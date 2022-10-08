KMALAND GOLF SCOREBOARD
BOYS — Class 4A State Golf: 12. Bishop Heelan Catholic 664
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Benton Tournament
POOL B
Polo 9 Maryville 1
Maryville West Platte
BRACKET PLAY
Nebraska Class B District Finals
Waverly 6-15 Beatrice 4-5
Scottsbluff 12-5-12 Norris 8-9-12
Nebraska Class C District Finals
Polk County 7-8 Gothenburg 3-1
Milford 4-5-3 Aquinas Catholic 7-3-0
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Indianola Tournament
Glenwood 21-18-15 Clarinda 14-21-12
Indianola 21-21 Clarinda 13-12
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 21-21 Clarinda 5-18
Clarinda 21-21 Perry 11-14
Ballard 17-21-15 Clarinda 21-9-10
Clarinda 23-21 Fort Dodge 21-11
Indianola 21-21 Glenwood 10-18
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 21-21 Glenwood 9-14
Glenwood 21-21 Perry 7-12
Ballard 21-15-15 Glenwood 15-21-10
Glenwood 21-21 Fort Dodge 10-10
Western Christian Tournament
POOL A
Bishop Heelan Catholic 21-21 Harlan 18-14
Western Christian 21-21 Harlan 14-8
Underwood 22-21-17 Harlan 24-14-15
Bishop Heelan Catholic 21-21 Underwood 16-15
Western Christian 21-21 Underwood 9-14
Western Christian 21-21 Bishop Heelan Catholic 12-14
POOL B
Hinton 21-21 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 19-15
Denver 20-22-15 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 22-20-7
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21-21 Boyden-Hull 14-14
POOL C
MOC-Floyd Valley 21-21 LeMars 15-11
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 21-21 LeMars 6-9
Unity Christian 21-21 LeMars 15-11
POOL D
Dakota Valley 21-21 Sioux City East 18-13
Des Moines Christian 19-21-18 Sioux City East 21-16-16
Sioux City East 21-21 Central Lyon 11-15
CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKET
Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Bishop Heelan Catholic
CONSOLATION BRACKET
Underwood def. LeMars
Sioux City East def. Boyden-Hull
Central Lyon def. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
MOC-Floyd Valley def. Harlan
Semifinal: Sioux City East def. Underwood
Championship: Sioux City East def. MOC-FV
Hampton-Dumont Tournament
POOL A
Kuemper Catholic 23-15-15 Webster City 21-21-5
Kuemper Catholic 21-21 Janesville 16-11
Kuemper Catholic 21-21 Iowa Falls-Alden 15-17
CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKET
Quarterfinal: Kuemper Catholic 21-21 Ames 14-7
Semifinal: Kuemper Catholic 21-21-15 South Hardin 15-23-12
Championship: Kuemper Catholic 21-21 Webster City 12-12
CAM Tournament
BLUE POOL
Fremont-Mills 12-21-15 CAM 21-10-11
Fremont-Mills 21-21 Orient-Macksburg 11-11
Fremont-Mills 13-21-15 ACGC 21-18-8
CAM 21-21 Orient-Macksburg 6-13
ACGC 21-14-15 CAM 19-21-12
ACGC 21-21 Orient-Macksburg 6-12
SILVER POOL
Riverside 21-21 Griswold 17-14
Griswold 21-21 Ar-We-Va 5-13
Griswold 21-21 Paton-Churdan 9-7
Riverside 21-21 Ar-We-Va 12-13
Riverside 21-21 Paton-Churdan 1-7
Ar-We-Va 21-21 Paton-Churdan 14-16
CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKET
Semifinal: Riverside 25-23-15 ACGC 20-25-12
Semifinal: Fremont-Mills 17-27-15 Griswold 25-25-12
Championship: Riverside 25-25 Fremont-Mills 22-22
Wayne Tournament
POOL A
Wayne 16-21-15 Essex 16-21-15
Seymour 21-23 Essex 18-21
Essex 21-21 Melcher-Dallas 17-5
Seymour 21-21 Wayne 7-16
Wayne 21-21 Melcher-Dallas 19-19
Seymour 19-21-15 Melcher-Dallas 21-8-13
POOL B
Central Decatur 21-21 East Union 8-9
Mormon Trail 21-21 Central Decatur 12-12
Murray 21-17-15 Central Decatur 15-21-11
Mormon Trail 21-21 East Union 17-14
Murray 17-21-15 East Union 21-18-5
Mormon Trail 21-21 Murray 13-15
CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKET
Championship: Mormon Trail 26-25-15 Seymour 24-12-13
3rd Place: Murray 25-25 Wayne 22-12
Benton Tournament
WHITE POOL
Maryville 25-25 Bedford 11-18
Bedford Lafayette
Pembroke Hill 25-25 Bedford 19-17
Maryville 23-25 Lafayette 25-18
Pembroke Hill 25-25 Maryville 16-21
BRACKET PLAY
Benton 25-25 Maryville 14-21
Martensdale-St. Marys Tournament
Earlham 21-21-15 Martensdale-St. Marys 16-23-13
Southeast Warren x-21 Martensdale-St. Marys x-7
Southeast Valley 10-22-15 Martensdale-St. Marys 21-20-8
Pleasantville 21-21 Martensdale-St. Marys 8-16
Van Meter x-21 Martensdale-St. Marys x-11
Southeast Warren 21-21 Earlham 8-10
Southeast Warren 21-21 Southeast Valley 17-19
Southeast Warren 21-21 Pleasantville 14-19
Van Meter 23-15-17 Southeast Warren 21-21-15
West Monona Tournament
Sioux City West 21-21 West Monona 18-11
Sioux City West 13-21-15 Westwood 21-15-5
Sioux City West 21-21 Siouxland Christian 16-19
Sioux City West 21-21 Omaha Nation 11-8
Sioux City West 22-9-15 Bancroft-Rosalie 20-21-9
Trailblazer Conference Tournament at Malcolm
Beatrice 25-25 Nebraska City 20-17
Wahoo def. Plattsmouth
Falls City Tournament
Falls City 25-25 Pawnee City 18-13
Falls City 21-25-25 Sterling 25-16-10
Palmyra 24-26-25 Falls City 26-24-22
Palmyra 26-25 Sterling 24-22
Palmyra 25-25 Pawnee City 13-16
Sterling 25-21-25 Pawnee City 15-25-16