KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Nebraska Class B State Quarterfinals
Elkhorn North 4 Platte Valley 0
Beatrice 5 Gross Catholic 0
Elkhorn 4 Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran 0
Norris 12 Skutt Catholic 2
Nebraska Class C State Quarterfinals
Roncalli Catholic 7 Plattsmouth 0
Malcolm 9 Concordia/Brownell Talbot/Omaha Christian Academy 1
Platteview 7 Douglas County West 1
Central City/Fullerton/Centralia 7 Wayne 1
KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD
St. Albert 3 Bishop Heelan Catholic 0
KMALAND GIRLS TENNIS SCOREBOARD
Iowa Class 1A Region 1
Clarinda 5 Atlantic 0
Shenandoah 5 Southwest Valley 1
Clarinda 5 Shenandoah 0
Lewis Central 5 Glenwood 0
Red Oak 5 Creston 0
Lewis Central 5 Red Oak 1
Estherville Lincoln Central 5 LeMars 1
St. Albert 5 Harlan 0
Kuemper Catholic 5 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0
St. Albert 5 Kuemper Catholic 4
Bishop Heelan Catholic 5 Audubon 0
Spencer 5 Denison-Schleswig 1
Bishop Heelan 5. Spencer 4
Iowa Class 2A Region 2
Waukee Northwest 5 Sioux City North 0
Fort Dodge 5 Sioux City West 3
Ames 5 Sioux City East 0