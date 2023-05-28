KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Non-Conference

Denison-Schleswig 13 Alburnett 9

Southeast Polk 9 Abraham Lincoln 0

Southeast Polk 5 Abraham Lincoln 1

Thomas Jefferson 12 Union 5

Van Buren 9 Moravia 3 (Davis County Classic)

Davis County 7 Moravia 4 (Davis County Classic)

Lynnville-Sully 7 Ankeny Christian 2 

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Clarinda Tournament

Clarinda 10 Essex 4

Earlham 11 Clarinda 8 

3rd Place: Clarinda 13 West Central Valley 11 -- 9 inn

Earlham 12 Essex 0

5th Place: Thomas Jefferson 9 Essex 8

Missouri Valley 10 Thomas Jefferson 3 

Missouri Valley 16 West Central Valley 1 

Championship: Missouri Valley 2 Earlham 0 

ACGC Tournament

Riverside 9 ACGC 2 

Red Oak vs. Riverside 

ACGC vs. Red Oak

Ogden Tournament

Kuemper Catholic 14 Ogden 5 

Gilbert 11 Kuemper Catholic 3 

Des Moines Christian 7 Kuemper Catholic 1 

Bishop Heelan Tournament

Lawton-Bronson 12 Underwood 6

Sioux Center 12 Underwood 5 

MOC-Floyd Valley 11 LeMars 6 

West Monona 6 LeMars 3 

MOC-Floyd Valley 11 Bishop Heelan 6

MOC-Floyd Valley 7 Bishop Heelan 6 

MVACOU Tournament

Logan-Magnolia 7 Woodbine 6 — 10 inn 

Woodbine 10 Hinton 3 

Logan-Magnolia 9 MVAOCOU 5 

LeMars Tournament

MOC-Floyd Valley 11 LeMars 6 

Winterset Tournament

Southeast Warren 11 Van Meter 1

Southeast Warren 5 ADM 3 

Southeast Warren 7 Interstate 35 6 

Centerville Tournament

Carlisle 12 Moravia 0 

Moravia vs. Central Lee

Non-Conference

East Union 16 Des Moines North 0 

East Union 12 Des Moines North 0 

