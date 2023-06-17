KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Non-Conference 

Clarinda 9 Bedford 3

Underwood 5 Woodbury Central 4

Mid-Prairie 16 Treynor 2

Logan-Magnolia 9 Westwood 8

Boyer Valley 9 Logan-Magnolia 4

Martensdale-St. Marys 7 Moravia 4

Moravia 10 Martensdale-St. Marys 6

Battle of the Bluffs 

ADM 4 Glenwood 0

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10 Glenwood 0

Maquoketa 6 St. Albert 0

Lewis Central 5 Independence 4

Lewis Central 5 Waukee 3

Thomas Jefferson 15 Des Moines Lincoln 3

Bettendorf 15 Thomas Jefferson 3

ADM 5 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2

Bettendorf 8 Abraham Lincoln 1

Waukee Northwest 8 Abraham Lincoln 3

Sioux City East 15 Des Moines Lincoln 5

Waukee Northwest 8 Sioux City East 4

West Harrison Tournament 

Fremont-Mills 7 Sidney 1

West Harrison 7 Whiting 0

3rd: Whiting 9 Sidney 8

Championship: West Harrison 10 Fremont-Mills 3

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

West Marshall Tournament

West Marshall 9 Shenandoah 4

East Marshall 6 Shenandoah 5

Denison-Schleswig Tournament 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 6 Glenwood 4

Glenwood 8 Greene County 1

Greene County 1 Denison-Schleswig 0 — 8 inn

Denison-Schleswig 5 Ridge View 4

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 6 Logan-Magnolia 4

Logan-Magnolia 13 Pocahantas Area 2

Oskaloosa Tournament

Sigourney 5 Creston 0

Creston 15 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 13

Wayne 7 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 3

Albia 3 Wayne 0

Fort Dodge Tournament 

Newell-Fonda 10 Atlantic 9

Bishop Heelan Catholic 7 St. Edmond 4

11th: Central Springs 6 Atlantic 3

13th: Bishop Heelan Catholic 5 Mid-Prairie 4

Griswold Tournament 

Griswold 4 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 1

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 19 Mount Ayr 8

Mount Ayr 7 Griswold 5

Audubon/ACGC Tournament 

Audubon 3 Ogden 2

MVAOCOU 14 Treynor 3

Coon Rapids-Bayard 6 ACGC 1

Missouri Valley receives BYE

Semifinal: Audubon 8 MVAOCOU 5

Semifinal: Missouri Valley 13 Coon Rapids-Bayard 0

Consolation: Treynor 13 Ogden 6

3rd Place: MVAOCOU 8 Coon Rapids-Bayard 0

Championship: Audubon Missouri Valley (will be played Monday as WIC game & championship game)

Martensdale-St. Marys Tournament

AHSTW 9 Webster City 2

Grinnell 13 AHSTW 1

Martensdale-St. Marys 18 AHSTW 6

Martensdale-St. Marys 3 Webster City 2

Grinnell 4 Martensdale-St. Marys 3

Orient-Macksburg Tournament 

Murray 9 Melcher-Dallas 6

Orient-Macksburg 10 Lenox 5

Melcher-Dallas 15 East Union 14

Orient-Macksburg def. Mormon Trail

Murray 10 East Union 2

Lenox 12 Mormon Trail 5

5th Place: East Union 17 Mormon Trail 5

3rd Place: Lenox 13 Melcher-Dallas 8

Championship: Murray 6 Orient-Macksburg 0

Non-Conference 

Sioux City West 14 Whiting 1

GMG 9 Moravia 4

Montezuma 8 Moravia 3

