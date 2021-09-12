King City Tournament 

Worth County 15 South Holt 0

King City 12 South Holt 2

King City 6 Worth County 4

Omaha Mercy Tournament 

North Bend Central 4 Plattsmouth 3

Plattsmouth 14 South Sioux City 12

Plattsmouth 10 Platteview 0

Falls City Tournament

FIRST ROUND

Freeman 7 Southern/Diller-Odell 0

Auburn 12 Weeping Water 2

Nebraska City 14 Syracuse 2

Falls City 10 Wilber-Clatonia 0

SECOND ROUND 

Freeman 5 Auburn 4

Nebraska City 4 Falls City 0

Weeping Water 5 Southern/Diller-Odell 4

Syracuse 18 Wilber-Clatonia 11

7TH PLACE: Wilber-Clatonia 11 Southern/Diller-Odell 8

5TH PLACE: Weeping Water 13 Syracuse 1

3RD PLACE: Falls City 7 Auburn 6

CHAMPIONSHIP: Nebraska City 5 Freeman 1

Ashland-Greenwood Tournament  

Ashland-Greenwood 2 Fairbury 1

Gross Catholic 7 Ashland-Greenwood 1

Ralston 4 Ashland-Greenwood 2

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD

Shenandoah Tournament 

POOL A 

Shenandoah 21-21 Fremont-Mills 17-17

Shenandoah 21-21 Bedford 15-17

Fremont-Mills 21-21 Bedford 18-15

POOL B

Stanton 21-21 Lenox 7-13

Missouri Valley 21-21 Lenox 18-8

Missouri Valley 21-18-15 Stanton 17-21-12

BRACKET

Missouri Valley 21-21 Fremont-Mills 15-19

Shenandoah 15-21-22 Stanton 21-16-20

3rd Place: Stanton 25-25 Fremont-Mills 11-9

Championship: Missouri Valley 25-25 Shenandoah 17-12

5th Place: Bedford 21-21 Lenox 15-17

Griswold Tournament 

Denison-Schleswig 21-21 Southwest Valley 13-14

Riverside 21-21 Denison-Schleswig 12-17

AHSTW 18-21-15 Denison-Schleswig 21-10-7

Griswold 23-21 Denison-Schleswig 21-5

Denison-Schleswig 21-21 IKM-Manning 19-17

ACGC 21-21 Denison-Schleswig 14-16

Griswold 21-21 Southwest Valley 19-12

ACGC 21-21 Griswold 7-14

Griswold 21-21 IKM-Manning 15-17

AHSTW def. Griswold 

Riverside 26-21 Griswold 24-13

Riverside 21-21 Southwest Valley 17-10

Riverside 21-21 ACGC 9-18

Riverside 21-21 IKM-Manning 10-8

AHSTW 21-21 IKM-Manning 13-9

AHSTW 21-21 Riverside 18-19

AHSTW 21-21 Southwest Valley 18-15

AHSTW 21-21 ACGC 15-14

Southwest Valley 21-21 IKM-Manning 7-17

ACGC 21-18-15 IKM-Manning 14-21-5

Southwest Valley 21-16-15 ACGC 17-21-12

South Central Calhoun Tournament

Harlan 28-21 South Central Calhoun 26-16

East Sac County 21-21 Harlan 18-18

Harlan 21-19-15 Kingsley-Pierson 13-21-7

Harlan 22-21 Ridge View 20-18

Kuemper Catholic 21-21 Harlan 14-15

Kuemper Catholic 21-21 Kingsley-Pierson 13-17

Kuemper Catholic 21-21 East Sac County 18-17

Kuemper Catholic 28-21 Ridge View 26-11

Kuemper Catholic 21-21 South Central Calhoun 16-13

West Monona Tournament 

Logan-Magnolia 21-17-15 Boyer Valley 16-21-12

Logan-Magnolia 22-21 West Monona 20-15

Logan-Magnolia 19-21-17 West Harrison 21-18-15

Logan-Magnolia 19-21-15 Woodbine 21-12-11

MMCRU 20-21-15 Logan-Magnolia 22-16-13

Woodbine 22-21 West Harrison 20-15

Woodbine 21-16-15 Boyer Valley 19-21-6

MMCRU 21-21 Woodbine 14-12

West Monona 21-21 Woodbine 19-17

MMCRU 21-21 Boyer Valley 12-11

Boyer Valley 21-21 West Harrison 14-14

Boyer Valley 7-21-15 West Monona 21-19-11

West Monona 21-21 West Harrison 5-12

MMCRU 21-21 West Harrison 10-3

Chariton Tournament  

Albia 22-25-15 Southeast Warren 25-23-13

Southeast Warren 21-21 Chariton 19-16

Southeast Warren Wayne

Southeast Warren 21-21 East Union 13-10

Southeast Warren Davis County

Southeast Warren North Mahaska

Southeast Warren Interstate 35

Albia 21-21 Wayne 18-8

North Mahaska 21-21 Wayne 12-19

East Union 11-25-15 Wayne 25-11-10

Davis County 21-21 Wayne 8-7

Wayne Chariton

North Mahaska 21-21 Wayne 12-19

Wayne Interstate 35

North Mahaska 25-25 East Union 19-20

East Union Davis County

East Union Albia

Chariton 21-21 East Union 15-11

North Mahaska 25-25 East Union 19-20

East Union 21-15-16 Interstate 35 10-21-14

South Hardin Tournament 

NORTH POOL 

Edgewood-Colesburg 21-21 Coon Rapids-Bayard 14-13

Coon Rapids-Bayard 21-19-15 Saydel 13-21-9

South Hardin 21-21 Coon Rapids-Bayard 16-7

BRACKET

Greene County 21-14-15 Coon Rapids-Bayard 11-21-10

LeMars Tournament  

Hinton 21-21 LeMars 11-16

Sioux City North 21-21 LeMars 16-14

Gehlen Catholic 21-21 LeMars 14-18

LeMars vs. Lawton-Bronson

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2 Lawton-Bronson 0

Sheldon 24-21 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 22-19

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2 Sioux City North 0

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2 Dakota Valley 1

Sheldon 21-21 Sioux City North 13-17

Sioux City North 21-21 Hinton 15-10

Southeast Polk Tournament 

POOL B

WDM Valley 21-29 Abraham Lincoln 12-27

Indianola 20-21-15 Abraham Lincoln 22-17-11

North Polk 22-21 Abraham Lincoln 20-19

SILVER BRACKET

Abraham Lincoln 21-21 Marshalltown 16-19

Abraham LIncoln 10-21-15 Indianola 21-18-11

Abraham Lincoln 21-21 Southeast Polk 17-10 

Spencer Tournament 

POOL B

Bishop Heelan Catholic 21-21 Sioux Central 12-16

Bishop Heelan Catholic 21-21 Spencer 12-2

Bishop Heelan Catholic 21-21 Mason City 16-14

West Lyon 10-21-15 Bishop Heelan Catholic 21-11-7

BRACKET

3RD PLACE: Bishop Heelan Catholic 15-21-15 Humboldt 21-17-11

Twin Cedars Tournament 

Murray 21-16-15 Twin Cedars 17-21-13

Pleasantville 21-21 Murray 16-11

Ankeny Christian 21-21 Murray 12-5

Ankeny Christian 21-21 Pleasantville 7-11

Ankeny Christian 21-21 Twin Cedars 9-16

Pleasantville 22-21 Twin Cedars 20-13

Malcolm (NE) Tournament 

Elmwood-Murdock 22-25-25 Milford 25-20-23

Elmwood-Murdock 25-25 Ashland-Greenwood 16-22

Scotus Catholic 25-25 Louisville 7-19

Ashland-Greenwood 25-25 Centennial 18-21

Fairbury 25-25 Louisville 22-17

BRACKET 

3RD PLACE: Scotus Catholic 25-27-26 Elmwood-Murdock 16-29-24

7TH PLACE: Ashland-Greenwood 25-17-25 Louisville 17-25-19

Archbishop Bergan (NE) Tournament 

GREEN POOL

Humphrey St. Francis 25-25 Lourdes Central Catholic 18-19

Schuyler Lourdes Central Catholic

BRACKET

Lourdes Central Catholic

Humboldt-TRS (NE) Tournament 

POOL A

Johnson-Brock 25-25 Lewiston 10-17

Johnson-Brock 25-25 Southern 17-15

POOL B

Falls City Sacred Heart 25-25 Pawnee City 7-13

Falls City Sacred Heart 25-25 Humboldt-TRS 15-15

BRACKET

CHAMPIONSHIP: Falls City Sacred Heart 25-25 Johnson-Brock 18-22

