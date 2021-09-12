King City Tournament
Worth County 15 South Holt 0
King City 12 South Holt 2
King City 6 Worth County 4
Omaha Mercy Tournament
North Bend Central 4 Plattsmouth 3
Plattsmouth 14 South Sioux City 12
Plattsmouth 10 Platteview 0
Falls City Tournament
FIRST ROUND
Freeman 7 Southern/Diller-Odell 0
Auburn 12 Weeping Water 2
Nebraska City 14 Syracuse 2
Falls City 10 Wilber-Clatonia 0
SECOND ROUND
Freeman 5 Auburn 4
Nebraska City 4 Falls City 0
Weeping Water 5 Southern/Diller-Odell 4
Syracuse 18 Wilber-Clatonia 11
7TH PLACE: Wilber-Clatonia 11 Southern/Diller-Odell 8
5TH PLACE: Weeping Water 13 Syracuse 1
3RD PLACE: Falls City 7 Auburn 6
CHAMPIONSHIP: Nebraska City 5 Freeman 1
Ashland-Greenwood Tournament
Ashland-Greenwood 2 Fairbury 1
Gross Catholic 7 Ashland-Greenwood 1
Ralston 4 Ashland-Greenwood 2
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Shenandoah Tournament
POOL A
Shenandoah 21-21 Fremont-Mills 17-17
Shenandoah 21-21 Bedford 15-17
Fremont-Mills 21-21 Bedford 18-15
POOL B
Stanton 21-21 Lenox 7-13
Missouri Valley 21-21 Lenox 18-8
Missouri Valley 21-18-15 Stanton 17-21-12
BRACKET
Missouri Valley 21-21 Fremont-Mills 15-19
Shenandoah 15-21-22 Stanton 21-16-20
3rd Place: Stanton 25-25 Fremont-Mills 11-9
Championship: Missouri Valley 25-25 Shenandoah 17-12
5th Place: Bedford 21-21 Lenox 15-17
Griswold Tournament
Denison-Schleswig 21-21 Southwest Valley 13-14
Riverside 21-21 Denison-Schleswig 12-17
AHSTW 18-21-15 Denison-Schleswig 21-10-7
Griswold 23-21 Denison-Schleswig 21-5
Denison-Schleswig 21-21 IKM-Manning 19-17
ACGC 21-21 Denison-Schleswig 14-16
Griswold 21-21 Southwest Valley 19-12
ACGC 21-21 Griswold 7-14
Griswold 21-21 IKM-Manning 15-17
AHSTW def. Griswold
Riverside 26-21 Griswold 24-13
Riverside 21-21 Southwest Valley 17-10
Riverside 21-21 ACGC 9-18
Riverside 21-21 IKM-Manning 10-8
AHSTW 21-21 IKM-Manning 13-9
AHSTW 21-21 Riverside 18-19
AHSTW 21-21 Southwest Valley 18-15
AHSTW 21-21 ACGC 15-14
Southwest Valley 21-21 IKM-Manning 7-17
ACGC 21-18-15 IKM-Manning 14-21-5
Southwest Valley 21-16-15 ACGC 17-21-12
South Central Calhoun Tournament
Harlan 28-21 South Central Calhoun 26-16
East Sac County 21-21 Harlan 18-18
Harlan 21-19-15 Kingsley-Pierson 13-21-7
Harlan 22-21 Ridge View 20-18
Kuemper Catholic 21-21 Harlan 14-15
Kuemper Catholic 21-21 Kingsley-Pierson 13-17
Kuemper Catholic 21-21 East Sac County 18-17
Kuemper Catholic 28-21 Ridge View 26-11
Kuemper Catholic 21-21 South Central Calhoun 16-13
West Monona Tournament
Logan-Magnolia 21-17-15 Boyer Valley 16-21-12
Logan-Magnolia 22-21 West Monona 20-15
Logan-Magnolia 19-21-17 West Harrison 21-18-15
Logan-Magnolia 19-21-15 Woodbine 21-12-11
MMCRU 20-21-15 Logan-Magnolia 22-16-13
Woodbine 22-21 West Harrison 20-15
Woodbine 21-16-15 Boyer Valley 19-21-6
MMCRU 21-21 Woodbine 14-12
West Monona 21-21 Woodbine 19-17
MMCRU 21-21 Boyer Valley 12-11
Boyer Valley 21-21 West Harrison 14-14
Boyer Valley 7-21-15 West Monona 21-19-11
West Monona 21-21 West Harrison 5-12
MMCRU 21-21 West Harrison 10-3
Chariton Tournament
Albia 22-25-15 Southeast Warren 25-23-13
Southeast Warren 21-21 Chariton 19-16
Southeast Warren Wayne
Southeast Warren 21-21 East Union 13-10
Southeast Warren Davis County
Southeast Warren North Mahaska
Southeast Warren Interstate 35
Albia 21-21 Wayne 18-8
North Mahaska 21-21 Wayne 12-19
East Union 11-25-15 Wayne 25-11-10
Davis County 21-21 Wayne 8-7
Wayne Chariton
North Mahaska 21-21 Wayne 12-19
Wayne Interstate 35
North Mahaska 25-25 East Union 19-20
East Union Davis County
East Union Albia
Chariton 21-21 East Union 15-11
North Mahaska 25-25 East Union 19-20
East Union 21-15-16 Interstate 35 10-21-14
South Hardin Tournament
NORTH POOL
Edgewood-Colesburg 21-21 Coon Rapids-Bayard 14-13
Coon Rapids-Bayard 21-19-15 Saydel 13-21-9
South Hardin 21-21 Coon Rapids-Bayard 16-7
BRACKET
Greene County 21-14-15 Coon Rapids-Bayard 11-21-10
LeMars Tournament
Hinton 21-21 LeMars 11-16
Sioux City North 21-21 LeMars 16-14
Gehlen Catholic 21-21 LeMars 14-18
LeMars vs. Lawton-Bronson
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2 Lawton-Bronson 0
Sheldon 24-21 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 22-19
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2 Sioux City North 0
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2 Dakota Valley 1
Sheldon 21-21 Sioux City North 13-17
Sioux City North 21-21 Hinton 15-10
Southeast Polk Tournament
POOL B
WDM Valley 21-29 Abraham Lincoln 12-27
Indianola 20-21-15 Abraham Lincoln 22-17-11
North Polk 22-21 Abraham Lincoln 20-19
SILVER BRACKET
Abraham Lincoln 21-21 Marshalltown 16-19
Abraham LIncoln 10-21-15 Indianola 21-18-11
Abraham Lincoln 21-21 Southeast Polk 17-10
Spencer Tournament
POOL B
Bishop Heelan Catholic 21-21 Sioux Central 12-16
Bishop Heelan Catholic 21-21 Spencer 12-2
Bishop Heelan Catholic 21-21 Mason City 16-14
West Lyon 10-21-15 Bishop Heelan Catholic 21-11-7
BRACKET
3RD PLACE: Bishop Heelan Catholic 15-21-15 Humboldt 21-17-11
Twin Cedars Tournament
Murray 21-16-15 Twin Cedars 17-21-13
Pleasantville 21-21 Murray 16-11
Ankeny Christian 21-21 Murray 12-5
Ankeny Christian 21-21 Pleasantville 7-11
Ankeny Christian 21-21 Twin Cedars 9-16
Pleasantville 22-21 Twin Cedars 20-13
Malcolm (NE) Tournament
Elmwood-Murdock 22-25-25 Milford 25-20-23
Elmwood-Murdock 25-25 Ashland-Greenwood 16-22
Scotus Catholic 25-25 Louisville 7-19
Ashland-Greenwood 25-25 Centennial 18-21
Fairbury 25-25 Louisville 22-17
BRACKET
3RD PLACE: Scotus Catholic 25-27-26 Elmwood-Murdock 16-29-24
7TH PLACE: Ashland-Greenwood 25-17-25 Louisville 17-25-19
Archbishop Bergan (NE) Tournament
GREEN POOL
Humphrey St. Francis 25-25 Lourdes Central Catholic 18-19
Schuyler Lourdes Central Catholic
BRACKET
Lourdes Central Catholic
Humboldt-TRS (NE) Tournament
POOL A
Johnson-Brock 25-25 Lewiston 10-17
Johnson-Brock 25-25 Southern 17-15
POOL B
Falls City Sacred Heart 25-25 Pawnee City 7-13
Falls City Sacred Heart 25-25 Humboldt-TRS 15-15
BRACKET
CHAMPIONSHIP: Falls City Sacred Heart 25-25 Johnson-Brock 18-22