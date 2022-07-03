KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Class 1A District 2 — First Round

Woodbine 13 Essex 0

Fremont-Mills 9 Riverside 1

St. Albert 17 East Mills 0

West Harrison 13 Sidney 3

Class 1A District 12 — First Round 

Sigourney 21 Moulton-Udell 0

Wayne 11 Melcher-Dallas 1

Moravia 18 Seymour 0

Southeast Warren 12 Twin Cedars 2

Class 1A District 13 — First Round 

Ankeny Christian 9 Baxter 3

Madrid 10 Collins-Maxwell 9

Ogden 5 Murray 4 

Earlham 5 Martensdale-St. Marys 1

Class 1A District 14 — First Round 

CAM 14 Bedford 1

Lenox 8 Mormon Trail 6

Mount Ayr 12 Southwest Valley 4

Lamoni 12 East Union 7

Class 1A District 15 — First Round 

Tri-Center 13 Griswold 0

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 2 Logan-Magnolia 1

Coon Rapids-Bayard 18 AHSTW 0

Stanton 10 Audubon 4

Class 1A District 16 — First Round 

Kingsley-Pierson 20 River Valley 1

IKM-Manning 7 Ar-We-Va 3

Woodbury Central 10 Glidden-Ralston 0

Newell-Fonda 14 Boyer Valley 4

Class 2A District 14 — First Round 

Nodaway Valley 5 Central Decatur 3

PCM 3 Pleasantville 0

Class 2A District 15 — First Round 

Red Oak 11 Missouri Valley 1

Treynor 13 Shenandoah 3

Missouri River Conference 

Bishop Heelan Catholic 13 Sioux City West 3

Sioux City West 6 Bishop Heelan Catholic 3

Non-Conference 

Sioux City North 8 Ankeny Centennial 6

Ankeny Centennial 17 Sioux City North 0

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Missouri River Conference 

Bishop Heelan Catholic 18 Sioux City West 4

Bishop Heelan Catholic 13 Sioux City West 2

Non-Conference 

Twin Cedars 8 Pella Christian 6

Carlisle Tournament 

Van Meter 8 Kuemper Catholic 0

Carlisle 8 Kuemper Catholic 2

