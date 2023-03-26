KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
West Platte 3 Rock Port 2 (West Platte Tournament)
East Buchanan 14 Rock Port 0 (West Platte Tournament)
Central 10 Savannah 9
Savannah 17 Central 7
Platte Valley (NE) 6 Nebraska City 5 — 8 inn
Platte Valley (NE) 7 Nebraska City 2
Wahoo 6 Plattsmouth 1
Ralston 6 Auburn 5
Omaha South 10 Falls City 1
Omaha South 12 Falls City 2
Lincoln Northwest 9 Louisville-Weeping Water 3
KMALAND SOCCER SCOREBOARD
GIRLS: Conestoga 8 Omaha North 0 (Omaha Benson Tournament)
GIRLS: Omaha Benson def. Auburn via shootout (Omaha Benson Tournament)
GIRLS: Conestoga 2 Omaha Benson 0 (Omaha Benson Tournament — Championship)
GIRLS: Auburn 3 Omaha North 0 (Omaha Benson Tournament — Consolation)
Omaha Benson Tournament (G) (Conestoga vs. Omaha North, Benson vs. Auburn)
BOYS: Omaha Northwest 3 Conestoga 1 — OT (Omaha Northwest Tournament)
BOYS: Roncalli Catholic 4 Conestoga 0 (Omaha Northwest Tournament)