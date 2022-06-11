KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Non-Conference
Shenandoah 6 Sidney 4
St. Albert 7 Treynor 3
Bedford 6 Clarke 4
Johnston 9 Sioux City East 8
Sergeant Bluff-Luton Triangular
Carlisle 3 Harlan 0
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1 Harlan 0
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 7 Carlisle 3
ACGC Tournament
ACGC 4 Lenox 2
Lenox 15 Central Decatur 2
Hinton 9 Central Decatur 1
Martensdale-St. Marys Triangular
Mount Ayr 12 Martensdale-St. Marys 2
Interstate 35 11 Mount Ayr 4
Interstate 35 at Martensdale-St. Marys (MISSING)
Carroll Tournament
Southeast Polk 14 Coon Rapids-Bayard 1
Coon Rapids-Bayard 12 Carroll 2
Madrid Tournament
Moravia vs. Madrid (MISSING)
Moulton-Udell Tournament
Melcher-Dallas 11 Mormon Trail 7
Melcher-Dallas 13 Seymour 2
Seymour def. Moulton Udell
Non-Conference
ACGC at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (MISSING)
Game 1: Bishop Heelan 8 Sioux City East 5
Game 2: Bishop Heelan 11 Sioux City East 10
John Stephens Classic (at Creston)
Clarinda 9 Central Decatur 8
Knoxville 10 Atlantic 2
Creston 9 Lenox 0
Dallas Center Grimes 7 Creston 5
Clarke 13 Lenox 1
Ankeny 4 Mount Ayr 3
Bondurant-Farrar 4 Mount Ayr 2
Dallas Center-Grimes 6 Central Decatur 0
Clarinda 6 Nodaway Valley 5
Atlantic 4 Nodaway Valley 0
Woodward-Granger Tournament
Underwood 13 Ogden 9
Underwood 7 Woodward-Granger 4
Other Woodward-Granger Tournament Scores
Winterset 11 Lewis Central 0
OABCIG Tournament
Denison-Schleswig 6 East Sac County 5
Newell-Fonda 17 Denison-Schleswig 2
Denison-Schleswig 13 OABCIG 1
Riverside Tournament
Riverside 15 East Mills 3
Thomas Jefferson 12 East Mills 0
Thomas Jefferson 5 Sidney 2
Riverside 7 Sidney 3
East Union Tournament
East Union 12 Orient Macksburg 0
East Union 5 West Central Valley 4
Orient-Macksburg 16 Des Moines North 0
Webster City Tournament
Martensdale-St. Marys 2 Webster City 1
Carlisle 6 Martensdale-St. Marys 2
Des Moines Lincoln Tournament
Sioux City West vs. Des Moines Lincoln (MISSING)
Moulton-Udell Tournament
Melcher-Dallas 13 Moulton-Udell 1
Moulton-Udell 11 Mormon Trail 1
Mormon Trail vs. Melcher-Dallas (MISSING)