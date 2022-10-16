KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD

Lewis Central Tournament  

POOL A 

Lewis Central 21-21 Glenwood 15-14

Lewis Central 21-25 Treynor 11-23

Lewis Central 21-21 Sidney 19-15

Sidney 21-19-15 Glenwood 13-21-10

Treynor 21-21 Glenwood 9-17

Treynor 21-21 Sidney 9-13

POOL B

Abraham Lincoln 21-21 Stanton 15-9

Stanton Missouri Valley

Stanton 22-15-15 Maryville 20-21-11

Abraham Lincoln 21-21 Missouri Valley 19-14

Missouri Valley 21-21 Maryville 14-12

Abraham Lincoln 21-21 Maryville 4-7

BRACKET PLAY 

Championship: Lewis Central 21-21 Abraham Lincoln 19-13

3rd Place: Treynor 21-21 Missouri Valley 15-17

5th Place: Stanton 21-19-15 Sidney 15-21-7

7th Place: Maryville 21-21 Glenwood 13-18

Winterset Tournament 

POOL A 

Red Oak 21-21 Webster City 17-14

Red Oak 21-21 Winterset 11-19

Greene County 19-21-15 Red Oak 21-16-12

BRACKET PLAY

Semifinal: Red Oak 22-25-15 South Central Calhoun 24-23-13

Championship: Norwalk 21-21 Red Oak 12-17

Knoxville Tournament

NORTH POOL

Knoxville 21-21 Southeast Warren 9-13

Southeast Warren 21-15-15 ADM 19-21-13

Southeast Warren 22-15-15 Pella Christian 20-21-12

Southeast Warren Knoxville

Southeast Warren ADM

Southeast Warren Pella Christian

BRACKET PLAY

Mid-Prairie 21-21 Southeast Warren 14-18

Rolling Valley Conference Tournament at West Harrison 

Play-in: West Harrison def. Paton-Churdan

First Round: Glidden-Ralston def. West Harrison

First Round: Woodbine def. Coon Rapids-Bayard

First Round: Boyer Valley def. Ar-We-Va

First Round: CAM 21-21 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 18-18

Semifinal: Woodbine def. Glidden-Ralston

Semifinal: CAM def. Boyer Valley

Championship: CAM def. Woodbine

CONSOLATION

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 21-21 Paton-Churdan 15-11

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 18-21-15 Ar-We-Va 21-12-13

Coon Rapids-Bayard def. West Harrison

Glidden-Ralston 21-21 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 13-16

Boyer Valley def. Coon Rapids-Bayard

Glidden-Ralston def. Boyer Valley

Bishop Heelan Catholic Classic 

BLUE DIVISION

Sioux Center 21-21 LeMars 14-17

Cherokee 23-21-15 LeMars 25-13-13

Lawton-Bronson 21-22-15 LeMars 17-24-4

Sioux Falls Jefferson 21-21 LeMars 16-12

Bishop Heelan Catholic 21-23 Sioux Falls Jefferson 15-21

Bishop Heelan Catholic 21-23 Lawton-Bronson 19-21

Bishop Heelan Catholic 21-21 Cherokee 15-19

Sioux Center 21-21 Bishop Heelan Catholic 19-5

GOLD DIVISION

Sioux Falls Washington 21-18-15 Sioux City North 14-21-10

Western Christian 21-21 Sioux City North 15-19 

Ridge View 21-21 Sioux City North 14-13

Sioux City North 21-24 Sheldon 14-22

Sioux City East 21-21 Sheldon 15-8

Sioux Falls Washington 21-20-15 Sioux City East 15-22-13

Western Christian 21-21 Sioux City East 17-7

Sioux City East 21-18-15 Ridge View 13-21-13

Seymour Tournament 

Seymour 11-21-15 Mormon Trail 21-10-13

Diagonal 21-21 Moulton-Udell 7-9

Seymour 23-12-15 Diagonal 21-21-11

Mormon Trail 21-21 Moulton-Udell 11-9

Mormon Trail 19-21-15 Diagonal 21-11-x

Seymour 21-21 Moulton-Udell 10-x

Lincoln Christian Tournament 

Lincoln Christian 25-25 Nebraska City 12-13

Auburn def. Lincoln Northwest

Wahoo 25-25 Auburn 15-5

Lincoln Lutheran 25-25 Nebraska City 11-13

Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament (at Syracuse)

3rd Place: Yutan 26-25-25 Ashland-Greenwood 24-18-19

Pioneer Conference Tournament (at Diller-Odell)

3rd Place: Lourdes Central Catholic 25-25-25 Pawnee City 19-20-9

