KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Nan Carter Tournament
Platte Valley 6 Gallatin 3
Platte Valley def. Brookfield
Championship: South Harrison 14 Platte Valley 6
Chillicothe Tournament
POOL C
Putam County 15 Maryville 2
Princeton 11 Maryville 0
BRACKET
Savannah 22 Maryville 0
North Andrew Tournament
Pattonsburg 4 North Andrew 3
King City 9 Stanberry 6
Northeast Nodaway 11 South Holt 1
Fifth Place: Northeast Nodaway 10 Albany 0
Third Place: North Andrew 11 Stanberry 3
North Harrison Tournament
Braymer 11 Worth County 1
Worth County 13 North Harrison 4
Trailblazer Conference Tournament
POOL A
Ralston 4 Plattsmouth 2
Wahoo 10 Plattsmouth 0
POOL B
Beatrice 9 Nebraska City 3
Nebraska City 11 Platteview 3
BRACKET
THIRD PLACE: Ralston 12 Nebraska City 2
FIFTH PLACE: Plattsmouth 5 Platteview 4
Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament
Cass 14 Syracuse 2
Yutan-Mead 12 Cass 0
Ashland-Greenwood 14 Fort Calhoun 0
Ashland-Greenwood 13 Arlington 2
CHAMPIONSHIP: Ashland-Greenwood 3 Yutan-Mead 1
East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament
Weeping Water 6 Falls City 2
Freeman 11 Weeping Water 1
Malcolm 7 Auburn 6
Auburn 13 Falls City 4
THIRD PLACE: Auburn 11 Weeping Water 6
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Nevada Tournament
POOL PLAY
Glenwood 25-9-15 Bondurant-Farrar 23-21-7
Glenwood 21-21 Carlisle 12-11
Glenwood 21-21 West Marshall 17-15
Carroll 21-21 Harlan 17-16
Norwalk 21-21 Harlan 18-14
Harlan 21-21 Carlisle 18-13
West Marshall 21-19-15 Harlan 15-21-11
BRACKET PLAY
Glenwood 21-21 Ballard 17-9
Glenwood 21-21 Carroll 18-14
Harlan 2 Ballard 0
Bondurant-Farrar 2 Harlan 0
Championship: Glenwood 21-21 Dallas Center-Grimes 16-18
Bedford Tournament
POOL 1
Sidney 21-21 Bedford 11-18
Sidney 21-21 Mount Ayr 10-16
Mount Ayr 21-12-15 Bedford 10-21-10
POOL 2
East Mills 21-21 Central Decatur 15-10
East Mills 20-22-15 Lamoni 22-20-10
Stanton 21-12-15 East Mills 18-21-6
Lamoni 15-22-15 Stanton 21-20-10
Stanton 21-21 Central Decatur 4-10
Lamoni 21-21 Central Decatur 8-10
BRACKET PLAY
Bedford 19-21-15 Central Decatur 21-12-13
East Mills 21-21 Bedford 13-16
Stanton 17-21-15 Sidney 21-17-13
Lamoni 21-21 Mount Ayr 11-7
Championship: Stanton 25-25 Lamoni 17-19
Southwest Valley Tournament
AHSTW 29-21 Southwest Valley 27-10
AHSTW 21-21 CAM 19-11
AHSTW 21-21 Clarke 8-6
AHSTW 21-21 Lenox 12-15
AHSTW 21-21 Exira/EHK 10-11
AHSTW 21-21 Panorama 10-14
Exira/EHK 15-21-15 Lenox 21-11-11
Southwest Valley 21-11-15 AHSTW 16-21-13
Southwest Valley 21-21 Exira/EHK 16-15
Southwest Valley 21-21 Panorama 12-10
Southwest Valley 21-21 Clarke 7-11
Lenox 21-21 Panorama 14-19
Clarke 10-21-15 Lenox 21-19-13
CAM 21-17-15 Lenox 16-21-12
CAM 21-21 Southwest Valley 17-19
CAM 21-21 Clarke 14-13
CAM 22-21 Exira/EHK 20-11
CAM 21-21 Panorama 13-10
Exira/EHK 21-22 Panorama 18-20
Clarke 21-22 Exira/EHK 16-20
Clarke 21-21 Panorama 16-15
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn Tournament
POOL A
Sioux City West HMS
Gehlen Catholic 21-21 Sioux City West 11-17
Sioux City West 21-21 Okoboji 11-17
BRACKET PLAY
Newell-Fonda 21-21 Sioux City West 18-14
Pool A: Sioux City West, Okoboji, HMS, Gehlen Catholic
Pool B: Rock Valley, South O’Brien, Trinity Catholic, Newell-Fonda
Bracket: A1 vs. B2, B1 vs. A2, Championship
Sioux City East Tournament
Hinton 17-21-11 Lewis Central 21-13-15
Lewis Central 21-19-16 Bishop Heelan Catholic 12-21-14
Sioux City East 21-21 Lewis Central 16-14
Lewis Central 21-21 Sioux City North 16-15
Sheldon 21-21 Lewis Central 13-16
Lewis Central 21-21 Abraham Lincoln 18-14
Sheldon def. Abraham Lincoln
Abraham Lincoln 21-21 Bishop Heelan Catholic 10-13
Sioux City East 21-15-15 Abraham Lincoln 19-21-10
Sioux City North 21-20-15 Abraham Lincoln 17-22-6
Hinton 21-21 Abraham Lincoln 13-19
Bishop Heelan Catholic 17-21-15 Hinton 21-15-5
Bishop Heelan Catholic 16-21-15 Sioux City East 21-14-13
Bishop Heelan Catholic 21-21 Sioux City North 17-19
Sheldon 21-21 Bishop Heelan Catholic 13-19
Sheldon 21-21 Sioux City East 17-16
Sioux City East 21-21 Sioux City North 17-18
Sioux City East 21-21 Hinton 19-19
Sheldon 21-10-15 Sioux City North 18-21-9
Sioux City North 21-21 Hinton 18-9
Unity Christian Tournament
Unity Christian 21-21 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 13-18
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21-21 Sioux Falls Christian 16-13
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21-21 Southwest Christian 11-18
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21-21 Spirit Lake 13-10
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 13-21-15 Sioux Center 21-18-13
Louisville (NE) Tournament
Douglas County West 2 Louisville 0
Auburn 2 Weeping Water 1
Omaha Mercy 2 Brownell-Talbot 0
Johnson County Central 2 Cedar Bluffs 0
Douglas County West 2 Auburn 0
Omaha Mercy 2 Johnson County Central 0
Louisville 2 Weeping Water 1
Brownell-Talbot 2 Cedar Bluffs 1
7th Place: Weeping Water 2 Cedar Bluffs 1
5th Place: Louisville 2 Brownell-Talbot 0
3rd Place: Auburn 2 Johnson County Central 1
Championship: Douglas County West 2 Omaha Mercy 0
Southern (NE) Tournament
Falls City 25-25 Heartland 14-10
Falls City 25-25 Southern 19-18
Thayer Central 25-25 Falls City 12-13
Axtell Tournament
Falls City Sacred Heart 25-25 Wetmore 22-10
Falls City Sacred Heart 25-25 Frankfort 19-10
Diller-Odell 25-25 Falls City Sacred Heart 23-20
Falls City Sacred Heart 25-25 Valley Heights 20-14
Falls City Sacred Heart 25-25 Diller-Odell 16-13