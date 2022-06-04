KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Non-Conference 

Clarinda 11 Treynor 4

Clarinda 12 Missouri Valley 2

Missouri Valley 3 Red Oak 0

Lewis Central 13 Sioux City West 3

Woodbine 6 Logan-Magnolia 0

Woodbine 4 MVAOCOU 1 

Logan-Magnolia 4 MVAOCOU 3 

IKM-Manning 7 Ar-We-Va 6

CAM 15 Riverside 2

Coon Rapids-Bayard 15 Bedford 12

Pleasantville 15 Bedford 0

Coon Rapids-Bayard 14 Pleasantville 0

CYO Tournament 

Kuemper Catholic 12 Bishop Garrigan 2

Remsen St. Mary’s 9 Kuemper Catholic 2 

Heelan Tournament 

Gehlen Catholic 9 St. Albert 1 

Bishop Heelan Catholic 13 St. Albert 3

Bishop Heelan Catholic 4 Gehlen Catholic 2

Wayne Tournament

Interstate 35 19 Mormon Trail 0

Wayne 9 Mormon Trail 8

Interstate 35 14 Wayne 3

Martensdale-St. Marys Tournament

Martensdale-St. Marys 8 Perry 4 

Lamoni 6 Des Moines Christian 4

Martensdale St. Mary’s 3 Lamoni 1

Missouri State Tournament

Class 5 State Championship: Platte County 6 Festus 1

Class 5 State Consolation: Willard 7 Ft. Zumwalt East 3 

Class 6 State Championship: Liberty North 11 Blue Springs South 5

Class 6 State Consolation: Francis Howell 11 Lindbergh 0

KMALAND STATE SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Class 1A Championship: Assumption, Davenport 2 Western Christian 1 (3-1, PK)

Class 2A Championship: Lewis Central 3 Pella 1

Class 3A Championship: Pleasant Valley 1 Waukee Northwest 0 (4-3, PK)

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

CYO Tournament at Kuemper Catholic

Gehlen Catholic 7 St. Albert 2

St. Albert 6 Bishop Garrigan 3

Remsen St. Mary’s 10 Kuemper Catholic 0

Bishop Heelan Catholic 10 Kuemper Catholic 0

Remsen St. Mary’s 7 Bishop Heelan Catholic 5

Atlantic Invitational 

Carroll 7 Clarinda 1

Logan-Magnolia 14 Clarinda 1

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 5 Clarinda 3

Logan-Magnolia 9 Red Oak 0

Earlham 14 Red Oak 2

Estherville-Lincoln Central 15 Red Oak 1

Lewis Central 10 Earlham 8

Logan-Magnolia 4 Lewis Central 2

Lewis Central 7 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 0

Atlantic 8 Earlham 3

Atlantic 9 Carroll 1

Estherville-Lincoln Central 7 Harlan 0

Carroll 11 Harlan 1

Creston 4 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 2

Estherville-Lincoln Central 4 Creston 3

Storm Lake Tournament (Denison-Schleswig)

Denison-Schleswig 9 AHSTW 2

Storm Lake 7 Denison-Schleswig 6

AHSTW 22 Harris-Lake Park 4

Perry Classic 

Glenwood 8 Perry 7

Van Meter 14 Glenwood 0

Missouri Valley Tournament

Fremont-Mills 10 Essex 5

Woodbine 10 Essex 1

Missouri Valley 7 Essex 1

Missouri Valley 11 Fremont-Mills 2

Woodbine 2 Fremont-Mills 1

Woodbine 7 Missouri Valley 3

Southwest Valley Tournament 

Southwest Valley 13 East Mills 2

Southwest Valley 7 CAM 0

CAM 6 Griswold 1

Belle Plaine Quad

Vinton-Shellsburg 12 Riverside 8

Belle Plaine 9 Riverside 8

Twin Cedars Tournament

Twin Cedars 11 Sigourney 2

Wayne 1 Sigourney 0

Twin Cedars 3 Wayne 2 - 8 innings 

Murray Tournament

Melcher-Dallas 15 Lamoni 5

West Central Valley Tournament 

West Central Valley 10 Coon Rapids-Bayard 3

Coon Rapids-Bayard 16 GMG 11

Sioux City West Tournament

River Valley 12 Sioux City West 0

Sioux City West vs. South O’Brien (MISSING)

West Monona 16 Sioux City East 9

Sioux City East 11 South O’Brien 4

Sheldon Tournament 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 12 Sioux Center 2

Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (MISSING) 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 9 West Lyon 5

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.