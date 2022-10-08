KMALAND GOLF SCOREBOARD

BOYS — Class 4A State Golf: 12. Bishop Heelan Catholic 664

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Benton Tournament  

POOL B

Polo 9 Maryville 1

Maryville West Platte

BRACKET PLAY

Nebraska Class B District Finals 

Waverly 6-15 Beatrice 4-5

Scottsbluff 12-5-12 Norris 8-9-12

Nebraska Class C District Finals 

Polk County 7-8 Gothenburg 3-1

Milford 4-5-3 Aquinas Catholic 7-3-0

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD

Indianola Tournament 

Glenwood 21-18-15 Clarinda 14-21-12

Indianola 21-21 Clarinda 13-12

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 21-21 Clarinda 5-18

Clarinda 21-21 Perry 11-14

Ballard 17-21-15 Clarinda 21-9-10

Clarinda 23-21 Fort Dodge 21-11

Indianola 21-21 Glenwood 10-18

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 21-21 Glenwood 9-14

Glenwood 21-21 Perry 7-12

Ballard 21-15-15 Glenwood 15-21-10

Glenwood 21-21 Fort Dodge 10-10

Western Christian Tournament

POOL A 

Bishop Heelan Catholic 21-21 Harlan 18-14

Western Christian 21-21 Harlan 14-8

Underwood 22-21-17 Harlan 24-14-15

Bishop Heelan Catholic 21-21 Underwood 16-15

Western Christian 21-21 Underwood 9-14

Western Christian 21-21 Bishop Heelan Catholic 12-14

POOL B

Hinton 21-21 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 19-15

Denver 20-22-15 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 22-20-7

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21-21 Boyden-Hull 14-14

POOL C

MOC-Floyd Valley 21-21 LeMars 15-11

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 21-21 LeMars 6-9

Unity Christian 21-21 LeMars 15-11

POOL D

Dakota Valley 21-21 Sioux City East 18-13

Des Moines Christian 19-21-18 Sioux City East 21-16-16

Sioux City East 21-21 Central Lyon 11-15

CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKET

Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Bishop Heelan Catholic

CONSOLATION BRACKET 

Underwood def. LeMars

Sioux City East def. Boyden-Hull

Central Lyon def. Sergeant Bluff-Luton

MOC-Floyd Valley def. Harlan

Semifinal: Sioux City East def. Underwood

Championship: Sioux City East def. MOC-FV

Hampton-Dumont Tournament 

POOL A

Kuemper Catholic 23-15-15 Webster City 21-21-5

Kuemper Catholic 21-21 Janesville 16-11

Kuemper Catholic 21-21 Iowa Falls-Alden 15-17

CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKET

Quarterfinal: Kuemper Catholic 21-21 Ames 14-7

Semifinal: Kuemper Catholic 21-21-15 South Hardin 15-23-12

Championship: Kuemper Catholic 21-21 Webster City 12-12

CAM Tournament 

BLUE POOL 

Fremont-Mills 12-21-15 CAM 21-10-11

Fremont-Mills 21-21 Orient-Macksburg 11-11

Fremont-Mills 13-21-15 ACGC 21-18-8

CAM 21-21 Orient-Macksburg 6-13

ACGC 21-14-15 CAM 19-21-12

ACGC 21-21 Orient-Macksburg 6-12

SILVER POOL

Riverside 21-21 Griswold 17-14

Griswold 21-21 Ar-We-Va 5-13

Griswold 21-21 Paton-Churdan 9-7

Riverside 21-21 Ar-We-Va 12-13

Riverside 21-21 Paton-Churdan 1-7

Ar-We-Va 21-21 Paton-Churdan 14-16

CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKET

Semifinal: Riverside 25-23-15 ACGC 20-25-12

Semifinal: Fremont-Mills 17-27-15 Griswold 25-25-12

Championship: Riverside 25-25 Fremont-Mills 22-22

Wayne Tournament  

POOL A

Wayne 16-21-15 Essex 16-21-15

Seymour 21-23 Essex 18-21

Essex 21-21 Melcher-Dallas 17-5

Seymour 21-21 Wayne 7-16

Wayne 21-21 Melcher-Dallas 19-19

Seymour 19-21-15 Melcher-Dallas 21-8-13

POOL B

Central Decatur 21-21 East Union 8-9

Mormon Trail 21-21 Central Decatur 12-12

Murray 21-17-15 Central Decatur 15-21-11

Mormon Trail 21-21 East Union 17-14

Murray 17-21-15 East Union 21-18-5

Mormon Trail 21-21 Murray 13-15

CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKET

Championship: Mormon Trail 26-25-15 Seymour 24-12-13

3rd Place: Murray 25-25 Wayne 22-12

Benton Tournament 

WHITE POOL

Maryville 25-25 Bedford 11-18

Bedford Lafayette

Pembroke Hill 25-25 Bedford 19-17

Maryville 23-25 Lafayette 25-18

Pembroke Hill 25-25 Maryville 16-21

BRACKET PLAY

Benton 25-25 Maryville 14-21

Martensdale-St. Marys Tournament  

Earlham 21-21-15 Martensdale-St. Marys 16-23-13

Southeast Warren x-21 Martensdale-St. Marys x-7

Southeast Valley 10-22-15 Martensdale-St. Marys 21-20-8

Pleasantville 21-21 Martensdale-St. Marys 8-16

Van Meter x-21 Martensdale-St. Marys x-11

Southeast Warren 21-21 Earlham 8-10

Southeast Warren 21-21 Southeast Valley 17-19

Southeast Warren 21-21 Pleasantville 14-19

Van Meter 23-15-17 Southeast Warren 21-21-15

West Monona Tournament 

Sioux City West 21-21 West Monona 18-11

Sioux City West 13-21-15 Westwood 21-15-5

Sioux City West 21-21 Siouxland Christian 16-19

Sioux City West 21-21 Omaha Nation 11-8

Sioux City West 22-9-15 Bancroft-Rosalie 20-21-9

Trailblazer Conference Tournament at Malcolm 

Beatrice 25-25 Nebraska City 20-17

Wahoo def. Plattsmouth

Falls City Tournament  

Falls City 25-25 Pawnee City 18-13

Falls City 21-25-25 Sterling 25-16-10

Palmyra 24-26-25 Falls City 26-24-22

Palmyra 26-25 Sterling 24-22

Palmyra 25-25 Pawnee City 13-16

Sterling 25-21-25 Pawnee City 15-25-16

