
KMALAND SWIMMING SCOREBOARD
Dowling Catholic 123 Lewis Central 47
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Harlan Tournament
POOL A
St. Albert 21-15-17 Harlan 15-21-15
Harlan 21-21 East Sac County 14-9
St. Albert 22-21 East Sac County 20-15
Missouri Valley 23-21 East Sac County 21-19
Missouri Valley 14-21-15 Harlan 21-7-10
Missouri Valley 21-21 St. Albert 12-10
POOL B
Sidney 19-21-15 Glenwood 21-15-9
Glenwood 21-18-15 Underwood 15-21-6
Sidney 21-21 Underwood 11-11
POOL C
Treynor 21-16-15 Logan-Magnolia 12-21-7
Indianola 21-21 Logan-Magnolia 4-8
Indianola 21-16-15 Treynor 13-21-7
POOL CROSSOVERS
Glenwood 21-21 Treynor 17-17
Indianola 21-21 Underwood 12-15
Sidney 21-21 Logan-Magnolia 5-14
BRACKET PLAY
Indianola def. Glenwood (2-0)
Missouri Valley def. Sidney (2-0)
3rd: Glenwood def. Sidney (2-0)
Championship: Indianola def. Missouri Valley (2-0)
Treynor def. St. Albert (2-0)
Harlan 22-12-15 Underwood 20-21-9
5th: Treynor 21-17-15 Harlan 11-21-10
7th: St. Albert def. Underwood (2-0)
9th: Logan-Magnolia def. East Sac County (2-0)
Lewis Central Tournament
Lewis Central 21-21 Tri-Center 13-5
Lewis Central 21-21 Stanton 10-13
Lewis Central 21-21 Thomas Jefferson 6-8
Lewis Central 21-21 Omaha Bryan 5-3
Stanton 21-21 Thomas Jefferson 15-9
Tri-Center 21-21 Stanton 13-18
Stanton 21-21 Omaha Bryan 17-5
Tri-Center 21-21 Thomas Jefferson 17-17
Tri-Center 21-21 Omaha Bryan 10-12
Thomas Jefferson 18-21-15 Omaha Bryan 21-11-13
AHSTW Tournament
POOL A
Denison-Schleswig 21-10-15 AHSTW 18-21-9
Denison-Schleswig 22-21 Earlham 20-18
CAM 21-21 Denison-Schleswig 11-19
AHSTW 21-21 Earlham 18-18
CAM 22-21 AHSTW 20-18
Earlham 14-21-15 CAM 21-10-11
POOL B
Atlantic 25-23 East Mills 23-21
Atlantic 21-21 Essex 8-4
Riverside 21-17-16 Atlantic 14-21-14
Riverside 21-21 Essex 7-7
Riverside 21-21 East Mills 18-18
East Mills 21-21 Essex 12-10
CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKET
Atlantic 21-21 CAM 12-15
Riverside 21-21 Denison-Schleswig 18-9
Riverside 25-25 Atlantic 20-13
CONSOLATION BRACKET
AHSTW 14-22-15 Essex 21-20-13
East Mills 21-21 Earlham 8-6
East Mills 21-21 AHSTW 7-11
Bondurant-Farrar Tournament
POOL PLAY
Gilbert 14-21-15 Red Oak 21-19-8
Burlington Notre Dame 16-21-20 Red Oak 21-17-18
Des Moines Roosevelt 21-13-15 Red Oak 16-21-13
CONSOLATION POOL
Red Oak 22-24 Boone 20-22
Red Oak 21-21 Fort Madison 9-13
Holy Trinity Catholic 21-21 Red Oak 16-18
Humboldt Tournament
South Hardin def. Kuemper Catholic
Kuemper Catholic Spirit Lake
Kuemper Catholic South Central Calhoun
Kuemper Catholic Grand View Christian
Kuemper Catholic Humboldt
Kuemper Catholic Fort Dodge
East Atchison Tournament
POOL A
Rock Port 25-25 St. Joseph Christian 11-14
Rock Port def. Mound City
South Holt 25-25 Rock Port 15-20
South Holt 25-25 South Holt 14-23
South Holt St. Joseph Christian
POOL B
East Atchison 25-25 Fremont-Mills 12-17
Fremont-Mills 26-25 Nodaway Valley 24-16
Benton 2 Fremont-Mills 1
East Atchison 25-25 Nodaway Valley 16-16
Benton 25-25 East Atchison 22-22
Nodaway Valley Benton
BRACKET
3rd: East Atchison 21-25-26-25-15 South Holt 25-11-28-16-5
5th: Fremont-Mills 3 Rock Port 2
Colfax-Mingo Tournament
Nodaway Valley Coon Rapids-Bayard
Nodaway Valley Baxter
Nodaway Valley Colfax-Mingo
Coon Rapids-Bayard Colfax-Mingo
Coon Rapids-Bayard Baxter
Clarke Tournament
HS GYM POOL
Des Moines Lincoln 21-21 East Union 13-19
Clarke 21-21 East Union 13-8
Saydel 21-21 East Union 14-14
MS GYM POOL
Chariton 21-22 Martensdale-St. Mary s9-20
Ballard 21-21 Martensdale-St. Marys 18-7
Lamoni 21-22 Martensdale-St. Marys 18-11
Chariton 21-21 Lamoni 18-19
Ballard 21-21 Lamoni 17-10
CONSOLATION BRACKET
5th Place: Saydel 23-25-15 Lamoni 25-23-10
Ankeny Centennial Tournament
POOL A
Abraham Lincoln 12-21-15 Sioux City North 21-16-12
Iowa City Liberty 21-21 Abraham Lincoln 16-16
Ankeny 21-19-15 Abraham Lincoln 10-21-7
Iowa City Liberty 21-21 Sioux City North 15-11
Ankeny 21-21 Sioux City North 13-14
POOL D
Waukee 2 Sioux City East 1
Pleasant Valley 2 Sioux City East 0
Urbandale 2 Sioux City East 1
CONSOLATION BRACKET
Abraham Lincoln 17-25-15 Nevada 25-23-6
WDM Valley 25-25 Abraham Lincoln 15-20
Waukee Northwest 19-25-15 Sioux City North 25-18-11
WDM Valley 2 Sioux City East 0
Meskwaki Settlement Tournament
Ankeny Christian 19-21-16 Vinton-Shellsburg 21-11-14
Ankeny Christian Belle Plaine
Ankeny Christian North Tama
Ankeny Christian 21-21 Meskwaki Settlement 4-14
Plattsmouth Tournament
Seward 25-25 Plattsmouth 19-20
Nebraska City 19-25-25 Raymond Central 25-23-20
Seward 25-25 Nebraska City 11-15
Raymond Central 25-15-25 Plattsmouth 21-25-15
3rd: Nebraska City 25-26 David City 16-24
7th: Plattsmouth 25-25 Arlington 21-14
Boys Town Tournament
Weeping Water 25-25 Walthill 6-10
Weeping Water 25-25 Omaha Nation 17-15
Weeping Water 25-25 Boys Town 8-5