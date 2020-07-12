KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD 

Non-Conference

Bishop Heelan Catholic 10 Lewis Central 9

East Union 15 Des Moines North 0

Des Moines North 11 East Union 10

KMALAND BASEBALL TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCOREBOARD

Class 1A District 4 – First Round 

Ogden def. BCLUW (bye)

Ankeny Christian 2 Baxter 1

Madrid 10 Colo-Nesco 1

Class 1A District 11 – First Round 

Martensdale-St. Marys 10 Melcher-Dallas 0

Lynnville-Sully 8 Twin Cedars 0 

Southeast Warren 14 Murray 4

Earlham 12 North Mahaska 1

Class 1A District 12 – First Round 

Central Decatur 17 Moulton-Udell 2 

Moravia 11 Wayne 7 

Lamoni 12 Mormon Trail 4 

Mount Ayr 11 Seymour 0

Class 1A District 13 – First Round 

CAM, Anita 17 Orient-Macksburg 0 

Nodaway Valley 10 Lenox 9 — 9 inn

Stanton 8 East Union 5 

Bedford 21 Southwest Vallley 0 

Class 1A District 14 – First Round 

St. Albert 17 Essex 0 

Exira/EHK 7 Fremont-Mills 4 

Sidney 22 Griswold 1 

East Mills 10 Riverside 9

Class 1A District 15 – First Round 

Audubon 7 Ar-We-Va 0

Boyer Valley 8 IKM-Manning 7 

Coon Rapids-Bayard 15 Glidden-Ralston 5 

Logan-Magnolia 10 Woodbine 6

Class 1A District 16 – First Round

Kingsley-Pierson 12 West Monona 2 

Lawton-Bronson 6 West Harrison 5

Hinton 10 River Valley 0 

Westwood 4 Woodbury Central 3

Class 2A District 15 – First Round

Treynor 15 AHSTW 0 

Clarinda 11 Red Oak 1

Class 2A District 16 – First Round

Kuemper Catholic 10 MVAOCOU 0

Missouri Valley def. OABCIG via pitch count rules