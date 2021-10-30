MISSOURI STATE SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Class 1 State Tournament
Championship: Maysville 4 La Plata 0
Third Place: St. Elizabeth East Carter 7
Class 2 State Tournament
Championship: Marceline 4 Sherwood 1
Third Place: New Bloomfield 13 Iberia 4
Class 3 State Tournament
Chillicothe 3 Perryville 1
Blair Oaks 4 Sullivan 0
Third Place: Sullivan 5 Perryville 0
Championship: Blair Oaks 3 Chillicothe 2
MISSOURI STATE VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Class 1 State Quarterfinals
Santa Fe 25-25-25 Wellington-Napoleon 18-15-10
Miller 25-25-25 Midway 11-12-14
South Iron 25-25-25 Blue Eye 20-20-15
Gideon 29-25-25 Advance 27-22-23
Class 2 State Quarterfinals
Bishop LeBlond 25-25-19-26 Lawson 21-16-25-24
Skyline 25-25-25 Liberty (Mountain View) 22-22-20
Hermann 25-25-25 Conway 16-17-12
Jefferson (Festus) 25-25-25 Clearwater 17-17-9
Class 3 State Quarterfinals
Notre Dame de Sion 25-21-27-25-15 Odessa 19-25-29-21-12
Strafford 25-25-18-25 Springfield Catholic 17-21-25-22
Blair Oaks 25-25-20-25 John Burroughs 16-22-25-16
Valle Catholic 25-25-25 Notre Dame (St. Louis) 11-13-12
Class 4 State Quarterfinals
Pembroke Hill 20-18-25-28-15 St. Pius X 25-25-23-26-15
Logan-Rogersville 25-23-25-25 Jefferson City 19-25-9-22
Westminster Christian 29-19-25-25 Lutheran St. Charles 27-25-23-11
Nerinx Hall 25-25-26 Farmington 22-12-24
Class 5 State Quarterfinals
Lee’s Summit West 13-27-24-25-15 Liberty North 25-25-26-22-13
Rock Bridge 14-25-25-25 Nix 25-23-22-21
St. Dominic 18-25-25-18-15 Francis Howell Central 25-12-19-25-8
Cor Jesu Academy 25-25-25 Marquette 23-17-21
NEBRASKA DISTRICT FINAL VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Class B District Finals
Norris 25-25-25 Blair 12-5-10
Skutt Catholic 25-25-25 Elkhorn 7-13-6
Waverly 25-25-25 Bennington 19-16-13
York 25-25-25 Alliance 14-14-22
Elkhorn North 25-25-25 Lexington 14-12-13
Northwest 23-25-25-25 Aurora 25-22-17-21
Adams Central 21-25-25-21-15 Sidney 25-23-22-25-11
Omaha Duchesne Academy 25-25-25 Seward 23-16-13
Class C1 District Finals
Kearney Catholic 25-25-25 Ord 19-13-12
Grand Island Central Catholic 25-25-25 Roncalli Catholic 10-9-12
Lincoln Lutheran 25-25-25 North Bend Central 10-18-16
Columbus Lakeview 25-25-25 Fairbury 12-18-14
Syracuse 25-25-25 Mitchell 10-21-11
Pierce 25-25-25 Chase County 13-23-16
Bishop Neumann 25-15-25-25 Broken Bow 14-25-15-18
Gothenburg 25-28-25 St. Paul 18-26-19
Class C2 District Finals
Oakland-Craig 25-25-25 Bayard 16-13-21
Wisner-Pilger 25-25-25 Crofton 23-20-15
Superior 25-25-25 Burwell 14-16-23
Amherst 25-25-25 Bridgeport 18-11-12
Sutton 25-25-25 Palmyra 15-16-18
Clarkson/Leigh 25-25-25 Thayer Central 14-22-16
Hastings St. Cecilia 13-25-25-24-15 Guardian Angels Central Catholic 25-15-12-26-8
Norfolk Catholic 22-22-27-25-15 Yutan 25-25-25-23-11
Class D1 District Finals
Howells-Dodge 25-25-25 Heartland 10-11-13
Mead 25-25-25 Hartington Cedar Catholic 21-20-17
Nebraska Christian 25-25-25 Creighton 16-22-17
Archbishop Bergan 24-27-25-25 Johnson-Brock 26-25-11-17
Overton 25-25-25 Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 19-15-19
Cambridge 25-25-25 Central Valley 19-22-18
Elmwood-Murdock 26-25-25 Alma 24-12-16
BDS 22-25-25-25 Shelton 25-15-12-17
Class D2 District Finals
Falls City Sacred Heart 25-25-25 Arthur County 20-14-8
Humphrey St. Francis 25-25-25 Sioux County 21-13-5
Maywood-Hayes Center 25-25-25 Lawrence Nelson 10-14-15
Stuart 25-25-21-25 High Plains Community 9-14-25-18
Wynot 25-25-25 Wauneta-Palisade 19-23-12
Diller-Odell 25-25-25 Bertand 19-19-19
Exeter-Milligan 25-25-25 South Platte 18-21-21
Anselmo-Merna 25-25-25 Garden County 23-11-12