KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Non-Conference
Shenandoah 6 Mount Ayr 5
Saint Ansgar 2 Denison-Schleswig 0
Saint Angsar 18 Denison-Schleswig 1
Southeast Polk 7 Abraham Lincoln 3
Southeast Polk 9 Abraham Lincoln 4
Wahlert Catholic 9 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2
Missouri Class 5 State Quarterfinals
Festus 12 Lutheran South 2
Willard 2 Helias Catholic 1
Ft. Zumwalt East 7 Parkway Central 4
Platte County 11 Webb City 7
Missouri Class 6 State Quarterfinals
Lindbergh 10 Marquette 2
Blue Springs South 4 Kickapoo 3
Francis Howell 3 Francis Howell Central 1
Liberty North 7 Raymore-Peculiar 6
KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Missouri Class 1 State Quarterfinals
St. Pius X (Festus) 6 Metro 0
Greenwood 3 Crocker 1
Whitfield 4 Valley Park 0
Mid-Buchanan 3 Barstow 0
Missouri Class 2 State Quarterfinals
Pleasant Hill 1 Maryville 0
Perryville 4 Bishop DuBourg 1
Orchard Farm 3 Southern Boone 0
MICSD 2 Logan-Rogersville 0
Missouri Class 3 State Quarterfinals
Ursuline Academy 1 Notre Dame (St. Louis) 0
Glendale 4 Carl Junction 0
Smithville 4 Smith-Cotton 1
Missouri Class 4 State Quarterfinals
Nerinx Hall 5 Jackson 0
Rock Bridge 3 Kickapoo 1
St. Dominic 3 Francis Howell Central 0
Liberty North 2 St. Teresa’s Academy 0
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Shenandoah Tournament
Sidney 8 Shenandoah 1
Shenandoah 8 Stanton 3
Shenandoah 7 Fremont-Mills 0
Fremont-Mills 14 Stanton 1
Fremont-Mills 7 Sidney 2
Sidney 11 Stanton 9
Clarinda Tournament
Clarinda 14 West Central Valley 0
Clarinda 11 Thomas Jefferson 9
West Central Valley 4 Thomas Jefferson 3
Winterset Tournament
Interstate 35 14 Harlan 1
Harlan 5 Earlham 3
Van Meter 5 Harlan 3
Southeast Warren 6 Interstate 35 3
Southeast Warren 6 Van Meter 2
ADM 10 Southeast Warren 6
Bob Morgan Classic (at Ogden)
Carroll 9 Kuemper Catholic 0
Kuemper Catholic vs. Boone
Kuemper Catholic vs. Webster City
Bishop Heelan Catholic Classic
Spirit Lake 10 Lewis Central 4
Sioux Center 7 Lewis Central 1
Estherville-Lincoln Central 10 Underwood 9
Spencer 11 Underwood 9
Spirit Lake 12 Sioux City East 3
Sioux City East 12 Lawton-Bronson 0
West Monona 9 LeMars 6
LeMars 3 Sioux Center 1
Bishop Heelan Catholic vs. MOC-Floyd Valley
Bishop Heelan Catholic 9 Spencer 4
MVAOCOU Tournament
Logan-Magnolia 4 Hinton 2
Woodbine 13 MVAOCOU 8
Championship: Logan-Magnolia 1 Woodbine 0
Other
East Union 12 Des Moines North 0
East Union 21 Des Moines North 0