KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD 

Albany 7 North Andrew 6 — 9 inn

Northeast Nodaway 6 North Andrew 5

West Platte Invitational 

POOL A

Stanberry Raytown South

Stanberry West Platte

BRACKET PLAY

A3/B3, A2/B2, A1/B1

North Harrison Round Robin

Worth County 14 North Harrison 5

Worth County 19 Green City 2

Trailblazer Conference Tournament at Ralston

Nebraska City 12 Ralston 6

Malcolm 13 Plattsmouth 1

Semifinal: Wahoo 13 Nebraska City 1

Consolation: Platteview 14 Plattsmouth 9

3rd Place: Malcolm 15 Nebraska City 7

East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament at Falls City

Auburn 6 Falls City 3

Freeman 9 Auburn 0

Falls City 2 Freeman 1

Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament at Logan View

Syracuse 8 Raymond Central 6

Yutan/Mead 11 Syracuse 0

Ashland-Greenwood 5 Cass 2

Semifinal: Ashland-Greenwood 9 Arlington 4

Championship: Yutan/Mead 3 Ashland-Greenwood 2

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD

Nevada Tournament 

POOL B

Dallas Center-Grimes 21-21 Harlan 15-14

Ballard 21-21 Harlan 12-14

Harlan 21-21 Des Moines Lincoln 10-11

POOL D

Des Moines Christian 21-21 Glenwood 11-7

Lake Mills 21-26 Glenwood 14-24

Glenwood 19-21-15 Carroll 21-x-9

BRACKET PLAY

Iowa Falls-Alden 20-21-15 Harlan 22-19-12

Bondurant-Farrar 21-21 Glenwood 15-18

Sioux City East Tournament 

Abraham Lincoln 21-21 Lewis Central 18-17

Lewis Central 23-21 Bishop Heelan Catholic 21-3

Lewis Central 21-21 Sheldon 19-15

Sioux City North 21-19-15 Lewis Central 12-21-7

Hinton 21-21 Lewis Central 18-13

Sioux City East 21-19-15 Lewis Central 16-21-3

Abraham Lincoln 21-22 Sioux City East 16-20

Abraham Lincoln 21-19-15 Bishop Heelan Catholic 18-21-13

Abraham Lincoln 21-21 Sheldon 13-21

Sioux City North 21-21 Abraham Lincoln 13-12

Hinton 21-21 Abraham Lincoln 9-19

Bishop Heelan Catholic 17-21-15 Sioux City East 21-18-11

Sioux City East 21-21 Sheldon 18-18

Sioux City North 21-21 Sioux City East 14-18

Hinton 21-21 Sioux City East 19-15

Bishop Heelan Catholic 21-21 Sioux City North 17-15

Sioux City North 20-21-15 Sheldon 22-13-3

Hinton 21-19-15 Sioux City North 9-21-9

Bishop Heelan Catholic 21-21 Sheldon 17-15

Hinton 21-21 Bishop Heelan Catholic 9-19

Bedford Tournament 

POOL A

Sidney 21-21 St. Albert 17-9

St. Albert 21-21 Bedford 13-10

St. Albert 19-21-15 Mid-Buchanan  21-12-12

Sidney 21-21 Bedford 12-9

Sidney 21-21 Mid-Buchanan 13-17

Mic-Buchanan 21-21 Bedford 16-9

POOL B

Stanton 20-21-15 East Mills 22-18-8

East Mills 21-21 Mount Ayr 5-9

East Mills 21-21 Lamoni 6-5

Stanton 21-21 Mount Ayr 6-5

Stanton 21-21 Lamoni 7-7

Mount Ayr 21-17-15 Lamoni 11-21-11

BRACKET PLAY

Semifinal: Stanton def. St. Albert

Semifinal: East Mills 17-21-15 Sidney 21-15-9

Championship: East Mills 25-17-21 Stanton 20-25-19

Consolation: Bedford def. Mount Ayr

Consolation: Mid-Buchanan def. Lamoni

Consolation Final: Mid-Buchanan def. Bedford

Southwest Valley Tournament  

POOL A

Fremont-Mills 16-22-15 Southwest Valley 21-20-12

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 21-15-15 Fremont-Mills 19-21-10

Clarke 15-21-15 Fremont-Mills 21-19-8

Southwest Valley 21-21 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 14-9

Southwest Valley 21-21 Clarke 12-14

Clarke 21-14-15 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 11-21-5

POOL B

Lenox 21-21 AHSTW 17-16

CAM 19-21-15 AHSTW 21-14-13

AHSTW 21-26 Diagonal 10-24

CAM 21-16-15 Lenox 15-21-11

Lenox 21-21 Diagonal 14-16

CAM 21-21 Diagonal 11-18

BRACKET PLAY

Southwest Valley 21-21 Lenox 19-13

CAM 21-18-17 Clarke 11-21-15

Championship: CAM 19-25-15 Southwest Valley 25-22-13

Consolation: Lenox 13-21-15 Clarke 21-16-12

HMS Tournament 

POOL B

Sioux City West Gehlen Catholic

Sioux City West Trinity Christian

Sioux City West Newell-Fonda

Spencer Tournament 

LeMars 23-21 Mason City 21-10

Spencer 20-21-15 LeMars 22-19-12

West Lyon 21-20-15 LeMars 16-22-5

Humboldt 21-21 LeMars 13-9

Central Lyon 21-21 LeMars 19-15

Unity Christian Tournament 

Sioux Center 21-21 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 17-7

Sioux Falls Christian 21-21 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 17-18

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21-21 Southwest Christian 11-14

Unity Christian 18-21-15 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21-17-10

Dunkerton Tournament

POOL B

Ankeny Christian 21-21 Turkey Valley 11-14

Aplington-Parkersburg 21-21 Ankeny Christian 14-18

Ankeny Christian 21-22 Waterloo Christian 17-20

BRACKET PLAY

Dunkerton 25-25 Ankeny Christian 21-23

Louisville Tournament

Douglas County West 25-25 Louisville 8-4

Omaha Mercy 25-25 Weeping Water 14-22

Nebraska City 25-25 Cedar Bluffs 18-10

Johnson County Central 25-25 Auburn 19-17

Semifinal: Johnson County Central 25-25 Nebraska City 12-19

Consolation Semifinal: Weeping Water 25-25 Louisville 23-16

Consolation Semifinal: Auburn 25-27 Cedar Bluffs 11-25

5th Place: Weeping Water 30-25 Auburn 28-23

7th Place: Louisville 25-25 Cedar Bluffs 17-23

3rd Place: Omaha Mercy 25-25 Nebraska City 17-10

Champioship: Douglas County West 25-20-25 Johnson County Central 14-25-19

Sandy Creek Tournament

Palmyra 25-25 Wilber-Clatonia 13-22

Palmyra 25-25 Friend 9-14

Palmyra 25-25 Sandy Creek 14-14

Southern Tournament 

Falls City 25-25 Southern 18-18

Falls City Thayer Central

Falls City 25-25 Heartland 14-15

Axtell Tournament

BLUE POOL

Falls City Sacred Heart 25-21-25 Frankfort 17-25-16

Falls City Sacred Heart 25-25 Linn 18-15

Falls City Sacred Heart 25-25 Wetmore 5-11

BRACKET PLAY

Falls City Sacred Heart 27-25 Valley Heights 25-12

Diller-Odell 25-25 Falls City Sacred Heart 17-15

