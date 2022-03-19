KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Platte Valley 26 Omaha Bryan 0
Platte Valley 3 Malcolm 1
Crete 6 Falls City 4
KMALAND SOCCER SCOREBOARD
GIRLS: Plattsmouth 1 Schuyler 0
GIRLS: Papillion-LaVista 10 Plattsmouth 0
BOYS: The Platte 3 Lincoln Lutheran 2
