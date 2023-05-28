KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Non-Conference
Denison-Schleswig 13 Alburnett 9
Southeast Polk 9 Abraham Lincoln 0
Southeast Polk 5 Abraham Lincoln 1
Thomas Jefferson 12 Union 5
Van Buren 9 Moravia 3 (Davis County Classic)
Davis County 7 Moravia 4 (Davis County Classic)
Lynnville-Sully 7 Ankeny Christian 2
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Clarinda Tournament
Clarinda 10 Essex 4
Earlham 11 Clarinda 8
3rd Place: Clarinda 13 West Central Valley 11 -- 9 inn
Earlham 12 Essex 0
5th Place: Thomas Jefferson 9 Essex 8
Missouri Valley 10 Thomas Jefferson 3
Missouri Valley 16 West Central Valley 1
Championship: Missouri Valley 2 Earlham 0
ACGC Tournament
Riverside 9 ACGC 2
Red Oak vs. Riverside
ACGC vs. Red Oak
Ogden Tournament
Kuemper Catholic 14 Ogden 5
Gilbert 11 Kuemper Catholic 3
Des Moines Christian 7 Kuemper Catholic 1
Bishop Heelan Tournament
Lawton-Bronson 12 Underwood 6
Sioux Center 12 Underwood 5
MOC-Floyd Valley 11 LeMars 6
West Monona 6 LeMars 3
MOC-Floyd Valley 11 Bishop Heelan 6
MOC-Floyd Valley 7 Bishop Heelan 6
MVACOU Tournament
Logan-Magnolia 7 Woodbine 6 — 10 inn
Woodbine 10 Hinton 3
Logan-Magnolia 9 MVAOCOU 5
LeMars Tournament
MOC-Floyd Valley 11 LeMars 6
Winterset Tournament
Southeast Warren 11 Van Meter 1
Southeast Warren 5 ADM 3
Southeast Warren 7 Interstate 35 6
Centerville Tournament
Carlisle 12 Moravia 0
Moravia vs. Central Lee
Non-Conference
East Union 16 Des Moines North 0
East Union 12 Des Moines North 0