KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Albany 7 North Andrew 6 — 9 inn
Northeast Nodaway 6 North Andrew 5
West Platte Invitational
POOL A
Stanberry Raytown South
Stanberry West Platte
BRACKET PLAY
A3/B3, A2/B2, A1/B1
North Harrison Round Robin
Worth County 14 North Harrison 5
Worth County 19 Green City 2
Trailblazer Conference Tournament at Ralston
Nebraska City 12 Ralston 6
Malcolm 13 Plattsmouth 1
Semifinal: Wahoo 13 Nebraska City 1
Consolation: Platteview 14 Plattsmouth 9
3rd Place: Malcolm 15 Nebraska City 7
East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament at Falls City
Auburn 6 Falls City 3
Freeman 9 Auburn 0
Falls City 2 Freeman 1
Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament at Logan View
Syracuse 8 Raymond Central 6
Yutan/Mead 11 Syracuse 0
Ashland-Greenwood 5 Cass 2
Semifinal: Ashland-Greenwood 9 Arlington 4
Championship: Yutan/Mead 3 Ashland-Greenwood 2
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Nevada Tournament
POOL B
Dallas Center-Grimes 21-21 Harlan 15-14
Ballard 21-21 Harlan 12-14
Harlan 21-21 Des Moines Lincoln 10-11
POOL D
Des Moines Christian 21-21 Glenwood 11-7
Lake Mills 21-26 Glenwood 14-24
Glenwood 19-21-15 Carroll 21-x-9
BRACKET PLAY
Iowa Falls-Alden 20-21-15 Harlan 22-19-12
Bondurant-Farrar 21-21 Glenwood 15-18
Sioux City East Tournament
Abraham Lincoln 21-21 Lewis Central 18-17
Lewis Central 23-21 Bishop Heelan Catholic 21-3
Lewis Central 21-21 Sheldon 19-15
Sioux City North 21-19-15 Lewis Central 12-21-7
Hinton 21-21 Lewis Central 18-13
Sioux City East 21-19-15 Lewis Central 16-21-3
Abraham Lincoln 21-22 Sioux City East 16-20
Abraham Lincoln 21-19-15 Bishop Heelan Catholic 18-21-13
Abraham Lincoln 21-21 Sheldon 13-21
Sioux City North 21-21 Abraham Lincoln 13-12
Hinton 21-21 Abraham Lincoln 9-19
Bishop Heelan Catholic 17-21-15 Sioux City East 21-18-11
Sioux City East 21-21 Sheldon 18-18
Sioux City North 21-21 Sioux City East 14-18
Hinton 21-21 Sioux City East 19-15
Bishop Heelan Catholic 21-21 Sioux City North 17-15
Sioux City North 20-21-15 Sheldon 22-13-3
Hinton 21-19-15 Sioux City North 9-21-9
Bishop Heelan Catholic 21-21 Sheldon 17-15
Hinton 21-21 Bishop Heelan Catholic 9-19
Bedford Tournament
POOL A
Sidney 21-21 St. Albert 17-9
St. Albert 21-21 Bedford 13-10
St. Albert 19-21-15 Mid-Buchanan 21-12-12
Sidney 21-21 Bedford 12-9
Sidney 21-21 Mid-Buchanan 13-17
Mic-Buchanan 21-21 Bedford 16-9
POOL B
Stanton 20-21-15 East Mills 22-18-8
East Mills 21-21 Mount Ayr 5-9
East Mills 21-21 Lamoni 6-5
Stanton 21-21 Mount Ayr 6-5
Stanton 21-21 Lamoni 7-7
Mount Ayr 21-17-15 Lamoni 11-21-11
BRACKET PLAY
Semifinal: Stanton def. St. Albert
Semifinal: East Mills 17-21-15 Sidney 21-15-9
Championship: East Mills 25-17-21 Stanton 20-25-19
Consolation: Bedford def. Mount Ayr
Consolation: Mid-Buchanan def. Lamoni
Consolation Final: Mid-Buchanan def. Bedford
Southwest Valley Tournament
POOL A
Fremont-Mills 16-22-15 Southwest Valley 21-20-12
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 21-15-15 Fremont-Mills 19-21-10
Clarke 15-21-15 Fremont-Mills 21-19-8
Southwest Valley 21-21 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 14-9
Southwest Valley 21-21 Clarke 12-14
Clarke 21-14-15 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 11-21-5
POOL B
Lenox 21-21 AHSTW 17-16
CAM 19-21-15 AHSTW 21-14-13
AHSTW 21-26 Diagonal 10-24
CAM 21-16-15 Lenox 15-21-11
Lenox 21-21 Diagonal 14-16
CAM 21-21 Diagonal 11-18
BRACKET PLAY
Southwest Valley 21-21 Lenox 19-13
CAM 21-18-17 Clarke 11-21-15
Championship: CAM 19-25-15 Southwest Valley 25-22-13
Consolation: Lenox 13-21-15 Clarke 21-16-12
HMS Tournament
POOL B
Sioux City West Gehlen Catholic
Sioux City West Trinity Christian
Sioux City West Newell-Fonda
Spencer Tournament
LeMars 23-21 Mason City 21-10
Spencer 20-21-15 LeMars 22-19-12
West Lyon 21-20-15 LeMars 16-22-5
Humboldt 21-21 LeMars 13-9
Central Lyon 21-21 LeMars 19-15
Unity Christian Tournament
Sioux Center 21-21 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 17-7
Sioux Falls Christian 21-21 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 17-18
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21-21 Southwest Christian 11-14
Unity Christian 18-21-15 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21-17-10
Dunkerton Tournament
POOL B
Ankeny Christian 21-21 Turkey Valley 11-14
Aplington-Parkersburg 21-21 Ankeny Christian 14-18
Ankeny Christian 21-22 Waterloo Christian 17-20
BRACKET PLAY
Dunkerton 25-25 Ankeny Christian 21-23
Louisville Tournament
Douglas County West 25-25 Louisville 8-4
Omaha Mercy 25-25 Weeping Water 14-22
Nebraska City 25-25 Cedar Bluffs 18-10
Johnson County Central 25-25 Auburn 19-17
Semifinal: Johnson County Central 25-25 Nebraska City 12-19
Consolation Semifinal: Weeping Water 25-25 Louisville 23-16
Consolation Semifinal: Auburn 25-27 Cedar Bluffs 11-25
5th Place: Weeping Water 30-25 Auburn 28-23
7th Place: Louisville 25-25 Cedar Bluffs 17-23
3rd Place: Omaha Mercy 25-25 Nebraska City 17-10
Champioship: Douglas County West 25-20-25 Johnson County Central 14-25-19
Sandy Creek Tournament
Palmyra 25-25 Wilber-Clatonia 13-22
Palmyra 25-25 Friend 9-14
Palmyra 25-25 Sandy Creek 14-14
Southern Tournament
Falls City 25-25 Southern 18-18
Falls City Thayer Central
Falls City 25-25 Heartland 14-15
Axtell Tournament
BLUE POOL
Falls City Sacred Heart 25-21-25 Frankfort 17-25-16
Falls City Sacred Heart 25-25 Linn 18-15
Falls City Sacred Heart 25-25 Wetmore 5-11
BRACKET PLAY
Falls City Sacred Heart 27-25 Valley Heights 25-12
Diller-Odell 25-25 Falls City Sacred Heart 17-15