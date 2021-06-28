KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Bluegrass Conference
Melcher-Dallas 17 Mormon Trail 7
Non-Conference
Lewis Central 8 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1
North Mahaska 11 Twin Cedars 5
Ankeny Tournament
Carlisle 10 Coon Rapids-Bayard 1
Bishop Heelan Catholic 10 Bettendorf 2
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Non-Conference
Underwood 11 Thomas Jefferson 0
Bedford Tournament
Griswold 15 East Mills 3
Bedford 10 East Mills 2
Griswold 10 Bedford 0
Stanton 8 East Mills 3
Griswold 7 Stanton 4
Bedford 9 Stanton 7
Collins-Maxwell Tournament
Pella 9 Central Decatur 1
Collins-Maxwell 11 Central Decatur 0
Melcher-Dallas Tournament
Southeast Warren 12 West Central Valley 0
Melcher-Dallas 11 Seymour 0
Seymour 10 West Central Valley 0
Southeast Warren 10 Melcher-Dallas 0
Westwood Tournament
Gehlen Catholic 2 Woodbine 0
West Monona 5 Woodbine 1
Trinity Christian 8 Whiting 0
South O'Brien 14 Whiting 1
Moravia Tournament
Sigourney 12 Moravia 0
Centerville 13 Moravia 7