KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Nebraska Class B State Quarterfinals 

Elkhorn North 4 Platte Valley 0

Beatrice 5 Gross Catholic 0

Elkhorn 4 Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran 0

Norris 12 Skutt Catholic 2

Nebraska Class C State Quarterfinals 

Roncalli Catholic 7 Plattsmouth 0

Malcolm 9 Concordia/Brownell Talbot/Omaha Christian Academy 1

Platteview 7 Douglas County West 1

Central City/Fullerton/Centralia 7 Wayne 1

KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD

St. Albert 3 Bishop Heelan Catholic 0

KMALAND GIRLS TENNIS SCOREBOARD

Iowa Class 1A Region 1

Clarinda 5 Atlantic 0

Shenandoah 5 Southwest Valley 1

Clarinda 5 Shenandoah 0

Lewis Central 5 Glenwood 0

Red Oak 5 Creston 0

Lewis Central 5 Red Oak 1

Estherville Lincoln Central 5 LeMars 1

St. Albert 5 Harlan 0

Kuemper Catholic 5 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0

St. Albert 5 Kuemper Catholic 4

Bishop Heelan Catholic 5 Audubon 0

Spencer 5 Denison-Schleswig 1

Bishop Heelan 5. Spencer 4

Iowa Class 2A Region 2

Waukee Northwest 5 Sioux City North 0

Fort Dodge 5 Sioux City West 3

Ames 5 Sioux City East 0 

