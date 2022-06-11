KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE 

Non-Conference 

Shenandoah 6 Sidney 4 

St. Albert 7 Treynor 3

Bedford 6 Clarke 4 

Johnston 9 Sioux City East 8 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton Triangular 

Carlisle 3 Harlan 0 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1 Harlan 0 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 7 Carlisle 3

ACGC Tournament 

ACGC 4 Lenox 2 

Lenox 15 Central Decatur 2 

Hinton 9 Central Decatur 1 

Martensdale-St. Marys Triangular

Mount Ayr 12 Martensdale-St. Marys 2 

Interstate 35 11 Mount Ayr 4 

Interstate 35 at Martensdale-St. Marys (MISSING) 

Carroll Tournament 

Southeast Polk 14 Coon Rapids-Bayard 1 

Coon Rapids-Bayard 12 Carroll 2 

Madrid Tournament 

Moravia vs. Madrid (MISSING) 

Moulton-Udell Tournament 

Melcher-Dallas 11 Mormon Trail 7

Melcher-Dallas 13 Seymour 2 

Seymour def. Moulton Udell

Non-Conference 

ACGC at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (MISSING) 

Game 1: Bishop Heelan 8 Sioux City East 5 

Game 2: Bishop Heelan 11 Sioux City East 10 

John Stephens Classic (at Creston)

Clarinda 9 Central Decatur 8 

Knoxville 10 Atlantic 2 

Creston 9 Lenox 0

Dallas Center Grimes 7 Creston 5 

Clarke 13 Lenox 1 

Ankeny 4 Mount Ayr 3 

Bondurant-Farrar 4 Mount Ayr 2 

Dallas Center-Grimes 6 Central Decatur 0 

Clarinda 6 Nodaway Valley 5 

Atlantic 4 Nodaway Valley 0 

Woodward-Granger Tournament 

Underwood 13 Ogden 9 

Underwood 7 Woodward-Granger 4

Other Woodward-Granger Tournament Scores

Winterset 11 Lewis Central 0 

OABCIG Tournament 

Denison-Schleswig 6 East Sac County 5

Newell-Fonda 17 Denison-Schleswig 2 

Denison-Schleswig 13 OABCIG 1 

Riverside Tournament 

Riverside 15 East Mills 3 

Thomas Jefferson 12 East Mills 0 

Thomas Jefferson 5 Sidney 2 

Riverside 7 Sidney 3 

East Union Tournament 

East Union 12 Orient Macksburg 0 

East Union 5 West Central Valley 4 

Orient-Macksburg 16 Des Moines North 0

Webster City Tournament 

Martensdale-St. Marys 2 Webster City 1 

Carlisle 6 Martensdale-St. Marys 2 

Des Moines Lincoln Tournament 

Sioux City West vs. Des Moines Lincoln (MISSING) 

Moulton-Udell Tournament 

Melcher-Dallas 13 Moulton-Udell 1 

Moulton-Udell 11 Mormon Trail 1 

Mormon Trail vs. Melcher-Dallas (MISSING)

