KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Non-Conference 

St. Albert 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1

Kuemper Catholic 11 Woodbine 5

Spencer 7 Kuemper Catholic 4

Woodbine 11 Pocahontas Area 1

Abraham Lincoln 2 Des Moines Roosevelt 1

Ankeny 3 Sioux City East 1

Moravia 10 Albia 0

Ankeny Christian 7 Clarke 1

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Kuemper Tournament 

Treynor 11 Kuemper Catholic 3

Carroll 7 Lewis Central 1

3rd Place: Lewis Central 12 Kuemper Catholic 7

Championship: Treynor 4 Carroll 3 — 6 inn

Brian Erbe Classic (at Cedar Rapids Washington)

Creston 12 Iowa City West 0

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 3 Creston 2 — 9 inn

Fremont-Mills Tournament 

Southwest Valley 8 Fremont-Mills 6

Southwest Valley 16 Tri-Center 5

Fremont-Mills 6 Tri-Center 4

Woodbine Tournament 

Logan-Magnolia 12 Essex 0

IKM-Manning 12 Essex 4

Logan-Magnolia 13 Woodbury Central 1

IKM-Manning 8 MVAOCOU 6

Woodbine 7 MVAOCOU 2

Woodbine 5 Woodbury Central 2

Washington Tournament 

West Burlington 3 Griswold 2 — 8 inn

Davenport Assumption 1 Griswold 0

Nodaway Valley Tournament 

Earlham 14 Orient-Macksburg 4

Nodaway Valley 12 AHSTW 9

Earlham 15 CAM 2

Earlham 12 Nodaway Valley 3

AHSTW 13 Orient-Macksburg 4

AHSTW 11 CAM 1

Melcher-Dallas Tournament 

Montezuma 9 Melcher-Dallas 1

West Central Valley def. Seymour

Seymour 8 Melcher-Dallas 7

Non-Conference 

Des Moines Lincoln 11 Sioux City West 0

Des Moines Lincoln 16 Sioux City West 7

Sigourney 11 Moravia 0

