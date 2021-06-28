KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Bluegrass Conference 

Melcher-Dallas 17 Mormon Trail 7

Non-Conference 

Lewis Central 8 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1

North Mahaska 11 Twin Cedars 5

Ankeny Tournament  

Carlisle 10 Coon Rapids-Bayard 1

Bishop Heelan Catholic 10 Bettendorf 2

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Non-Conference 

Underwood 11 Thomas Jefferson 0

Bedford Tournament 

Griswold 15 East Mills 3

Bedford 10 East Mills 2

Griswold 10 Bedford 0 

Stanton 8 East Mills 3 

Griswold 7 Stanton 4

Bedford 9 Stanton 7

Collins-Maxwell Tournament 

Pella 9 Central Decatur 1

Collins-Maxwell 11 Central Decatur 0

Melcher-Dallas Tournament 

Southeast Warren 12 West Central Valley 0 

Melcher-Dallas 11 Seymour 0

Seymour 10 West Central Valley 0

Southeast Warren 10 Melcher-Dallas 0

Westwood Tournament 

Gehlen Catholic 2 Woodbine 0

West Monona 5 Woodbine 1

Trinity Christian 8 Whiting 0

South O'Brien 14 Whiting 1

Moravia Tournament 

Sigourney 12 Moravia 0

Centerville 13 Moravia 7

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.