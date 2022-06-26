KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Brent Prange Classic

Clarinda 11 Alta-Aurelia 1

Bettendorf 6 Clarinda 2

Ankeny Centennial 11 Coon Rapids-Bayard 1

Ankeny 4 Bishop Heelan Catholic 3

Sioux City East 7 Waverly-Shell Rock 2

Bishop Heelan Catholic 15 Ankeny Centennial 5

Carroll Tournament 

Kuemper Catholic 14 Pocahontas Area 13

Spencer 7 Kuemper Catholic 6

Non-Conference 

Shenandoah 22 Essex 1

Treynor 3 Thomas Jefferson 1

Central Decatur 8 Albia 5

Clarke 9 Ankeny Christian 1

Moravia 4 Albia 2

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Kuemper Catholic 9 Lewis Central 6

Roland-Story Tournament 

Bondurant-Farrar 2 Glenwood 1

Carroll Tournament 

Carroll 8 Kuemper Catholic 2

Lewis Central 6 Treynor 5

Kuemper Catholic 6 Treynor 5

Carroll 7 Lewis Central 6

Spencer Tournament 

Spencer 6 Denison-Schleswig 0

Denison-Schleswig 6 Sheldon 1

Newell-Fonda 5 LeMars 2

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 10 LeMars 6

Washington Tournament 

Davenport Assumption 9 Griswold 1

Griswold Washington

Fremont-Mills Tournament 

Fremont-Mills 10 Tri-Center 1

East Union 12 Southwest Valley 5

Tri-Center 6 Southwest Valley 4

East Union 8 Fremont-Mills 6

Indianola Classic 

Indianola 5 Southeast Warren 1

Westwood Tournament 

West Monona 5 Woodbine 2

Woodbine 6 Kingsley-Pierson 4

Melcher-Dallas Tournament

Melcher-Dallas 3 West Central Valley 1

Tri-County 11 Melcher-Dalls 3

