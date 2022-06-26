KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Brent Prange Classic
Clarinda 11 Alta-Aurelia 1
Bettendorf 6 Clarinda 2
Ankeny Centennial 11 Coon Rapids-Bayard 1
Ankeny 4 Bishop Heelan Catholic 3
Sioux City East 7 Waverly-Shell Rock 2
Bishop Heelan Catholic 15 Ankeny Centennial 5
Carroll Tournament
Kuemper Catholic 14 Pocahontas Area 13
Spencer 7 Kuemper Catholic 6
Non-Conference
Shenandoah 22 Essex 1
Treynor 3 Thomas Jefferson 1
Central Decatur 8 Albia 5
Clarke 9 Ankeny Christian 1
Moravia 4 Albia 2
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Kuemper Catholic 9 Lewis Central 6
Roland-Story Tournament
Bondurant-Farrar 2 Glenwood 1
Carroll Tournament
Carroll 8 Kuemper Catholic 2
Lewis Central 6 Treynor 5
Kuemper Catholic 6 Treynor 5
Carroll 7 Lewis Central 6
Spencer Tournament
Spencer 6 Denison-Schleswig 0
Denison-Schleswig 6 Sheldon 1
Newell-Fonda 5 LeMars 2
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 10 LeMars 6
Washington Tournament
Davenport Assumption 9 Griswold 1
Griswold Washington
Fremont-Mills Tournament
Fremont-Mills 10 Tri-Center 1
East Union 12 Southwest Valley 5
Tri-Center 6 Southwest Valley 4
East Union 8 Fremont-Mills 6
Indianola Classic
Indianola 5 Southeast Warren 1
Westwood Tournament
West Monona 5 Woodbine 2
Woodbine 6 Kingsley-Pierson 4
Melcher-Dallas Tournament
Melcher-Dallas 3 West Central Valley 1
Tri-County 11 Melcher-Dalls 3