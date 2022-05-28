KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Non-Conference

Shenandoah 6 Mount Ayr 5

Saint Ansgar 2 Denison-Schleswig 0

Saint Angsar 18 Denison-Schleswig 1

Southeast Polk 7 Abraham Lincoln 3

Southeast Polk 9 Abraham Lincoln 4

Wahlert Catholic 9 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2

Missouri Class 5 State Quarterfinals 

Festus 12 Lutheran South 2

Willard 2 Helias Catholic 1

Ft. Zumwalt East 7 Parkway Central 4

Platte County 11 Webb City 7

Missouri Class 6 State Quarterfinals 

Lindbergh 10 Marquette 2

Blue Springs South 4 Kickapoo 3

Francis Howell 3 Francis Howell Central 1

Liberty North 7 Raymore-Peculiar 6

KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Missouri Class 1 State Quarterfinals 

St. Pius X (Festus) 6 Metro 0

Greenwood 3 Crocker 1

Whitfield 4 Valley Park 0

Mid-Buchanan 3 Barstow 0

Missouri Class 2 State Quarterfinals 

Pleasant Hill 1 Maryville 0

Perryville 4 Bishop DuBourg 1

Orchard Farm 3 Southern Boone 0

MICSD 2 Logan-Rogersville 0

Missouri Class 3 State Quarterfinals 

Ursuline Academy 1 Notre Dame (St. Louis) 0

Glendale 4 Carl Junction 0

Smithville 4 Smith-Cotton 1

Missouri Class 4 State Quarterfinals

Nerinx Hall 5 Jackson 0

Rock Bridge 3 Kickapoo 1

St. Dominic 3 Francis Howell Central 0

Liberty North 2 St. Teresa’s Academy 0

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Shenandoah Tournament 

Sidney 8 Shenandoah 1

Shenandoah 8 Stanton 3

Shenandoah 7 Fremont-Mills 0

Fremont-Mills 14 Stanton 1

Fremont-Mills 7 Sidney 2

Sidney 11 Stanton 9

Clarinda Tournament 

Clarinda 14 West Central Valley 0

Clarinda 11 Thomas Jefferson 9

West Central Valley 4 Thomas Jefferson 3

Winterset Tournament 

Interstate 35 14 Harlan 1

Harlan 5 Earlham 3

Van Meter 5 Harlan 3

Southeast Warren 6 Interstate 35 3

Southeast Warren 6 Van Meter 2

ADM 10 Southeast Warren 6

Bob Morgan Classic (at Ogden)

Carroll 9 Kuemper Catholic 0

Kuemper Catholic vs. Boone

Kuemper Catholic vs. Webster City

Bishop Heelan Catholic Classic 

Spirit Lake 10 Lewis Central 4

Sioux Center 7 Lewis Central 1

Estherville-Lincoln Central 10 Underwood 9

Spencer 11 Underwood 9

Spirit Lake 12 Sioux City East 3

Sioux City East 12 Lawton-Bronson 0

West Monona 9 LeMars 6

LeMars 3 Sioux Center 1

Bishop Heelan Catholic vs. MOC-Floyd Valley

Bishop Heelan Catholic 9 Spencer 4

MVAOCOU Tournament 

Logan-Magnolia 4 Hinton 2

Woodbine 13 MVAOCOU 8

Championship: Logan-Magnolia 1 Woodbine 0

Other 

East Union 12 Des Moines North 0

East Union 21 Des Moines North 0

