KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Nebraska Class B District 2 Semifinals (at Skutt Catholic)
Skutt Catholic 13 Plattsmouth 0
Waverly 2 Nebraska City 0
Nebraska Class B District 6 Final (at Ashland)
Beatrice 4 Platte Valley 1
KMALAND BOYS GOLF SCOREBOARD
Kuemper Catholic Tournament: 3. Kuemper Catholic 328, 6. Atlantic 358, 10. Denison-Schleswig 397
Coon Rapids-Bayard Tournament: 2. Coon Rapids-Bayard 370, 4. Glidden-Ralston 459
KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Glenwood Classic
Glenwood 8 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0
Underwood 2 Glenwood 1
Underwood 10 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0
Waverly-Shell Rock Tournament
Iowa City Regina 2 St. Albert 1
Bondurant-Farrar 10 St. Albert 1
Decorah 1 St. Albert 0
Creston Tournament
Greene County 1 Creston 0
Boone 5 Creston 0
Sioux City West Tournament
Sioux City West 1 Atlantic 0
Sioux City North 3 Atlantic 0
Sioux City West 9 Sioux Center 0
Sioux City North vs. Sioux Center (MISSING)
Other
Treynor 3 Van Meter 2
Carroll 2 Logan-Magnolia 1 (OT)
Nebraska Class B District Finals
Skutt Catholic 10 Conestoga 0
Norris 6 Hastings 0
Omaha Duchesne Academy 3 Roncalli Catholic 1 (OT)
Scotus Catholic 7 Scottsbluff 1
Northwest 3 Platteview 1
Bennington 3 Blair 1
Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 2 Elkhorn 1 (OT)
Elkhorn North 3 Omaha Mercy 2
KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Lewis Central at Bondurant-Farrar Tournament
Iowa City West 1 Lewis Central 0
Lewis Central 2 Waukee 0
Creston Tournament
Creston 8 Panorama 0
Clarke 6 Riverside 0
Championship: Creston 1 Clarke 0
Consolation: Riverside 3 Panorama 2
Carroll Tournament
Thomas Jefferson 2 Carroll 1 (2 OT/PKs)
Southeast Polk 10 Thomas Jefferson 0
Other
Spirit Lake 4 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1
Nebraska Class B District Finals
Skutt Catholic 10 Elkhorn 0
Lexington 3 South Sioux City 2
Bennington 5 Kearney Catholic 0
Scottsbluff 2 Norris 0
Waverly 3 Crete 2 (2 OT/PKs)
Northwest 3 Scotus Catholic 1
Elkhorn North 2 Nebraska City 1 (2 OT/PKs)
Mount Michael Benedictine 1 Ralston 0