KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Lewis Central Tournament
POOL A
Lewis Central 21-21 Glenwood 15-14
Lewis Central 21-25 Treynor 11-23
Lewis Central 21-21 Sidney 19-15
Sidney 21-19-15 Glenwood 13-21-10
Treynor 21-21 Glenwood 9-17
Treynor 21-21 Sidney 9-13
POOL B
Abraham Lincoln 21-21 Stanton 15-9
Stanton Missouri Valley
Stanton 22-15-15 Maryville 20-21-11
Abraham Lincoln 21-21 Missouri Valley 19-14
Missouri Valley 21-21 Maryville 14-12
Abraham Lincoln 21-21 Maryville 4-7
BRACKET PLAY
Championship: Lewis Central 21-21 Abraham Lincoln 19-13
3rd Place: Treynor 21-21 Missouri Valley 15-17
5th Place: Stanton 21-19-15 Sidney 15-21-7
7th Place: Maryville 21-21 Glenwood 13-18
Winterset Tournament
POOL A
Red Oak 21-21 Webster City 17-14
Red Oak 21-21 Winterset 11-19
Greene County 19-21-15 Red Oak 21-16-12
BRACKET PLAY
Semifinal: Red Oak 22-25-15 South Central Calhoun 24-23-13
Championship: Norwalk 21-21 Red Oak 12-17
Knoxville Tournament
NORTH POOL
Knoxville 21-21 Southeast Warren 9-13
Southeast Warren 21-15-15 ADM 19-21-13
Southeast Warren 22-15-15 Pella Christian 20-21-12
Southeast Warren Knoxville
Southeast Warren ADM
Southeast Warren Pella Christian
BRACKET PLAY
Mid-Prairie 21-21 Southeast Warren 14-18
Rolling Valley Conference Tournament at West Harrison
Play-in: West Harrison def. Paton-Churdan
First Round: Glidden-Ralston def. West Harrison
First Round: Woodbine def. Coon Rapids-Bayard
First Round: Boyer Valley def. Ar-We-Va
First Round: CAM 21-21 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 18-18
Semifinal: Woodbine def. Glidden-Ralston
Semifinal: CAM def. Boyer Valley
Championship: CAM def. Woodbine
CONSOLATION
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 21-21 Paton-Churdan 15-11
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 18-21-15 Ar-We-Va 21-12-13
Coon Rapids-Bayard def. West Harrison
Glidden-Ralston 21-21 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 13-16
Boyer Valley def. Coon Rapids-Bayard
Glidden-Ralston def. Boyer Valley
Bishop Heelan Catholic Classic
BLUE DIVISION
Sioux Center 21-21 LeMars 14-17
Cherokee 23-21-15 LeMars 25-13-13
Lawton-Bronson 21-22-15 LeMars 17-24-4
Sioux Falls Jefferson 21-21 LeMars 16-12
Bishop Heelan Catholic 21-23 Sioux Falls Jefferson 15-21
Bishop Heelan Catholic 21-23 Lawton-Bronson 19-21
Bishop Heelan Catholic 21-21 Cherokee 15-19
Sioux Center 21-21 Bishop Heelan Catholic 19-5
GOLD DIVISION
Sioux Falls Washington 21-18-15 Sioux City North 14-21-10
Western Christian 21-21 Sioux City North 15-19
Ridge View 21-21 Sioux City North 14-13
Sioux City North 21-24 Sheldon 14-22
Sioux City East 21-21 Sheldon 15-8
Sioux Falls Washington 21-20-15 Sioux City East 15-22-13
Western Christian 21-21 Sioux City East 17-7
Sioux City East 21-18-15 Ridge View 13-21-13
Seymour Tournament
Seymour 11-21-15 Mormon Trail 21-10-13
Diagonal 21-21 Moulton-Udell 7-9
Seymour 23-12-15 Diagonal 21-21-11
Mormon Trail 21-21 Moulton-Udell 11-9
Mormon Trail 19-21-15 Diagonal 21-11-x
Seymour 21-21 Moulton-Udell 10-x
Lincoln Christian Tournament
Lincoln Christian 25-25 Nebraska City 12-13
Auburn def. Lincoln Northwest
Wahoo 25-25 Auburn 15-5
Lincoln Lutheran 25-25 Nebraska City 11-13
Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament (at Syracuse)
3rd Place: Yutan 26-25-25 Ashland-Greenwood 24-18-19
Pioneer Conference Tournament (at Diller-Odell)
3rd Place: Lourdes Central Catholic 25-25-25 Pawnee City 19-20-9