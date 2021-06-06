KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Missouri Valley Triangular 

Clarinda 13 Missouri Valley 2

Missouri Valley 15 Red Oak 14 — 8 inn

Wayne Tournament 

Wayne 15 Mormon Trail 12

Interstate 35 def. Seymour 

Consolation: Mormon Trail 15 Seymour 5

Championship: Interstate 35 19 Wayne 1

Martensdale-St. Marys Tournament

Martensdale-St. Marys 3 Lamoni 2

Consolation: Lamoni 8 Clarke 7

Championship: Des Moines Christian 17 Martensdale-St. Marys 7

Coon Rapids-Bayard Tournament 

Coon Rapids-Bayard 17 Bedford 3

Bedford 9 Pleasantville 6

Coon Rapids-Bayard 8 Pleasantville 2 

Other

Southeast Warren 6 Ankeny Christian Academy 5 (Game 1)

Ankeny Christian Academy 2 Southeast Warren 1 (Game 2)

Johnston 10 Sioux City East 0

STATE TOURNAMENT SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Iowa State Championships 

Class 1A: Notre Dame/West Burlington 4 Western Christian 1

Class 2A: Cedar Rapids Xavier 2 Bondurant-Farrar 0

Class 3A: Pleasant Valley 1 Iowa City West 0

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Atlantic Tournament 

ACGC 12 Clarinda 5

Panorama 11 Clarinda 7

Treynor 8 Clarinda 0 

Carroll 12 Red Oak 1

ACGC 14 Red Oak 1

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 17 Red Oak 2

Harlan 11 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 1

Carroll 3 Harlan 1

Harlan 11 AHSTW 0

Lewis Central 6 Panorama 2

Lewis Central 6 AHSTW 4

ACGC 7 Lewis Central 6

Atlantic 6 AHSTW 1

Atlantic 12 Treynor 2

Atlantic 11 Panorama 1

Creston 9 Treynor 1

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 6 Creston 4

Carroll 6 Creston 5

Kuemper Tournament  

Remsen, St. Mary’s 4 Kuemper Catholic 3

St. Edmond 3 St. Albert 0

Bishop Garrigan 7 St. Albert 5

Gehlen Catholic def. Bishop Heelan Catholic

Consolation: Kuemper Catholic 8 Bishop Heelan Catholic 2

Perry Tournament  

Van Meter 11 Glenwood 3

Consolation: Glenwood 16 Baxter 2

Southwest Valley Tournament

Southwest Valley 15 East Mills 3

Griswold 10 CAM 0

Consolation: CAM 12 East Mills 0 

Championship: Griswold 7 Southwest Valley 0

Belle Plaine Tournament 

Vinton-Shellsburg 7 Riverside 2

Consolation: Belle Plaine 5 Riverside 1

Missouri Valley Triangular 

Fremont-Mills 5 Missouri Valley 3

Woodbine 11 Fremont-Mills 1

Woodbine 13 Missouri Valley 3

West Central Valley Tournament

West Central Valley 13 Coon Rapids-Bayard 5

Consolation: Coon Rapids-Bayard 16 Des Moines North 6

Storm Lake Tournament 

Denison-Schleswig 15 Pocahontas 3

Championship: Denison-Schleswig 11 Storm Lake 0

Murray Tournament 

Consolation: Lamoni 4 Moravia 2

Consolation: Seymour 5 Orient-Macksburg 3

5th Place: Lamoni 10 Seymour 4

7th Place: Moravia 5 Orient-Macksburg 3

Semifinal: Melcher-Dallas 12 East Union 0

Semifinal: Nodaway Valley 7 Murray 6

3rd Place: East Union 9 Murray 1

Championship: Nodaway Valley 6 Melcher-Dallas 5

Sheldon Tournament 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 9 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 7

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 6 Sioux Center 5

West Lyon 17 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4

Sioux City West Tournament 

River Valley 20 Sioux City West 2

Sioux City East 11 River Valley 3

West Monona 10 Sioux City East 1

South O’Brien 12 Sioux City North 5

Hinton 14 Sioux City North 2

Hinton 5 Sioux City West 2

Colo-Nesco Tournament

Twin Cedars 10 Belmond-Klemme 0

Championship: Twin Cedars 10 Colo-NESCO 0

