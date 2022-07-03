KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Class 1A District 2 — First Round
Woodbine 13 Essex 0
Fremont-Mills 9 Riverside 1
St. Albert 17 East Mills 0
West Harrison 13 Sidney 3
Class 1A District 12 — First Round
Sigourney 21 Moulton-Udell 0
Wayne 11 Melcher-Dallas 1
Moravia 18 Seymour 0
Southeast Warren 12 Twin Cedars 2
Class 1A District 13 — First Round
Ankeny Christian 9 Baxter 3
Madrid 10 Collins-Maxwell 9
Ogden 5 Murray 4
Earlham 5 Martensdale-St. Marys 1
Class 1A District 14 — First Round
CAM 14 Bedford 1
Lenox 8 Mormon Trail 6
Mount Ayr 12 Southwest Valley 4
Lamoni 12 East Union 7
Class 1A District 15 — First Round
Tri-Center 13 Griswold 0
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 2 Logan-Magnolia 1
Coon Rapids-Bayard 18 AHSTW 0
Stanton 10 Audubon 4
Class 1A District 16 — First Round
Kingsley-Pierson 20 River Valley 1
IKM-Manning 7 Ar-We-Va 3
Woodbury Central 10 Glidden-Ralston 0
Newell-Fonda 14 Boyer Valley 4
Class 2A District 14 — First Round
Nodaway Valley 5 Central Decatur 3
PCM 3 Pleasantville 0
Class 2A District 15 — First Round
Red Oak 11 Missouri Valley 1
Treynor 13 Shenandoah 3
Missouri River Conference
Bishop Heelan Catholic 13 Sioux City West 3
Sioux City West 6 Bishop Heelan Catholic 3
Non-Conference
Sioux City North 8 Ankeny Centennial 6
Ankeny Centennial 17 Sioux City North 0
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Missouri River Conference
Bishop Heelan Catholic 18 Sioux City West 4
Bishop Heelan Catholic 13 Sioux City West 2
Non-Conference
Twin Cedars 8 Pella Christian 6
Carlisle Tournament
Van Meter 8 Kuemper Catholic 0
Carlisle 8 Kuemper Catholic 2