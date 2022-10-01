KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Mid-Buchanan Tournament
POOL A
North Andrew 3 DeKalb 2
Mid-Buchanan 9 North Andrew 0
POOL B
Platte Valley Lafayette
Platte Valley North Platte
BRACKET PLAY
Savannah 11 North Andrew 1
Benton 8 North Andrew 6
Plattsburg Tournament
Plattsburg 10 Stanberry 5
King City 7 Stanberry 1
Yutan Tournament
Yutan-Mead 13 Auburn 0
Auburn 15 Southern/Diller-Odell 3
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Tri-Center Tournament
Atlantic 19-21-17 Red Oak 21-16-15
Red Oak 21-21 Tri-Center 13-16
Red Oak 21-21 IKM-Manning 8-5
Red Oak 21-20-15 Lawton-Bronson 12-22-12
Red Oak 21-21 Westwood 19-15
Atlantic 21-21 Tri-Center 17-11
Atlantic 21-21 IKM-Manning 15-14
Lawton-Bronson 22-15-15 Atlantic 20-21-11
Atlantic 21-21 Westwood 10-12
Tri-Center 21-21 IKM-Manning 16-12
Tri-Center 21-21 Lawton-Bronson 14-16
Tri-Center 21-21 Westwood 14-17
Lawton-Bronson 21-21 IKM-Manning 12-14
Westwood 21-21 IKM-Manning 13-4
Thomas Jefferson Tournament
POOL A
Lewis Central 21-21 Shenandoah 9-9
Treynor 21-21 Shenandoah 8-14
Shenandoah 21-21 Thomas Jefferson 10-8
Lewis Central 21-21 Treynor 16-13
Treynor 21-21 Thomas Jefferson 9-9
Lewis Central 21-21 Thomas Jefferson 10-11
POOL B
St. Albert 21-21 Denison-Schleswig 17-15
Missouri Valley 21-21 St. Albert 19-18
ADM 21-21 St. Albert 15-12
Missouri Valley 21-21 Denison-Schleswig 13-12
ADM 21-21 Denison-Schleswig 9-11
Missouri Valley 21-21 ADM 17-19
BRACKET PLAY
St. Albert 21-21 Thomas Jefferson 9-15
Shenandoah 21-21 Denison-Schleswig 8-18
7th Place: Denison-Schleswig Thomas Jefferson
5th Place: St. Albert 21-21 Shenandoah 12-18
Semifinal: ADM 21-13-15 Missouri Valley 19-21-10
Semifinal: Lewis Central 22-21-21 Treynor 24-10-12
3rd Place: Missouri Valley 21-21 Treynor 16-19
Championship: Lewis Central 21-21 ADM 11-14
Greene County Tournament
POOL B
Stanton 21-21 Nodaway Valley 10-12
Stanton 24-21 South Hardin 22-13
Stanton 21-18-15 Carlisle 19-21-10
Carlisle 21-21 Nodaway Valley 15-11
South Hardin 21-21 Nodaway Valley 12-10
BRACKET PLAY
Consolation: Carroll 212-1 Nodaway Valley 16-9
Semifinal: 21-21-15 Greene County 17-23-13
Championship: Stanton 21-21 Pella Christian 16-12
Madrid Tournament
Webster City 21-21 Audubon 18-19
Audubon 21-8-16 Belmond-Klemme 11-21-14
Audubon 21-21 Collins-Maxwell 1-9
Ankeny Christian 21-21 Audubon 10-15
Ankeny Christian 21-21 Collins-Maxwell 9-6
Ankeny Christian 21-21 Van Meter 14-17
Ankeny Christian 21-21 Webster City 18-6
Championship: Ankeny Christian 24-21 Van Meter 22-8
Pleasantville Tournament
Southeast Warren 21-21 Martensdale-St. Marys 16-8
Colfax-Mingo 21-21 Martensdale-St. Marys 17-7
Pleasantville 21-21 Martensdale-St. Marys 17-8
PCM 21-21 Martensdale-St. Marys 12-14
Saydel 8-21-15 Martensdale-St. Marys 21-16-11
Southeast Warren 21-21 Saydel 13-17
Pleasantville 22-21 Southeast Warren 20-11
Southeast Warren 21-21-15 PCM 23-14-13
Southeast Warren 21-21 Colfax-Mingo 12-7
River Valley Tournament
River Valley 22-21 Boyer Valley 20-17
Alta-Aurelia 21-21 Boyer Valley 16-17
Remsen St. Mary’s 21-21 Boyer Valley 15-11
Boyer Valley 21-21 Woodbury Central 10-11
Urbandale Tournament
POOL C
Abraham Lincoln 21-21 Dallas Center-Grimes 14-16
Johnston 21-21 Abraham Lincoln 10-13
Abraham Lincoln 22-21 North Polk 20-9
POOL D
Waukee Northwest 22-21 Sioux City North 20-18
Sioux City North 31-21 Des Moines Roosevelt 29-19
Indianola 18-21-15 Sioux City North 21-12-7
BRACKET PLAY
Quarterfinal: Des Moines Christian 25-25 Abraham Lincoln 15-19
Consolation: Sioux City North 27-25 Des Moines Lincoln 25-12
Consolation Semifinal: Sioux City North 26-25-15 Dallas Center-Grimes 28-23-9
Consolation Final: Sioux City North 25-25 Des Moines Roosevelt 17-19
Bishop LeBlond Tournament
GOLD POOL
East Atchison 25-25 Chillicothe 19-16
Savannah 25-26 East Atchison 21-24
East Atchison 25-25 Kansas City Lutheran 7-17
BRACKET PLAY
East Atchison 23-25-28 Oak Grove 25-15-26
Bishop LeBlond 27-28-25 East Atchison 25-30-12
3rd Place: Chillicothe 25-25 East Atchison 19-20
Ashland-Greenwood Tournament
POOL A
Ashland-Greenwood 25-25 Plattsmouth 19-11
POOL B
Roncalli Catholic 25-25 Auburn 19-22
BRACKET PLAY
Consolation: Auburn 2 Ralston 1
Consolation: Plattsmouth 2 Gross Catholic
Consolation Final: Auburn 2 Plattsmouth 0
Semifinal: Wahoo 2 Ashland-Greenwood 0
3rd Place: Ashland-Greenwood 2 Roncalli Catholic 0
Fort Calhoun Tournament
Johnson-Brock 29-25 West Point-Beemer 27-17
Conestoga 25-25 Sterling 13-20
Consolation: West Point-Beemer 16-25-25 Sterling 25-21-18
Consolation: Sterling 25-25 Boys Town 15-9
Semifinal: Johnson-Brock 25-26 Conestoga 22-24
Consolation: Fort Calhoun 25-19-25 Conestoga 22-25-15
Championship: Archbishop Bergan 25-25 Johnson-Brock 14-12
Clarkson-Leigh Tournament
Clarkson-Leigh 25-25 Elmwood-Murdock 14-12
Aquinas Catholic 25-25 Elmwood-Murdock 17-22
7th Place: Elmwood-Murdock 26-25 Wynot 24-19
Johnson County Central Tournament
Johnson County Central 25-21-25 Lourdes Central Catholic 11-25-23
Falls City 25-21-25 Tri County 23-25-21
Semifinal: Johnson County Central 25-18-25 Thayer Central 17-25-21
Semifinal: Exeter-Milligan 17-25-25 Falls City 25-13-23
Consolation: Lourdes Central Catholic def. Fillmore Central
5th Place: Lourdes Central Catholic def. Tri County
3rd Place: Thayer Central 25-25 Falls City 18-19
Championship: Exeter-Milligan 22-25-25 Johnson County Central 25-18-15