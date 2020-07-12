KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Non-Conference
Bishop Heelan Catholic 10 Lewis Central 9
East Union 15 Des Moines North 0
Des Moines North 11 East Union 10
KMALAND BASEBALL TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCOREBOARD
Class 1A District 4 – First Round
Ogden def. BCLUW (bye)
Ankeny Christian 2 Baxter 1
Madrid 10 Colo-Nesco 1
Class 1A District 11 – First Round
Martensdale-St. Marys 10 Melcher-Dallas 0
Lynnville-Sully 8 Twin Cedars 0
Southeast Warren 14 Murray 4
Earlham 12 North Mahaska 1
Class 1A District 12 – First Round
Central Decatur 17 Moulton-Udell 2
Moravia 11 Wayne 7
Lamoni 12 Mormon Trail 4
Mount Ayr 11 Seymour 0
Class 1A District 13 – First Round
CAM, Anita 17 Orient-Macksburg 0
Nodaway Valley 10 Lenox 9 — 9 inn
Stanton 8 East Union 5
Bedford 21 Southwest Vallley 0
Class 1A District 14 – First Round
St. Albert 17 Essex 0
Exira/EHK 7 Fremont-Mills 4
Sidney 22 Griswold 1
East Mills 10 Riverside 9
Class 1A District 15 – First Round
Audubon 7 Ar-We-Va 0
Boyer Valley 8 IKM-Manning 7
Coon Rapids-Bayard 15 Glidden-Ralston 5
Logan-Magnolia 10 Woodbine 6
Class 1A District 16 – First Round
Kingsley-Pierson 12 West Monona 2
Lawton-Bronson 6 West Harrison 5
Hinton 10 River Valley 0
Westwood 4 Woodbury Central 3
Class 2A District 15 – First Round
Treynor 15 AHSTW 0
Clarinda 11 Red Oak 1
Class 2A District 16 – First Round
Kuemper Catholic 10 MVAOCOU 0
Missouri Valley def. OABCIG via pitch count rules