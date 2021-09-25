KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Nan Carter Tournament  

Platte Valley 6 Gallatin 3

Platte Valley def. Brookfield

Championship: South Harrison 14 Platte Valley 6

Chillicothe Tournament  

POOL C

Putam County 15 Maryville 2

Princeton 11 Maryville 0

BRACKET

Savannah 22 Maryville 0

North Andrew Tournament

Pattonsburg 4 North Andrew 3

King City 9 Stanberry 6

Northeast Nodaway 11 South Holt 1

Fifth Place: Northeast Nodaway 10 Albany 0

Third Place: North Andrew 11 Stanberry 3

North Harrison Tournament 

Braymer 11 Worth County 1

Worth County 13 North Harrison 4

Trailblazer Conference Tournament 

POOL A

Ralston 4 Plattsmouth 2

Wahoo 10 Plattsmouth 0

POOL B

Beatrice 9 Nebraska City 3

Nebraska City 11 Platteview 3

BRACKET

THIRD PLACE: Ralston 12 Nebraska City 2

FIFTH PLACE: Plattsmouth 5 Platteview 4

Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament  

Cass 14 Syracuse 2

Yutan-Mead 12 Cass 0

Ashland-Greenwood 14 Fort Calhoun 0

Ashland-Greenwood 13 Arlington 2

CHAMPIONSHIP: Ashland-Greenwood 3 Yutan-Mead 1

East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament 

Weeping Water 6 Falls City 2

Freeman 11 Weeping Water 1

Malcolm 7 Auburn 6

Auburn 13 Falls City 4

THIRD PLACE: Auburn 11 Weeping Water 6

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD

Nevada Tournament 

POOL PLAY 

Glenwood 25-9-15 Bondurant-Farrar 23-21-7

Glenwood 21-21 Carlisle 12-11

Glenwood 21-21 West Marshall 17-15

Carroll 21-21 Harlan 17-16

Norwalk 21-21 Harlan 18-14

Harlan 21-21 Carlisle 18-13

West Marshall 21-19-15 Harlan 15-21-11

BRACKET PLAY

Glenwood 21-21 Ballard 17-9

Glenwood 21-21 Carroll 18-14

Harlan 2 Ballard 0

Bondurant-Farrar 2 Harlan 0

Championship: Glenwood 21-21 Dallas Center-Grimes 16-18

Bedford Tournament  

POOL 1

Sidney 21-21 Bedford 11-18

Sidney 21-21 Mount Ayr 10-16

Mount Ayr 21-12-15 Bedford 10-21-10

POOL 2

East Mills 21-21 Central Decatur 15-10

East Mills 20-22-15 Lamoni 22-20-10

Stanton 21-12-15 East Mills 18-21-6

Lamoni 15-22-15 Stanton 21-20-10

Stanton 21-21 Central Decatur 4-10

Lamoni 21-21 Central Decatur 8-10

BRACKET PLAY 

Bedford 19-21-15 Central Decatur 21-12-13

East Mills 21-21 Bedford 13-16

Stanton 17-21-15 Sidney 21-17-13

Lamoni 21-21 Mount Ayr 11-7

Championship: Stanton 25-25 Lamoni 17-19

Southwest Valley Tournament  

AHSTW 29-21 Southwest Valley 27-10

AHSTW 21-21 CAM 19-11

AHSTW 21-21 Clarke 8-6

AHSTW 21-21 Lenox 12-15

AHSTW 21-21 Exira/EHK 10-11

AHSTW 21-21 Panorama 10-14

Exira/EHK 15-21-15 Lenox 21-11-11

Southwest Valley 21-11-15 AHSTW 16-21-13

Southwest Valley 21-21 Exira/EHK 16-15

Southwest Valley 21-21 Panorama 12-10

Southwest Valley 21-21 Clarke 7-11

Lenox 21-21 Panorama 14-19

Clarke 10-21-15 Lenox 21-19-13

CAM 21-17-15 Lenox 16-21-12

CAM 21-21 Southwest Valley 17-19

CAM 21-21 Clarke 14-13

CAM 22-21 Exira/EHK 20-11

CAM 21-21 Panorama 13-10

Exira/EHK 21-22 Panorama 18-20

Clarke 21-22 Exira/EHK 16-20

Clarke 21-21 Panorama 16-15

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn Tournament  

POOL A

Sioux City West HMS

Gehlen Catholic 21-21 Sioux City West 11-17

Sioux City West 21-21 Okoboji 11-17

BRACKET PLAY 

Newell-Fonda 21-21 Sioux City West 18-14

Pool A: Sioux City West, Okoboji, HMS, Gehlen Catholic

Pool B: Rock Valley, South O’Brien, Trinity Catholic, Newell-Fonda

Bracket: A1 vs. B2, B1 vs. A2, Championship

Sioux City East Tournament  

Hinton 17-21-11 Lewis Central 21-13-15

Lewis Central 21-19-16 Bishop Heelan Catholic 12-21-14

Sioux City East 21-21 Lewis Central 16-14

Lewis Central 21-21 Sioux City North 16-15

Sheldon 21-21 Lewis Central 13-16

Lewis Central 21-21 Abraham Lincoln 18-14

Sheldon def. Abraham Lincoln

Abraham Lincoln 21-21 Bishop Heelan Catholic 10-13

Sioux City East 21-15-15 Abraham Lincoln 19-21-10

Sioux City North 21-20-15 Abraham Lincoln 17-22-6

Hinton 21-21 Abraham Lincoln 13-19

Bishop Heelan Catholic 17-21-15 Hinton 21-15-5

Bishop Heelan Catholic 16-21-15 Sioux City East 21-14-13

Bishop Heelan Catholic 21-21 Sioux City North 17-19

Sheldon 21-21 Bishop Heelan Catholic 13-19

Sheldon 21-21 Sioux City East 17-16

Sioux City East 21-21 Sioux City North 17-18

Sioux City East 21-21 Hinton 19-19

Sheldon 21-10-15 Sioux City North 18-21-9

Sioux City North 21-21 Hinton 18-9

Unity Christian Tournament 

Unity Christian 21-21 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 13-18

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21-21 Sioux Falls Christian 16-13

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21-21 Southwest Christian 11-18

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21-21 Spirit Lake 13-10

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 13-21-15 Sioux Center 21-18-13

Louisville (NE) Tournament  

Douglas County West 2 Louisville 0 

Auburn 2 Weeping Water 1

Omaha Mercy 2 Brownell-Talbot 0

Johnson County Central 2 Cedar Bluffs 0

Douglas County West 2 Auburn 0

Omaha Mercy 2 Johnson County Central 0

Louisville 2 Weeping Water 1

Brownell-Talbot 2 Cedar Bluffs 1

7th Place: Weeping Water 2 Cedar Bluffs 1

5th Place: Louisville 2 Brownell-Talbot 0

3rd Place: Auburn 2 Johnson County Central 1

Championship: Douglas County West 2 Omaha Mercy 0

Southern (NE) Tournament 

Falls City 25-25 Heartland 14-10

Falls City 25-25 Southern 19-18

Thayer Central 25-25 Falls City 12-13

Axtell Tournament 

Falls City Sacred Heart 25-25 Wetmore 22-10

Falls City Sacred Heart 25-25 Frankfort 19-10

Diller-Odell 25-25 Falls City Sacred Heart 23-20

Falls City Sacred Heart 25-25 Valley Heights 20-14

Falls City Sacred Heart 25-25 Diller-Odell 16-13

