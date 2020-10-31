MISSOURI STATE SECTIONALS/QUARTERFINALS
Class 1 Sectionals
Advance 25-25-25 North Pemiscot 11-5-3
Gideon 25-25-25 Meadow Heights 21-18-14
Greenfield 25-26-25-25 Appleton City 22-28-15-19
New Haven 25-25-21-25 Rich Hill 23-21-25-21
Santa Fe 25-20-23-25-15 St. Joseph Christian 19-25-25-23-9
Midway 22-25-26-25 East Atchison 25-11-24-10
Lesterville 25-25-25 Blue Eye 18-11-20
College Heights Christian 25-25-16-25 Summersville 13-22-25-15
Class 1 Quarterfinals
Advance 25-25-25 Gideon 13-21-13
New Haven 25-25-25 Greenfield 12-14-13
Midway 25-25-25 Santa Fe 23-10-23
Lesterville 25-25-25 College Heights Christian 16-17-22
Class 2 Sectionals
Saxony Lutheran 25-25-25 Malden 17-8-15
Valle Catholic 16-25-25-24-15 Woodland 25-14-12-26-6
Miller 25-25-26 Clever 19-8-24
Skyline 12-25-25-25 Sarcoxie 25-11-10-20
West Platte 24-25-25-25 Adrian 26-18-15-18
Lawson 25-25-25 Carrollton 9-9-12
Christian 25-25-25 Belle 13-9-12
Cabool 25-25-25 Eugene 17-10-23
Class 2 Quarterfinals
Valle Catholic 25-25-25 Saxony Lutheran 12-22-17
Miller 25-25-25 Skyline 10-16-12
Lawson 25-25-24-25 West Platte 21-18-26-15
Christian 15-25-25-16-16 Cabool 25-14-13-25-14
Class 3 Sectionals
Dexter 25-25-25 Owensville 10-22-15
Central (Park Hills) 25-25-25 Visitation Academy 11-10-17
Springfield Catholic 25-25-25 Eldon 17-20-20
Mount Vernon 25-25-25 Liberty (Mountain View) 20-17-19
Pleasant Hill 18-25-25-25 Notre Dame de Sion 25-10-18-17
Maryville 25-25-25 Odessa 12-17-18
John Burroughs 20-25-14-25-15 Kirksville 25-20-25-13-11
Herman 25-25-25 Winfield 10-10-12
Class 3 Quarterfinals
Central (Park Hills) 25-25-19-20-15 Dexter 17-19-25-25-11
Springfield Catholic 25-27-25 Mount Vernon 20-25-23
Maryville 25-18-25-19-15 Pleasant Hill 23-25-15-25-11
Hermann 25-25-25 John Burroughs 9-14-20
Class 4 Sectionals
Rockwood Summit 25-25-25-25 Farmington 27-18-23-17
Nerinx Hall 25-29-25 Hillsboro 16-27-12
Willard 25-19-10-25-15 Carl Junction 18-25-25-19-10
Branson 26-23-25-25-15 Harrisonville 28-25-17-10-8
Grain Valley 25-25-24-25 St. Pius X 22-13-26-20
Platte County 25-25-21-25 Pembroke Hill 25-25-21-25
Parkway West 18-25-25-25 Hannibal 25-15-21-8
Camdenton 16-17-25-25-15 Lutheran St. Charles 25-25-20-20-9
Class 4 Quarterfinals
Nerinx Hall 15-15-25-25-15 Rockwood Summit 25-25-21-20-12
Willard 25-25-25 Branson 15-13-10
Platte County 25-25-25 Grain Valley 20-15-20
Parkway West 25-17-25-18-17 Camdenton 15-25-18-25-15
Class 5 Sectionals
St. Francis Borgia 25-25-24-25 Jackson 19-14-26-16
Cor Jesu Academy 25-26-25 Oakville 18-24-19
Nixa 28-25-21-25 Helias Catholic 26-15-25-16
Lee’s Summit West 25-25-25 Central (Springfield) 15-18-21
Liberty North 20-25-23-25-15 Lee’s Summit 25-23-25-23-10
Blue Springs 22-20-25-25-15 Park Hill 25-25-23-22-12
Francis Howell 25-25-16-27 Marquette 21-22-25-25
St. Dominic 25-19-15-25-15 Rock Bridge 18-25-25-22-4
Class 5 Quarterfinals
St. Francis Borgia 21-26-25-25 Cor Jesu Academy 25-24-22-19
Nixa 25-25-22-25 Lee’s Summit West 18-19-25-18
Liberty North 22-25-25-25 Blue Springs 25-11-20-13
St. Dominic 25-22-26-21-15 Francis Howell 23-25-24-25-9
NEBRASKA DISTRICT FINALS
Class B
1: Skutt Catholic 25-25-25 Blair 6-11-7
2: Norris 25-25-25 Omaha Duchesne Academy 18-18-16
3: Waverly 25-25-20-25 Elkhorn North 22-13-25-19
4: Elkhorn 25-25-25 Lexington 13-15-17
5: Ashland-Greenwood 23-25-25-25 Beatrice 25-16-14-20
6: York 19-25-25-25 Hastings 25-16-21-16
7: Aurora 25-20-25-25 Gering 11-25-14-16
8: Northwest 25-25-25 Seward 20-16-10
Class C1
1: Wahoo 25-25-25 Roncalli Catholic 12-10-16
2: St. Paul 25-25-25 Gothenburg 18-21-11
3: Kearney Catholic 25-25-25 Malcolm 15-19-22
4: Adams Central 19-25-26-25 Grand Island Central Catholic 25-22-24-23
5: Columbus Lakeview 23-25-25-26-15 Wayne 25-20-18-28-5
6: Syracuse 25-25-21-18-15 Sidney 16-10-25-25-8
7: Lincoln Lutheran 25-19-25-25 Ogallala 17-25-18-13
8: Broken Bow 25-25-25 Oakland-Craig 19-20-23
Class C2
1: Lutheran High Northeast 25-25-25 Freeman 6-20-12
2: Norfolk Catholic 25-25-25 Crofton 11-15-22
3: Overton 25-25-25 Gordon-Rushville 13-11-10
4: Clarkson/Leigh 25-25-24-25 BRLD 19-19-26-18
5: Thayer Central 25-25-25 Centennial 16-20-13
6: Howells-Dodge 25-25-25 South Loup 14-19-20
7: Superior 25-25-25 Palmyra 20-18-13
8: Guardian Angels Central Catholic 25-25-25 Fullerton 16-17-19
Class D1
1: Pleasanton 25-25-25 Anselmo-Merna 19-13-12
2: BDS 25-25-20-25 High Plains Community 20-22-25-20
3: Archsbishop Bergan 25-25-25 Hartington-Newcastle 14-18-21
4: Mead 20-25-25-25 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 25-17-16-19
5: South Platte 25-20-24-27-15 Cambridge 23-25-26-25-8
6: Hartington Cedar Catholic 25-25-25 Elgin Public/Pope John 21-21-19
7: Amherst 25-25-25 North Platte St. Patrick’s 7-10-14
8: Johnson-Brock 25-25-25 Kenesaw 15-19-22
Class D2
1: Diller-Odell 25-25-25 Cody-Kilgore 13-14-12
2: CWC 25-25-25 Wauneta-Palisade 9-21-17
3: Maywood-Hayes Center 25-25-25 Sioux County 19-11-15
4: Falls City Sacred Heart 25-25-25 Franklin 16-19-13
5: Humphrey St. Francis 25-25-25 Twin Loup 13-15-18
6: Nebraska Christian 25-22-25-25 Bertrand 16-25-20-14
7: Mullen 25-25-16-25 Garden County 21-19-25-11
8: Wynot 20-25-25-25 Exeter-Milligan 25-21-21-21