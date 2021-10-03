KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD (10/2)
TJ Tournament
POOL A
Missouri Valley 25-25 Thomas Jefferson 18-16
Missouri Valley 25-18-25 St. Albert 21-25-6
Missouri Valley 25-25 Shenandoah 10-14
St. Albert 25-25 Thomas Jefferson 9-15
St. Albert 25-25 Shenandoah 8-17
Shenandoah 27-23-16 Thomas Jefferson 25-25-14
POOL B
Treynor 25-25 Denison-Schleswig 12-13
Treynor 25-25 Siouxland Christian 5-17
Treynor 25-25 ADM 16-17
ADM 25-25 Denison-Schleswig 19-23
Denison-Schleswig 25-25 Siouxland Christian 21-18
BRACKET PLAY
CHAMPIONSHIP: Missouri Valley 25-25 Treynor 23-16
CONSOLATION: St. Albert 25-25 ADM 22-14
Tri-Center Tournament
Red Oak 21-21 Lawton-Bronson 10-14
Red Oak 21-21 IKM-Manning 15-12
Red Oak 21-21 Atlantic 12-5
Red Oak 21-19-15 Westwood 14-21-10
Red Oak 21-21 Tri-Center 19-19
Tri-Center 21-21 Atlantic 18-17
Tri-Center 21-19 Lawton Bronson 21-6
Tri-Center 21-21 IKM-Manning 1-15
Tri-Center 21-21 Westwood 7-8
Atlantic 21-21 IKM-Manning 9-15
Atlantic 21-20-15 Westwood 14-22-13
Lawton Bronson 20-21-15 Atlantic 22-14-5
Lawton Bronson 21-21 IKM-Manning 5-8
Westwood 21-21 IKM-Manning 8-17
Des Moines Christian Tournament
Glenwood 21-21 Gilbert 11-15
Glenwood 21-19-15 Waukee 15-21-11
Des Moines Christian 21-21 Glenwood 17-15
Western Christian 21-26 Glenwood 15-24
North Polk 13-21-15 Glenwood 21-14-10
Urbandale Tournament
POOL A
Lewis Central 19-21-15 Dallas Center-Grimes 21-13-7
Urbandale 21-22 Lewis Central 18-20
POOL B
Sioux City North 21-21 Ames 16-18
Indianola 21-21 Sioux City North 16-17
Sioux City North 22-22-15 Southeast Polk 24-20-11
POOL C
Ankeny Centennial 12-21-15 Abraham Lincoln 21-15-10
Abraham Lincoln 21-21 Des Moines Lincoln 15-10
POOL D
Johnston 21-21 LeMars 16-17
Waukee Northwest 21-21 LeMars 18-8
LeMars 21-21 Des Moines East 18-18
BRACKET PLAY
Urbandale 22-25-15 Sioux City North 20-21-11
Pella 21-21 Abraham Lincoln 6-17
Abraham Lincoln 21-21 LeMars 18-16
Indianola 21-25-15 Lewis Central 25-22-10
Dallas Center-Grimes 26-25-15 Abraham Lincoln 28-16-6
Madrid Tournament
POOL PLAY
Ankeny Christian 21-21 Van Meter 9-17
Ankeny Christian 21-21 Wayne 6-5
Ankeny Christian 21-21 Hampton-Dumont 8-13
Van Meter 21-21 Wayne 11-17
Hampton Dumont 12-22-15 Wayne 21-20-8
BRACKET PLAY
Semis: Ankeny Christian 21-21 Madrid 6-7
Championship: Ankeny Christian 15-27-16 Webster City 21-25-14
Pleasantville Tournament
PCM 22-22 Martensdale-St. Marys 20-20
Southeast Warren 21-21 PCM 15-12
River Valley Tournament
Alta-Aurelia 21-21 Boyer Valley 10-14
Remsen, St. Marys 21-21 Boyer Valley 9-6
Boyer Valley 12-21-18 River Valley 21-14-16
Boyer Valley 21-21 Woodbury Central 9-6
Greene County Tournament
Stanton 21-21 Grinnell 12-19
South Hardin 21-21 Stanton 15-18
Boone 23-24 Stanton 21-22
Stanton 21-21 Des Moines Hoover 9-11
Bishop LeBlond Tournament
Savannah 25-25 East Atchison 21-21
Raymond Central Tournament
Fairbury 25-25 Nebraska City 21-13
Ashland-Greenwood Tournament
Ashland-Greenwood 22-25-25 Omaha Roncalli Catholic 25-17-15
Lincoln Lutheran 25-25 Plattsmouth 15-8
Omaha Roncalli Catholic 12-25-25 Auburn 25-10-21
Johnson County Central Tournament
POOL PLAY
Thayer Central 25-25 Johnson County Central 15-13
Lourdes Central Catholic 25-20-25 Johnson County Central 12-25-23
Thayer Central 25-24-25 Lourdes Central Catholic 18-26-18
Falls City 25-25 HTRS 13-11
Falls City 25-15-25 Exeter-Milligan 15-25-19
BRACKET PLAY
5th Place: HTRS 25-14-26 Johnson County Central 21-25-24
3rd Place: Lourdes Central Catholic 26-25-25 Exeter-Milligan 28-12-20
CHAMPIONSHIP: Thayer Central 25-25 Falls City 18-21
Fort Calhoun Tournament
West Point-Beemer 25-25 Conestoga 19-11
Conestoga 2 Fort Calhoun 0
Johnson Brock 2 Fort Calhoun 0
Regular Season
Syracuse 25-25-25 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 13-12-22