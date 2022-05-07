KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Nebraska Class B District 2 Semifinals (at Skutt Catholic)

Skutt Catholic 13 Plattsmouth 0

Waverly 2 Nebraska City 0

Nebraska Class B District 6 Final (at Ashland)

Beatrice 4 Platte Valley 1

KMALAND BOYS GOLF SCOREBOARD

Kuemper Catholic Tournament: 3. Kuemper Catholic 328, 6. Atlantic 358, 10. Denison-Schleswig 397

Coon Rapids-Bayard Tournament: 2. Coon Rapids-Bayard 370, 4. Glidden-Ralston 459

KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Glenwood Classic

Glenwood 8 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0

Underwood 2 Glenwood 1

Underwood 10 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0

Waverly-Shell Rock Tournament 

Iowa City Regina 2 St. Albert 1

Bondurant-Farrar 10 St. Albert 1

Decorah 1 St. Albert 0

Creston Tournament 

Greene County 1 Creston 0

Boone 5 Creston 0

Sioux City West Tournament

Sioux City West 1 Atlantic 0

Sioux City North 3 Atlantic 0

Sioux City West 9 Sioux Center 0

Sioux City North vs. Sioux Center (MISSING)

Other 

Treynor 3 Van Meter 2

Carroll 2 Logan-Magnolia 1 (OT)

Nebraska Class B District Finals

Skutt Catholic 10 Conestoga 0

Norris 6 Hastings 0

Omaha Duchesne Academy 3 Roncalli Catholic 1 (OT)

Scotus Catholic 7 Scottsbluff 1

Northwest 3 Platteview 1

Bennington 3 Blair 1

Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 2 Elkhorn 1 (OT)

Elkhorn North 3 Omaha Mercy 2

KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Lewis Central at Bondurant-Farrar Tournament 

Iowa City West 1 Lewis Central 0

Lewis Central 2 Waukee 0

Creston Tournament

Creston 8 Panorama 0

Clarke 6 Riverside 0

Championship: Creston 1 Clarke 0

Consolation: Riverside 3 Panorama 2

Carroll Tournament

Thomas Jefferson 2 Carroll 1 (2 OT/PKs)

Southeast Polk 10 Thomas Jefferson 0

Other 

Spirit Lake 4 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1

Nebraska Class B District Finals

Skutt Catholic 10 Elkhorn 0

Lexington 3 South Sioux City 2

Bennington 5 Kearney Catholic 0

Scottsbluff 2 Norris 0

Waverly 3 Crete 2 (2 OT/PKs)

Northwest 3 Scotus Catholic 1

Elkhorn North 2 Nebraska City 1 (2 OT/PKs)

Mount Michael Benedictine 1 Ralston 0

