KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Red Oak Invitational
Sidney 6 Shenandoah 5
Tri-Center 8 Shenandoah 2
Red Oak def. Tri-Center
Red Oak def. Bedford
Lenox 14 Sidney 0
Riverside 8 Stanton 3
Stanton 12 Tri-Center 1
Stanton 12 Bedford 7
Riverside 10 Fremont-Mills 7
Lenox 8 Fremont-Mills 1
Fremont-Mills vs. Bedford
Lenox 12 Riverside 0
Sidney 8 Red Oak 3
Bishop Heelan Catholic Tournament
Lewis Central 7 Lawton-Bronson 2
Lewis Central 13 Bishop Heelan 3
Fort Dodge 6 Bishop Heelan 0
Sioux Center 13 Sioux City East 2
Spirit Lake 8 Sioux City East 5
Fort Dodge 12 LeMars 0
MOC-Floyd Valley 6 LeMars 2
Estherville Lincoln Central 5 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0
Sioux Center 7 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2
Winterset Tournament
Harlan 8 Interstate 35 2
Harlan 11 Nodaway Valley 0
ADM 2 Harlan 1 -- 9 innings
Van Meter 3 Mount Ayr 2
Winterset 13 Mount Ayr 1
Earlham 12 Mount Ayr 5
ADM 11 Nodaway Valley 0
Interstate 35 9 Nodaway Valley 1
MVAOUCOU Tournament
Woodbine 10 MVAOCOU 3
Hinton 3 Logan-Magnolia 2
MVAOCOU Logan-Magnolia
Woodbine 7 Hinton 1
Southeast Warren Tournament
Southeast Warren 15 Melcher-Dallas 3
Southeast Warren 12 Madrid 0
Melcher-Dallas 3 Madrid 2
Twin Cedars 11 Southwest Valley 1
Montezuma 5 Southwest Valley 2
Twin Cedars 10 Montezuma 0
Third Place: Melcher-Dallas 9 Montezuma 0
Championship: Southeast Warren 8 Twin Cedars 0
Panorama Tournament
Panorama 17 Boyer Valley 2
Boyer Valley 9 Manson-NW Webster 5
Centerville Tournament
Assumption 8 Wayne 1
Carlisle 3 Wayne 2
Regular Season
East Union 13 Des Moines North 0
East Union 5 Des Moines North 4
KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Mount Ayr 6 Shenandoah 0
St. Albert 15 Bedford 0
Southeast Polk 14 Abraham Lincoln 4
Southeast Polk 9 Abraham Lincoln 7
Ankeny Christian 3 Lynnville-Sully 2
Logan-Magnolia Tournament
Logan-Magnolia vs. Storm Lake
Sioux Central 7 Logan-Magnolia 4
Missouri Class 5 State Quarterfinals
Rockwood Summit 11 Festus 4
Grain Valley 7 Smithville 3
Ft. Zumwalt South 5 Parkway Central 0
Willard 3 Graveside 0
Missouri Class 6 State Quarterfinals
Christian Brothers College 3 Lindbergh 2
Liberty 5 Raymore-Peculiar 2
Ft. Zumwalt West 7 Francis Howell 6
Jefferson City 1 Republic 0