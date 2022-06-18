KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Battle of the Bluffs
North Polk 7 Glenwood 1
ADM 5 Glenwood 3
Lewis Central 13 Winterset 3
Lewis Central 6 Waukee 5
Solon 13 St. Albert 5
Waukee Northwest 16 Abraham Lincoln 1
Abraham Lincoln 9 Bettendorf 8
Des Moines Lincoln 19 Thomas Jefferson 6
Bishop Heelan 8 Waukee 5
Winterset 6 Bishop Heelan 0
ADM 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2
North Polk 2 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2
Sioux City East 3 Bettendorf 1
Waukee Northwest 11 Sioux City East 1
Sioux City North vs. Des Moines Lincoln (MISSING)
West Harrison Tournament
Whiting 6 Sidney 3
West Harrison 8 Whiting 2
West Harrison 11 Sidney 0
Boyer Valley Tournament
Westwood 9 Logan-Magnolia 7
Boyer Valley 13 Logan-Magnolia 3
Westwood at Boyer Valley (MISSING)
Ridge View Tournament
Sioux City West 9 Ridge View 3
Bluegrass Conference
Ankeny Christian 10 Melcher-Dallas 0
Lamoni 14 Twin Cedars 4
Non-Conference
Clarinda 10 East Mills 0
Moravia 11 Martensdale-St. Marys 8
Martensdale-St. Marys 14 Moravia 1
Southeast Warren 4 Interstate 35 3
Woodbine 10 OABCIG 9
Woodbine 5 ACGC 3
Colo-Nesco 19 Melcher-Dallas 4
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Shenandoah Tournament
Shenandoah 10 Stanton 0
Missouri Valley 7 Shenandoah 0
Missouri Valley 12 Fremont-Mills 0
Fremont-Mills 17 Stanton 12
Denison-Schleswig Tournament
Glenwood 5 Ridge View 3
Logan-Magnolia 12 Glenwood 2
Logan-Magnolia 10 Ridge View 1
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 14 Denison-Schleswig 0
Denison-Schleswig 8 Pocahontas Area 4
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 13 Pocahontas Area 1
Oskaloosa Tournament
Creston 6 Oskaloosa 3
Creston 6 North Butler 2
Albia 5 Wayne 3
Wayne 7 North Butler 0
Fort Dodge Tournament
St. Edmond 14 Sioux City East 2
Atlantic 7 Bishop Heelan 6
Bishop Heelan 12 Sioux City East 6
St. Edmond 7 Atlantic 6
Griswold Tournament
Griswold 7 Mount Ayr 1
Exira-EHK 9 Griswold 3
Exira-EHK 5 Mount Ayr 3
Martensdale-St. Marys Tournament
AHSTW 12 Essex 0
Webster City 13 Essex 0
Martensdale-St. Marys 15 AHSTW 6
AHSTW 10 Webster City 3
Martensdale-St. Marys 5 Webster City 4
ACGC Tournament
Audubon 13 Coon Rapids-Bayard 5
MVAOCOU 8 Audubon 2
Treynor 8 Boyer Valley 2
Treynor 12 Coon Rapids-Bayard 11
Treynor 14 MVAOCOU 0
Audubon 22 Panorama 1
MVAOCOU 8 Southwest Valley 7
Southwest Valley 12 Panorama 3
Southwest Valley 6 ACGC 4
Coon Rapids Bayard 6 ACGC 5
Orient-Macksburg Tournament
East Union 12 Orient-Macksburg 4
Melcher-Dallas 17 Lenox 7
Melcher-Dallas vs. Mormon Trail
Lenox 17 Mormon Trail 7
Murray 8 East Union 7
Waukee Northwest Tournament
Waukee Northwest 11 Abraham Lincoln 4
Southeast Polk 14 Abraham Lincoln 1
West Sioux Tournament
Unity Christian 12 Sioux City West 1
North Union 18 Sioux City West 0
Montezuma Tournament
Moravia 13 Montezuma 12
Moravia 10 GMG 5
Bluegrass Conference
Twin Cedars 13 Lamoni 0
Non-Conference
Southeast Warren 2 Interstate 35 1
Centerville 11 Moulton-Udell 0