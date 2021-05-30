KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Red Oak Invitational

Sidney 6 Shenandoah 5 

Tri-Center 8 Shenandoah 2 

Red Oak def. Tri-Center

Red Oak def. Bedford

Lenox 14 Sidney 0 

Riverside 8 Stanton 3 

Stanton 12 Tri-Center 1 

Stanton 12 Bedford 7

Riverside 10 Fremont-Mills 7

Lenox 8 Fremont-Mills 1 

Fremont-Mills vs. Bedford

Lenox 12 Riverside 0 

Sidney 8 Red Oak 3 

Bishop Heelan Catholic Tournament 

Lewis Central 7 Lawton-Bronson 2

Lewis Central 13 Bishop Heelan 3 

Fort Dodge 6 Bishop Heelan 0 

Sioux Center 13 Sioux City East 2 

Spirit Lake 8 Sioux City East 5 

Fort Dodge 12 LeMars 0 

MOC-Floyd Valley 6 LeMars 2 

Estherville Lincoln Central 5 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0 

Sioux Center 7 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2

Winterset Tournament 

Harlan 8 Interstate 35 2 

Harlan 11 Nodaway Valley 0 

ADM 2 Harlan 1 -- 9 innings

Van Meter 3 Mount Ayr 2 

Winterset 13 Mount Ayr 1 

Earlham 12 Mount Ayr 5 

ADM 11 Nodaway Valley 0 

Interstate 35 9 Nodaway Valley 1 

MVAOUCOU Tournament 

Woodbine 10 MVAOCOU 3

Hinton 3 Logan-Magnolia 2 

MVAOCOU Logan-Magnolia

Woodbine 7 Hinton 1 

Southeast Warren Tournament 

Southeast Warren 15 Melcher-Dallas 3 

Southeast Warren 12 Madrid 0 

Melcher-Dallas 3 Madrid 2 

Twin Cedars 11 Southwest Valley 1 

Montezuma 5 Southwest Valley 2 

Twin Cedars 10 Montezuma 0

Third Place: Melcher-Dallas 9 Montezuma 0 

Championship: Southeast Warren 8 Twin Cedars 0 

Panorama Tournament 

Panorama 17 Boyer Valley 2 

Boyer Valley 9 Manson-NW Webster 5 

Centerville Tournament 

Assumption 8 Wayne 1 

Carlisle 3 Wayne 2 

Regular Season

East Union 13 Des Moines North 0 

East Union 5 Des Moines North 4 

KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Mount Ayr 6 Shenandoah 0 

St. Albert 15 Bedford 0 

Southeast Polk 14 Abraham Lincoln 4

Southeast Polk 9 Abraham Lincoln 7 

Ankeny Christian 3 Lynnville-Sully 2 

Logan-Magnolia Tournament 

Logan-Magnolia vs. Storm Lake

Sioux Central 7 Logan-Magnolia 4 

Missouri Class 5 State Quarterfinals 

Rockwood Summit 11 Festus 4 

Grain Valley 7 Smithville 3

Ft. Zumwalt South 5 Parkway Central 0 

Willard 3 Graveside 0 

Missouri Class 6 State Quarterfinals

Christian Brothers College 3 Lindbergh 2 

Liberty 5 Raymore-Peculiar 2

Ft. Zumwalt West 7 Francis Howell 6 

Jefferson City 1 Republic 0 

