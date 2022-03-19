KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Platte Valley 26 Omaha Bryan 0

Platte Valley 3 Malcolm 1

Crete 6 Falls City 4

KMALAND SOCCER SCOREBOARD 

GIRLS: Plattsmouth 1 Schuyler 0

GIRLS: Papillion-LaVista 10 Plattsmouth 0 

BOYS: The Platte 3 Lincoln Lutheran 2

