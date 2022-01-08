KMALAND BOWLING SCOREBOARD
GIRLS: Denison-Schleswig 2180 Shenandoah 2147
GIRLS: Nodaway Valley vs. Lenox vs. Southeast Warren
BOYS: Denison-Schleswig 2711 Shenandoah 2651
BOYS: Lenox 2056 Southeast Warren 1674 Nodaway Valley 1332
