MISSOURI STATE SECTIONALS/QUARTERFINALS 

Class 1 Sectionals

Advance 25-25-25 North Pemiscot 11-5-3

Gideon 25-25-25 Meadow Heights 21-18-14

Greenfield 25-26-25-25 Appleton City 22-28-15-19

New Haven 25-25-21-25 Rich Hill 23-21-25-21

Santa Fe 25-20-23-25-15 St. Joseph Christian 19-25-25-23-9

Midway 22-25-26-25 East Atchison 25-11-24-10

Lesterville 25-25-25 Blue Eye 18-11-20

College Heights Christian 25-25-16-25 Summersville 13-22-25-15

Class 1 Quarterfinals 

Advance 25-25-25 Gideon 13-21-13

New Haven 25-25-25 Greenfield 12-14-13

Midway 25-25-25 Santa Fe 23-10-23

Lesterville 25-25-25 College Heights Christian 16-17-22

Class 2 Sectionals 

Saxony Lutheran 25-25-25 Malden 17-8-15

Valle Catholic 16-25-25-24-15 Woodland 25-14-12-26-6

Miller 25-25-26 Clever 19-8-24

Skyline 12-25-25-25 Sarcoxie 25-11-10-20

West Platte 24-25-25-25 Adrian 26-18-15-18

Lawson 25-25-25 Carrollton 9-9-12

Christian 25-25-25 Belle 13-9-12

Cabool 25-25-25 Eugene 17-10-23

Class 2 Quarterfinals 

Valle Catholic 25-25-25 Saxony Lutheran 12-22-17

Miller 25-25-25 Skyline 10-16-12

Lawson 25-25-24-25 West Platte 21-18-26-15

Christian 15-25-25-16-16 Cabool 25-14-13-25-14

Class 3 Sectionals 

Dexter 25-25-25 Owensville 10-22-15

Central (Park Hills) 25-25-25 Visitation Academy 11-10-17

Springfield Catholic 25-25-25 Eldon 17-20-20

Mount Vernon 25-25-25 Liberty (Mountain View) 20-17-19

Pleasant Hill 18-25-25-25 Notre Dame de Sion 25-10-18-17

Maryville 25-25-25 Odessa 12-17-18

John Burroughs 20-25-14-25-15 Kirksville 25-20-25-13-11

Herman 25-25-25 Winfield 10-10-12

Class 3 Quarterfinals 

Central (Park Hills) 25-25-19-20-15 Dexter 17-19-25-25-11

Springfield Catholic 25-27-25 Mount Vernon 20-25-23

Maryville 25-18-25-19-15 Pleasant Hill 23-25-15-25-11

Hermann 25-25-25 John Burroughs 9-14-20

Class 4 Sectionals 

Rockwood Summit 25-25-25-25 Farmington 27-18-23-17

Nerinx Hall 25-29-25 Hillsboro 16-27-12

Willard 25-19-10-25-15 Carl Junction 18-25-25-19-10

Branson 26-23-25-25-15 Harrisonville 28-25-17-10-8

Grain Valley 25-25-24-25 St. Pius X 22-13-26-20

Platte County 25-25-21-25 Pembroke Hill 25-25-21-25

Parkway West 18-25-25-25 Hannibal 25-15-21-8

Camdenton 16-17-25-25-15 Lutheran St. Charles 25-25-20-20-9

Class 4 Quarterfinals 

Nerinx Hall 15-15-25-25-15 Rockwood Summit 25-25-21-20-12

Willard 25-25-25 Branson 15-13-10

Platte County 25-25-25 Grain Valley 20-15-20

Parkway West 25-17-25-18-17 Camdenton 15-25-18-25-15

Class 5 Sectionals 

St. Francis Borgia 25-25-24-25 Jackson 19-14-26-16

Cor Jesu Academy 25-26-25 Oakville 18-24-19

Nixa 28-25-21-25 Helias Catholic 26-15-25-16

Lee’s Summit West 25-25-25 Central (Springfield) 15-18-21

Liberty North 20-25-23-25-15 Lee’s Summit 25-23-25-23-10

Blue Springs 22-20-25-25-15 Park Hill 25-25-23-22-12

Francis Howell 25-25-16-27 Marquette 21-22-25-25

St. Dominic 25-19-15-25-15 Rock Bridge 18-25-25-22-4

Class 5 Quarterfinals 

St. Francis Borgia 21-26-25-25 Cor Jesu Academy 25-24-22-19

Nixa 25-25-22-25 Lee’s Summit West 18-19-25-18

Liberty North 22-25-25-25 Blue Springs 25-11-20-13

St. Dominic 25-22-26-21-15 Francis Howell 23-25-24-25-9

NEBRASKA DISTRICT FINALS

Class B 

1: Skutt Catholic 25-25-25 Blair 6-11-7

2: Norris 25-25-25 Omaha Duchesne Academy 18-18-16

3: Waverly 25-25-20-25 Elkhorn North 22-13-25-19

4: Elkhorn 25-25-25 Lexington 13-15-17

5: Ashland-Greenwood 23-25-25-25 Beatrice 25-16-14-20

6: York 19-25-25-25 Hastings 25-16-21-16

7: Aurora 25-20-25-25 Gering 11-25-14-16

8: Northwest 25-25-25 Seward 20-16-10

Class C1 

1: Wahoo 25-25-25 Roncalli Catholic 12-10-16

2: St. Paul 25-25-25 Gothenburg 18-21-11

3: Kearney Catholic 25-25-25 Malcolm 15-19-22

4: Adams Central 19-25-26-25 Grand Island Central Catholic 25-22-24-23

5: Columbus Lakeview 23-25-25-26-15 Wayne 25-20-18-28-5

6: Syracuse 25-25-21-18-15 Sidney 16-10-25-25-8

7: Lincoln Lutheran 25-19-25-25 Ogallala 17-25-18-13

8: Broken Bow 25-25-25 Oakland-Craig 19-20-23

Class C2 

1: Lutheran High Northeast 25-25-25 Freeman 6-20-12

2: Norfolk Catholic 25-25-25 Crofton 11-15-22

3: Overton 25-25-25 Gordon-Rushville 13-11-10

4: Clarkson/Leigh 25-25-24-25 BRLD 19-19-26-18

5: Thayer Central 25-25-25 Centennial 16-20-13

6: Howells-Dodge 25-25-25 South Loup 14-19-20

7: Superior 25-25-25 Palmyra 20-18-13

8: Guardian Angels Central Catholic 25-25-25 Fullerton 16-17-19

Class D1 

1: Pleasanton 25-25-25 Anselmo-Merna 19-13-12

2: BDS 25-25-20-25 High Plains Community 20-22-25-20

3: Archsbishop Bergan 25-25-25 Hartington-Newcastle 14-18-21

4: Mead 20-25-25-25 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 25-17-16-19

5: South Platte 25-20-24-27-15 Cambridge 23-25-26-25-8

6: Hartington Cedar Catholic 25-25-25 Elgin Public/Pope John 21-21-19

7: Amherst 25-25-25 North Platte St. Patrick’s 7-10-14

8: Johnson-Brock 25-25-25 Kenesaw 15-19-22

Class D2 

1: Diller-Odell 25-25-25 Cody-Kilgore 13-14-12

2: CWC 25-25-25 Wauneta-Palisade 9-21-17

3: Maywood-Hayes Center 25-25-25 Sioux County 19-11-15

4: Falls City Sacred Heart 25-25-25 Franklin 16-19-13

5: Humphrey St. Francis 25-25-25 Twin Loup 13-15-18

6: Nebraska Christian 25-22-25-25 Bertrand 16-25-20-14

7: Mullen 25-25-16-25 Garden County 21-19-25-11

8: Wynot 20-25-25-25 Exeter-Milligan 25-21-21-21

