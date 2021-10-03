KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD (10/2)

TJ Tournament

POOL A

Missouri Valley 25-25 Thomas Jefferson 18-16

Missouri Valley 25-18-25 St. Albert 21-25-6

Missouri Valley 25-25 Shenandoah 10-14

St. Albert 25-25 Thomas Jefferson 9-15

St. Albert 25-25 Shenandoah 8-17 

Shenandoah 27-23-16 Thomas Jefferson 25-25-14

POOL B

Treynor 25-25 Denison-Schleswig 12-13 

Treynor 25-25 Siouxland Christian 5-17

Treynor 25-25 ADM 16-17

ADM 25-25 Denison-Schleswig 19-23

Denison-Schleswig 25-25 Siouxland Christian 21-18 

BRACKET PLAY

CHAMPIONSHIP: Missouri Valley 25-25 Treynor 23-16 

CONSOLATION: St. Albert 25-25 ADM 22-14

Tri-Center Tournament

Red Oak 21-21 Lawton-Bronson 10-14

Red Oak 21-21 IKM-Manning 15-12

Red Oak 21-21 Atlantic 12-5

Red Oak 21-19-15 Westwood 14-21-10

Red Oak 21-21 Tri-Center 19-19 

Tri-Center 21-21 Atlantic 18-17

Tri-Center 21-19 Lawton Bronson 21-6

Tri-Center 21-21 IKM-Manning 1-15

Tri-Center 21-21 Westwood 7-8 

Atlantic 21-21 IKM-Manning 9-15

Atlantic 21-20-15 Westwood 14-22-13 

Lawton Bronson 20-21-15 Atlantic 22-14-5

Lawton Bronson 21-21 IKM-Manning 5-8 

Westwood 21-21 IKM-Manning 8-17 

Des Moines Christian Tournament

Glenwood 21-21 Gilbert 11-15

Glenwood 21-19-15 Waukee 15-21-11

Des Moines Christian 21-21 Glenwood 17-15

Western Christian 21-26 Glenwood 15-24

North Polk 13-21-15 Glenwood 21-14-10

Urbandale Tournament

POOL A

Lewis Central 19-21-15 Dallas Center-Grimes 21-13-7

Urbandale 21-22 Lewis Central 18-20  

POOL B

Sioux City North 21-21 Ames 16-18

Indianola 21-21 Sioux City North 16-17 

Sioux City North 22-22-15 Southeast Polk 24-20-11 

POOL C

Ankeny Centennial 12-21-15 Abraham Lincoln 21-15-10

Abraham Lincoln 21-21 Des Moines Lincoln 15-10

POOL D 

Johnston 21-21 LeMars 16-17 

Waukee Northwest 21-21 LeMars 18-8 

LeMars 21-21 Des Moines East 18-18 

BRACKET PLAY

Urbandale 22-25-15 Sioux City North 20-21-11

Pella 21-21 Abraham Lincoln 6-17

Abraham Lincoln 21-21 LeMars 18-16

Indianola 21-25-15 Lewis Central 25-22-10

Dallas Center-Grimes 26-25-15 Abraham Lincoln 28-16-6

Madrid Tournament 

POOL PLAY

Ankeny Christian 21-21 Van Meter 9-17

Ankeny Christian 21-21 Wayne 6-5

Ankeny Christian 21-21 Hampton-Dumont 8-13

Van Meter 21-21 Wayne 11-17

Hampton Dumont 12-22-15 Wayne 21-20-8

BRACKET PLAY

Semis: Ankeny Christian 21-21 Madrid 6-7

Championship: Ankeny Christian 15-27-16 Webster City 21-25-14 

Pleasantville Tournament

PCM 22-22 Martensdale-St. Marys 20-20

Southeast Warren 21-21 PCM 15-12

River Valley Tournament

Alta-Aurelia 21-21 Boyer Valley 10-14

Remsen, St. Marys 21-21 Boyer Valley 9-6

Boyer Valley 12-21-18 River Valley 21-14-16

Boyer Valley 21-21 Woodbury Central 9-6 

Greene County Tournament  

Stanton 21-21 Grinnell 12-19

South Hardin 21-21 Stanton 15-18 

Boone 23-24 Stanton 21-22

Stanton 21-21 Des Moines Hoover 9-11 

Bishop LeBlond Tournament

Savannah 25-25 East Atchison 21-21 

Raymond Central Tournament 

Fairbury 25-25 Nebraska City 21-13

Ashland-Greenwood Tournament

Ashland-Greenwood 22-25-25 Omaha Roncalli Catholic 25-17-15

Lincoln Lutheran 25-25 Plattsmouth 15-8

Omaha Roncalli Catholic 12-25-25 Auburn 25-10-21

Johnson County Central Tournament

POOL PLAY

Thayer Central 25-25 Johnson County Central 15-13

Lourdes Central Catholic 25-20-25 Johnson County Central 12-25-23

Thayer Central 25-24-25 Lourdes Central Catholic 18-26-18 

Falls City 25-25 HTRS 13-11

Falls City 25-15-25 Exeter-Milligan 15-25-19

BRACKET PLAY

5th Place: HTRS 25-14-26 Johnson County Central 21-25-24

3rd Place: Lourdes Central Catholic 26-25-25 Exeter-Milligan 28-12-20 

CHAMPIONSHIP: Thayer Central 25-25 Falls City 18-21 

Fort Calhoun Tournament 

West Point-Beemer 25-25 Conestoga 19-11 

Conestoga 2 Fort Calhoun 0 

Johnson Brock 2 Fort Calhoun 0 

Regular Season

Syracuse 25-25-25 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 13-12-22 

