KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Non-Conference
St. Albert 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1
Kuemper Catholic 11 Woodbine 5
Spencer 7 Kuemper Catholic 4
Woodbine 11 Pocahontas Area 1
Abraham Lincoln 2 Des Moines Roosevelt 1
Ankeny 3 Sioux City East 1
Moravia 10 Albia 0
Ankeny Christian 7 Clarke 1
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Kuemper Tournament
Treynor 11 Kuemper Catholic 3
Carroll 7 Lewis Central 1
3rd Place: Lewis Central 12 Kuemper Catholic 7
Championship: Treynor 4 Carroll 3 — 6 inn
Brian Erbe Classic (at Cedar Rapids Washington)
Creston 12 Iowa City West 0
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 3 Creston 2 — 9 inn
Fremont-Mills Tournament
Southwest Valley 8 Fremont-Mills 6
Southwest Valley 16 Tri-Center 5
Fremont-Mills 6 Tri-Center 4
Woodbine Tournament
Logan-Magnolia 12 Essex 0
IKM-Manning 12 Essex 4
Logan-Magnolia 13 Woodbury Central 1
IKM-Manning 8 MVAOCOU 6
Woodbine 7 MVAOCOU 2
Woodbine 5 Woodbury Central 2
Washington Tournament
West Burlington 3 Griswold 2 — 8 inn
Davenport Assumption 1 Griswold 0
Nodaway Valley Tournament
Earlham 14 Orient-Macksburg 4
Nodaway Valley 12 AHSTW 9
Earlham 15 CAM 2
Earlham 12 Nodaway Valley 3
AHSTW 13 Orient-Macksburg 4
AHSTW 11 CAM 1
Melcher-Dallas Tournament
Montezuma 9 Melcher-Dallas 1
West Central Valley def. Seymour
Seymour 8 Melcher-Dallas 7
Non-Conference
Des Moines Lincoln 11 Sioux City West 0
Des Moines Lincoln 16 Sioux City West 7
Sigourney 11 Moravia 0
