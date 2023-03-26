KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

West Platte 3 Rock Port 2 (West Platte Tournament)

East Buchanan 14 Rock Port 0 (West Platte Tournament)

Central 10 Savannah 9

Savannah 17 Central 7

Platte Valley (NE) 6 Nebraska City 5 — 8 inn

Platte Valley (NE) 7 Nebraska City 2

Wahoo 6 Plattsmouth 1

Ralston 6 Auburn 5

Omaha South 10 Falls City 1

Omaha South 12 Falls City 2

Lincoln Northwest 9 Louisville-Weeping Water 3

KMALAND SOCCER SCOREBOARD

GIRLS: Conestoga 8 Omaha North 0 (Omaha Benson Tournament)

GIRLS: Omaha Benson def. Auburn via shootout (Omaha Benson Tournament)

GIRLS: Conestoga 2 Omaha Benson 0 (Omaha Benson Tournament — Championship)

GIRLS: Auburn 3 Omaha North 0 (Omaha Benson Tournament — Consolation)

Omaha Benson Tournament (G) (Conestoga vs. Omaha North, Benson vs. Auburn)

BOYS: Omaha Northwest 3 Conestoga 1 — OT (Omaha Northwest Tournament)

BOYS: Roncalli Catholic 4 Conestoga 0 (Omaha Northwest Tournament)

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.