KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Non-Conference
Shenandoah 8 Essex 4
Sioux City East Lewis Central
Kuemper Catholic 14 IKM-Manning 2
East Sac 11 Ar-We-Va 1
Fremont-Mills
Fremont-Mills def. Tri-Center
East Union 9 Southwest Valley 6
East Union 11 Fremont-Mills 0
Southwest Valley 10 Tri-Center 8
Missouri Valley Tournament
West Harrison 9 Missouri Valley 1
Missouri Valley 6 Thomas Jefferson 4
Bedford Tournament
Stanton 5 Lamoni 1
Bedford 12 East Mills 0
Griswold 15 East Mills 3
Sidney 10 Lamoni 8
Bedford 7 Griswold 0
Sidney 12 Stanton 6
Nodaway Valley Tournament
Grand View Christian 4 Earlham 3
AHSTW 15 Orient-Macksburg 5
Riverside 12 Coon Rapids-Bayard 2
CAM 5 Nodaway Valley 4 -- 8 inning
Earlham 8 Nodaway Valley 0
AHSTW 9 Riverside 0
Grand View Christian 8 AHSTW 7
Nodaway Valley 9 Coon Rapids-Bayard 3
Coon Rapids 3 Orient-Macksburg 2
Westwood Tournament
Lawton-Bronson 6 Woodbine 4
Westwood 16 Woodbine 6
Westwood 1 Whiting 0
Melcher-Dallas Tournament
Southeast Warren 7 Melcher-Dallas 6
KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Pride of Iowa Conference
Central Decatur 7 Nodaway Valley 6
Bluegrass Conference
Ankeny Christian at Lamoni
Non-Conference
Shenandoah 23 Essex 1
Sioux City East 4 Lewis Central 3
Underwood 7 Carlisle 5 (Game 1)
Carlisle 10 Underwood 5
Coon Rapids-Bayard 15 Southwest Valley 5
Southeast Valley 11 Southwest Valley 1
Martensdale-St. Marys 15 Lynnville-Sully 3
Centerville 14 Moravia 5
North Mahaska 7 Twin Cedars 2
AT Carroll
Kuemper Catholic 12 Pocahontas Area 2
Kuemper Catholic 13 Carroll 6