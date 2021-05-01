KMALAND GOLF SCOREBOARD

GIRLS: Kuemper Tournament — 2. Atlantic 417, 4. Denison-Schleswig 442, 7. Harlan 463, 10. Kuemper Catholic 492, 11. Missouri Valley 512

BOYS: Storm Lake Tournament — 2. Kuemper Catholic 362, 10. Denison-Schleswig 415

BOYS: Missouri Valley — 2. Underwood 353, 3. Logan-Magnolia 377, 4. Missouri Valley, 5. Tri-Center 396

BOYS: 3. Coon Rapids-Bayard 367

KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Northeast Nodaway 24 North Platte 0

Northeast Nodaway 26 King City 0

Maryville 10 Chillicothe 3

Hastings 18 Auburn 7

Branched Oak 13 Falls City 0

Wayne 6 Platte Valley 1

KMALAND SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Denison-Schleswig Tournament (G) 

East Sac County 1 Denison-Schleswig 0

Carroll 2 Riverside 1

Consolation: Denison-Schleswig 9 Riverside 3

Championship: East Sac County 1 Carroll 0

Denison-Schleswig Tournament No. 2 (G)

Treynor 2 Gilbert 1

Sioux City North def. Underwood

Championship: Treynor 5 Sioux City North 0

Consolation: Gilbert 10 Underwood 0

Iowa City Regina Tournament (B) 

St. Albert 3 Beckman Catholic 1

Davenport Assumption 3 St. Albert 1

Boone Tournament (G) 

Kuemper Catholic 2 Collins-Maxwell 1 — 2 OT/PKs

Kuemper Catholic 2 Webster City 0

Nodaway Valley Tournament (G) 

Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 4 Greene County 0

Panorama 8 Creston 0

Consolation: Creston 2 Greene County 1 

Championship: Panorama 3 Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 0

West Central Valley Tournament (B) 

Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 3 Panorama 0

Kuemper Catholic 1 Van Meter 0

Championship: Kuemper Catholic 1 Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 0 — 2 OT/PKs

Treynor Tournament (B) 

Treynor 10 Missouri Valley 1

Underwood 3 East Sac County 0

Tri-Center 2 Logan-Magnolia 1

Treynor 4 Riverside 0

Underwood def. Tri-Center 

Championship: Treynor 5 Underwood 1

Missouri Valley 3 East Sac County 1

Riverside 7 Logan-Magnolia 1

Urbandale Tournament (G) 

Waverly-Shell Rock 6 Thomas Jefferson 0

KMALAND SOCCER SCOREBOARD — Girls Tournament Trail

Class B Subdistrict 1 at Conestoga 

Conestoga 1 Nebraska City 0 (Forfeit)

Plattsmouth 2 Auburn 1

KMALAND SOCCER SCOREBOARD — Boys Tournament Trail

Class B Subdistrict 1 at Platteview 

Gross Catholic 13 Plattsmouth 3

KMALAND TENNIS SCOREBOARD

GIRLS: Shenandoah 6 Creston 3

GIRLS: Norwalk 10 Shenandoah 1

GIRLS: Norwalk 9 Creston 2

Beatrice Invitational (Nebraska City) (G)

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.