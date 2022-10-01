KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Mid-Buchanan Tournament 

POOL A 

North Andrew 3 DeKalb 2

Mid-Buchanan 9 North Andrew 0

POOL B 

Platte Valley Lafayette

Platte Valley North Platte

BRACKET PLAY

Savannah 11 North Andrew 1

Benton 8 North Andrew 6

Plattsburg Tournament 

Plattsburg 10 Stanberry 5

King City 7 Stanberry 1

Yutan Tournament

Yutan-Mead 13 Auburn 0

Auburn 15 Southern/Diller-Odell 3

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD

Tri-Center Tournament  

Atlantic 19-21-17 Red Oak 21-16-15

Red Oak 21-21 Tri-Center 13-16

Red Oak 21-21 IKM-Manning 8-5

Red Oak 21-20-15 Lawton-Bronson 12-22-12

Red Oak 21-21 Westwood 19-15

Atlantic 21-21 Tri-Center 17-11

Atlantic 21-21 IKM-Manning 15-14

Lawton-Bronson 22-15-15 Atlantic 20-21-11

Atlantic 21-21 Westwood 10-12

Tri-Center 21-21 IKM-Manning 16-12

Tri-Center 21-21 Lawton-Bronson 14-16

Tri-Center 21-21 Westwood 14-17

Lawton-Bronson 21-21 IKM-Manning 12-14

Westwood 21-21 IKM-Manning 13-4

Thomas Jefferson Tournament

POOL A

Lewis Central 21-21 Shenandoah 9-9

Treynor 21-21 Shenandoah 8-14

Shenandoah 21-21 Thomas Jefferson 10-8

Lewis Central 21-21 Treynor 16-13

Treynor 21-21 Thomas Jefferson 9-9

Lewis Central 21-21 Thomas Jefferson 10-11

POOL B

St. Albert 21-21 Denison-Schleswig 17-15

Missouri Valley 21-21 St. Albert 19-18

ADM 21-21 St. Albert 15-12

Missouri Valley 21-21 Denison-Schleswig 13-12

ADM 21-21 Denison-Schleswig 9-11

Missouri Valley 21-21 ADM 17-19

BRACKET PLAY 

St. Albert 21-21 Thomas Jefferson 9-15

Shenandoah 21-21 Denison-Schleswig 8-18

7th Place: Denison-Schleswig Thomas Jefferson

5th Place: St. Albert 21-21 Shenandoah 12-18

Semifinal: ADM 21-13-15 Missouri Valley 19-21-10

Semifinal: Lewis Central 22-21-21 Treynor 24-10-12

3rd Place: Missouri Valley 21-21 Treynor 16-19

Championship: Lewis Central 21-21 ADM 11-14

Greene County Tournament

POOL B

Stanton 21-21 Nodaway Valley 10-12

Stanton 24-21 South Hardin 22-13

Stanton 21-18-15 Carlisle 19-21-10

Carlisle 21-21 Nodaway Valley 15-11

South Hardin 21-21 Nodaway Valley 12-10

BRACKET PLAY

Consolation: Carroll 212-1 Nodaway Valley 16-9

Semifinal: 21-21-15 Greene County 17-23-13

Championship: Stanton 21-21 Pella Christian 16-12

Madrid Tournament 

Webster City 21-21 Audubon 18-19

Audubon 21-8-16 Belmond-Klemme 11-21-14

Audubon 21-21 Collins-Maxwell 1-9

Ankeny Christian 21-21 Audubon 10-15

Ankeny Christian 21-21 Collins-Maxwell 9-6

Ankeny Christian 21-21 Van Meter 14-17

Ankeny Christian 21-21 Webster City 18-6

Championship: Ankeny Christian 24-21 Van Meter 22-8

Pleasantville Tournament 

Southeast Warren 21-21 Martensdale-St. Marys 16-8

Colfax-Mingo 21-21 Martensdale-St. Marys 17-7

Pleasantville 21-21 Martensdale-St. Marys 17-8

PCM 21-21 Martensdale-St. Marys 12-14

Saydel 8-21-15 Martensdale-St. Marys 21-16-11

Southeast Warren 21-21 Saydel 13-17

Pleasantville 22-21 Southeast Warren 20-11

Southeast Warren 21-21-15 PCM 23-14-13

Southeast Warren 21-21 Colfax-Mingo 12-7

River Valley Tournament 

River Valley 22-21 Boyer Valley 20-17

Alta-Aurelia 21-21 Boyer Valley 16-17

Remsen St. Mary’s 21-21 Boyer Valley 15-11

Boyer Valley 21-21 Woodbury Central 10-11

Urbandale Tournament

POOL C

Abraham Lincoln 21-21 Dallas Center-Grimes 14-16

Johnston 21-21 Abraham Lincoln 10-13

Abraham Lincoln 22-21 North Polk 20-9

POOL D

Waukee Northwest 22-21 Sioux City North 20-18

Sioux City North 31-21 Des Moines Roosevelt 29-19

Indianola 18-21-15 Sioux City North 21-12-7

BRACKET PLAY

Quarterfinal: Des Moines Christian 25-25 Abraham Lincoln 15-19

Consolation: Sioux City North 27-25 Des Moines Lincoln 25-12

Consolation Semifinal: Sioux City North 26-25-15 Dallas Center-Grimes 28-23-9

Consolation Final: Sioux City North 25-25 Des Moines Roosevelt 17-19

Bishop LeBlond Tournament 

GOLD POOL

East Atchison 25-25 Chillicothe 19-16

Savannah 25-26 East Atchison 21-24

East Atchison 25-25 Kansas City Lutheran 7-17

BRACKET PLAY

East Atchison 23-25-28 Oak Grove 25-15-26

Bishop LeBlond 27-28-25 East Atchison 25-30-12

3rd Place: Chillicothe 25-25 East Atchison 19-20

Ashland-Greenwood Tournament 

POOL A

Ashland-Greenwood 25-25 Plattsmouth 19-11

POOL B

Roncalli Catholic 25-25 Auburn 19-22

BRACKET PLAY

Consolation: Auburn 2 Ralston 1

Consolation: Plattsmouth 2 Gross Catholic

Consolation Final: Auburn 2 Plattsmouth 0

Semifinal: Wahoo 2 Ashland-Greenwood 0

3rd Place: Ashland-Greenwood 2 Roncalli Catholic 0

Fort Calhoun Tournament 

Johnson-Brock 29-25 West Point-Beemer 27-17

Conestoga 25-25 Sterling 13-20

Consolation: West Point-Beemer 16-25-25 Sterling 25-21-18

Consolation: Sterling 25-25 Boys Town 15-9

Semifinal: Johnson-Brock 25-26 Conestoga 22-24

Consolation: Fort Calhoun 25-19-25 Conestoga 22-25-15

Championship: Archbishop Bergan 25-25 Johnson-Brock 14-12

Clarkson-Leigh Tournament

Clarkson-Leigh 25-25 Elmwood-Murdock 14-12

Aquinas Catholic 25-25 Elmwood-Murdock 17-22

7th Place: Elmwood-Murdock 26-25 Wynot 24-19

Johnson County Central Tournament 

Johnson County Central 25-21-25 Lourdes Central Catholic 11-25-23

Falls City 25-21-25 Tri County 23-25-21

Semifinal: Johnson County Central 25-18-25 Thayer Central 17-25-21

Semifinal: Exeter-Milligan 17-25-25 Falls City 25-13-23

Consolation: Lourdes Central Catholic def. Fillmore Central

5th Place: Lourdes Central Catholic def. Tri County

3rd Place: Thayer Central 25-25 Falls City 18-19

Championship: Exeter-Milligan 22-25-25 Johnson County Central 25-18-15

