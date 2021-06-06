KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Missouri Valley Triangular
Clarinda 13 Missouri Valley 2
Missouri Valley 15 Red Oak 14 — 8 inn
Wayne Tournament
Wayne 15 Mormon Trail 12
Interstate 35 def. Seymour
Consolation: Mormon Trail 15 Seymour 5
Championship: Interstate 35 19 Wayne 1
Martensdale-St. Marys Tournament
Martensdale-St. Marys 3 Lamoni 2
Consolation: Lamoni 8 Clarke 7
Championship: Des Moines Christian 17 Martensdale-St. Marys 7
Coon Rapids-Bayard Tournament
Coon Rapids-Bayard 17 Bedford 3
Bedford 9 Pleasantville 6
Coon Rapids-Bayard 8 Pleasantville 2
Other
Southeast Warren 6 Ankeny Christian Academy 5 (Game 1)
Ankeny Christian Academy 2 Southeast Warren 1 (Game 2)
Johnston 10 Sioux City East 0
STATE TOURNAMENT SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Iowa State Championships
Class 1A: Notre Dame/West Burlington 4 Western Christian 1
Class 2A: Cedar Rapids Xavier 2 Bondurant-Farrar 0
Class 3A: Pleasant Valley 1 Iowa City West 0
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Atlantic Tournament
ACGC 12 Clarinda 5
Panorama 11 Clarinda 7
Treynor 8 Clarinda 0
Carroll 12 Red Oak 1
ACGC 14 Red Oak 1
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 17 Red Oak 2
Harlan 11 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 1
Carroll 3 Harlan 1
Harlan 11 AHSTW 0
Lewis Central 6 Panorama 2
Lewis Central 6 AHSTW 4
ACGC 7 Lewis Central 6
Atlantic 6 AHSTW 1
Atlantic 12 Treynor 2
Atlantic 11 Panorama 1
Creston 9 Treynor 1
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 6 Creston 4
Carroll 6 Creston 5
Kuemper Tournament
Remsen, St. Mary’s 4 Kuemper Catholic 3
St. Edmond 3 St. Albert 0
Bishop Garrigan 7 St. Albert 5
Gehlen Catholic def. Bishop Heelan Catholic
Consolation: Kuemper Catholic 8 Bishop Heelan Catholic 2
Perry Tournament
Van Meter 11 Glenwood 3
Consolation: Glenwood 16 Baxter 2
Southwest Valley Tournament
Southwest Valley 15 East Mills 3
Griswold 10 CAM 0
Consolation: CAM 12 East Mills 0
Championship: Griswold 7 Southwest Valley 0
Belle Plaine Tournament
Vinton-Shellsburg 7 Riverside 2
Consolation: Belle Plaine 5 Riverside 1
Missouri Valley Triangular
Fremont-Mills 5 Missouri Valley 3
Woodbine 11 Fremont-Mills 1
Woodbine 13 Missouri Valley 3
West Central Valley Tournament
West Central Valley 13 Coon Rapids-Bayard 5
Consolation: Coon Rapids-Bayard 16 Des Moines North 6
Storm Lake Tournament
Denison-Schleswig 15 Pocahontas 3
Championship: Denison-Schleswig 11 Storm Lake 0
Murray Tournament
Consolation: Lamoni 4 Moravia 2
Consolation: Seymour 5 Orient-Macksburg 3
5th Place: Lamoni 10 Seymour 4
7th Place: Moravia 5 Orient-Macksburg 3
Semifinal: Melcher-Dallas 12 East Union 0
Semifinal: Nodaway Valley 7 Murray 6
3rd Place: East Union 9 Murray 1
Championship: Nodaway Valley 6 Melcher-Dallas 5
Sheldon Tournament
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 9 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 7
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 6 Sioux Center 5
West Lyon 17 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4
Sioux City West Tournament
River Valley 20 Sioux City West 2
Sioux City East 11 River Valley 3
West Monona 10 Sioux City East 1
South O’Brien 12 Sioux City North 5
Hinton 14 Sioux City North 2
Hinton 5 Sioux City West 2
Colo-Nesco Tournament
Twin Cedars 10 Belmond-Klemme 0
Championship: Twin Cedars 10 Colo-NESCO 0