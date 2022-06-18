KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD 

Battle of the Bluffs 

North Polk 7 Glenwood 1

ADM 5 Glenwood 3

Lewis Central 13 Winterset 3

Lewis Central 6 Waukee 5

Solon 13 St. Albert 5

Waukee Northwest 16 Abraham Lincoln 1

Abraham Lincoln 9 Bettendorf 8

Des Moines Lincoln 19 Thomas Jefferson 6

Bishop Heelan 8 Waukee 5

Winterset 6 Bishop Heelan 0

ADM 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2

North Polk 2 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2

Sioux City East 3 Bettendorf 1

Waukee Northwest 11 Sioux City East 1

Sioux City North vs. Des Moines Lincoln (MISSING)

West Harrison Tournament 

Whiting 6 Sidney 3

West Harrison 8 Whiting 2

West Harrison 11 Sidney 0

Boyer Valley Tournament 

Westwood 9 Logan-Magnolia 7

Boyer Valley 13 Logan-Magnolia 3

Westwood at Boyer Valley (MISSING)

Ridge View Tournament 

Sioux City West 9 Ridge View 3

Bluegrass Conference 

Ankeny Christian 10 Melcher-Dallas 0

Lamoni 14 Twin Cedars 4

Non-Conference 

Clarinda 10 East Mills 0

Moravia 11 Martensdale-St. Marys 8

Martensdale-St. Marys 14 Moravia 1

Southeast Warren 4 Interstate 35 3

Woodbine 10 OABCIG 9

Woodbine 5 ACGC 3

Colo-Nesco 19 Melcher-Dallas 4

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD 

Shenandoah Tournament

Shenandoah 10 Stanton 0

Missouri Valley 7 Shenandoah 0

Missouri Valley 12 Fremont-Mills 0

Fremont-Mills 17 Stanton 12

Denison-Schleswig Tournament 

Glenwood 5 Ridge View 3

Logan-Magnolia 12 Glenwood 2

Logan-Magnolia 10 Ridge View 1

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 14 Denison-Schleswig 0

Denison-Schleswig 8 Pocahontas Area 4

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 13 Pocahontas Area 1

Oskaloosa Tournament 

Creston 6 Oskaloosa 3

Creston 6 North Butler 2

Albia 5 Wayne 3

Wayne 7 North Butler 0

Fort Dodge Tournament 

St. Edmond 14 Sioux City East 2

Atlantic 7 Bishop Heelan 6

Bishop Heelan 12 Sioux City East 6

St. Edmond 7 Atlantic 6

Griswold Tournament 

Griswold 7 Mount Ayr 1

Exira-EHK 9 Griswold 3

Exira-EHK 5 Mount Ayr 3

Martensdale-St. Marys Tournament 

AHSTW 12 Essex 0

Webster City 13 Essex 0

Martensdale-St. Marys 15 AHSTW 6

AHSTW 10 Webster City 3

Martensdale-St. Marys 5 Webster City 4

ACGC Tournament 

Audubon 13 Coon Rapids-Bayard 5

MVAOCOU 8 Audubon 2

Treynor 8 Boyer Valley 2

Treynor 12 Coon Rapids-Bayard 11

Treynor 14 MVAOCOU 0

Audubon 22 Panorama 1

MVAOCOU 8 Southwest Valley 7

Southwest Valley 12 Panorama 3

Southwest Valley 6 ACGC 4

Coon Rapids Bayard 6 ACGC 5

Orient-Macksburg Tournament 

East Union 12 Orient-Macksburg 4

Melcher-Dallas 17 Lenox 7

Melcher-Dallas vs. Mormon Trail

Lenox 17 Mormon Trail 7

Murray 8 East Union 7

Waukee Northwest Tournament 

Waukee Northwest 11 Abraham Lincoln 4

Southeast Polk 14 Abraham Lincoln 1

West Sioux Tournament 

Unity Christian 12 Sioux City West 1

North Union 18 Sioux City West 0

Montezuma Tournament 

Moravia 13 Montezuma 12

Moravia 10 GMG 5

Bluegrass Conference 

Twin Cedars 13 Lamoni 0

Non-Conference 

Southeast Warren 2 Interstate 35 1

Centerville 11 Moulton-Udell 0

