KMALAND GOLF SCOREBOARD
GIRLS: Kuemper Tournament — 2. Atlantic 417, 4. Denison-Schleswig 442, 7. Harlan 463, 10. Kuemper Catholic 492, 11. Missouri Valley 512
BOYS: Storm Lake Tournament — 2. Kuemper Catholic 362, 10. Denison-Schleswig 415
BOYS: Missouri Valley — 2. Underwood 353, 3. Logan-Magnolia 377, 4. Missouri Valley, 5. Tri-Center 396
BOYS: 3. Coon Rapids-Bayard 367
KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Northeast Nodaway 24 North Platte 0
Northeast Nodaway 26 King City 0
Maryville 10 Chillicothe 3
Hastings 18 Auburn 7
Branched Oak 13 Falls City 0
Wayne 6 Platte Valley 1
KMALAND SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Denison-Schleswig Tournament (G)
East Sac County 1 Denison-Schleswig 0
Carroll 2 Riverside 1
Consolation: Denison-Schleswig 9 Riverside 3
Championship: East Sac County 1 Carroll 0
Denison-Schleswig Tournament No. 2 (G)
Treynor 2 Gilbert 1
Sioux City North def. Underwood
Championship: Treynor 5 Sioux City North 0
Consolation: Gilbert 10 Underwood 0
Iowa City Regina Tournament (B)
St. Albert 3 Beckman Catholic 1
Davenport Assumption 3 St. Albert 1
Boone Tournament (G)
Kuemper Catholic 2 Collins-Maxwell 1 — 2 OT/PKs
Kuemper Catholic 2 Webster City 0
Nodaway Valley Tournament (G)
Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 4 Greene County 0
Panorama 8 Creston 0
Consolation: Creston 2 Greene County 1
Championship: Panorama 3 Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 0
West Central Valley Tournament (B)
Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 3 Panorama 0
Kuemper Catholic 1 Van Meter 0
Championship: Kuemper Catholic 1 Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 0 — 2 OT/PKs
Treynor Tournament (B)
Treynor 10 Missouri Valley 1
Underwood 3 East Sac County 0
Tri-Center 2 Logan-Magnolia 1
Treynor 4 Riverside 0
Underwood def. Tri-Center
Championship: Treynor 5 Underwood 1
Missouri Valley 3 East Sac County 1
Riverside 7 Logan-Magnolia 1
Urbandale Tournament (G)
Waverly-Shell Rock 6 Thomas Jefferson 0
KMALAND SOCCER SCOREBOARD — Girls Tournament Trail
Class B Subdistrict 1 at Conestoga
Conestoga 1 Nebraska City 0 (Forfeit)
Plattsmouth 2 Auburn 1
KMALAND SOCCER SCOREBOARD — Boys Tournament Trail
Class B Subdistrict 1 at Platteview
Gross Catholic 13 Plattsmouth 3
KMALAND TENNIS SCOREBOARD
GIRLS: Shenandoah 6 Creston 3
GIRLS: Norwalk 10 Shenandoah 1
GIRLS: Norwalk 9 Creston 2
Beatrice Invitational (Nebraska City) (G)