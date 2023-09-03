KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Ashland-Greenwood 9 Waverly 2

Ashland-Greenwood 5 Crete 4

Ashland-Greenwood 4 Wahoo 3

Douglas County West 11 Cass 3

Auburn Tournament 

FIRST ROUND

Auburn 5 Plattsmouth 3

Southern/Diller-Odell 12 Syracuse 0

Falls City 17 Omaha Buena Vista 8

Nebraska City 7 Raymond Central 6

SEMIFINAL 

Southern/Diller-Odell 10 Auburn 5

Nebraska City 19 Falls City 1

CONSOLATION 

Plattsmouth 13 Syracuse 1 

Plattsmouth 18 Raymond Central 4

Syracuse 20 Omaha Buena Vista 5

Auburn 10 Falls City 0

CHAMPIONSHIP 

Southern/Diller-Odell 11 Nebraska City 5

Omaha North Tournament 

Ralston 11 Platteview/Weeping Water 0

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD

Clarinda Tournament

Shenandoah 21-21 Maryville 19-10

Clarinda 21-21 Shenandoah 13-18

Sidney 21-21 Shenandoah 17-19

Shenandoah 21-21 West Central Valley 11-7

Tri-Center 21-21 Shenandoah 15-17

Clarinda 21-21 Maryville 14-9

Clarinda 21-21 West Central Valley 13-11

Sidney 21-21 Clarinda 16-14

Clarinda 21-21 Tri-Center 19-16

Sidney 21-19-15 Maryville 13-21-4

Sidney 21-21 West Central Valley 11-9

Sidney 20-21-15 Tri-Center 22-17-11

Tri-Center 21-21 Maryville 17-16

Tri-Center 21-21 West Central Valley 7-5

Maryville 21-21 West Central Valley 17-16

Glenwood Tournament 

POOL A

Stanton 23-21 Harlan 21-19

Gretna 21-21 Harlan 13-12

Gretna 21-21 Stanton 12-13

POOL B

Glenwood 21-21 Thomas Jefferson 8-13

Gretna East 22-21 Glenwood 20-9

Gretna East 21-21 Thomas Jefferson 14-14

POOL C

Red Oak 18-21-15 Underwood 21-10-3

Bishop Heelan Catholic 21-21 Red Oak 8-11

Bishop Heelan Catholic 21-21 Underwood 11-11

REPOOL A 

Gretna 21-21 Glenwood 16-5

Glenwood 21-21 Underwood 14-17

Gretna 21-21 Underwood 7-6

REPOOL B

Stanton 21-21 Thomas Jefferson 8-10

Bishop Heelan Catholic 21-21 Stanton 10-11

Bishop Heelan Catholic 21-21 Thomas Jefferson 7-6

REPOOL C

Gretna East 21-21 Harlan 10-11

Gretna East 22-21-15 Red Oak 24-10-13

Red Oak 21-21 Harlan 8-7

TOURNAMENT PLAY 

Bishop Heelan Catholic 22-17-15 Gretna 20-21-13

Bishop Heelan Catholic 21-21 Gretna East 19-x

Stanton 21-20-16 Glenwood 16-22-14

Glenwood 21-21 Red Oak 17-18

Stanton 14-21-15 Red Oak 21-14-11

Harlan 21-21 Underwood 12-16

Harlan 21-21 Thomas Jefferson 16-10

Underwood 21-21 Thomas Jefferson 13-17

Iowa City High Tournament 

Lewis Central 16-25-15 Iowa City High 25-18-12

Lewis Central 25-25 Bettendorf 22-21

Ankeny Centennial 25-25 Lewis Central 14-22

Atlantic Tournament 

St. Albert 21-21 Atlantic 13-13

Treynor 21-21 St. Albert 14-11

St. Albert 21-21 Grand View Christian 14-15

St. Albert 21-13-15 Knoxville 18-21-11

Treynor 21-21 Atlantic 12-7

Atlantic Grand View Christian

Atlantic Knoxville

Treynor 21-21 Grand View Christian 6-11

Treynor 21-21 Knoxville 13-16

Missouri Valley Tournament 

Missouri Valley 21-21 East Mills 12-19

East Mills 21-21 Woodbine 11-16

East Mills 21-21 Riverside 9-16

East Mills 21-21 Griswold 18-12

Boyer Valley 17-22-15 East Mills 21-20-7

Griswold 21-21 Woodbine 16-13

Griswold 23-21 Riverside 21-14

Griswold 21-21 Boyer Valley 15-13

Griswold 25-20-15 Missouri Valley 23-22-4

Boyer Valley 9-21-15 Riverside 21-15-11

Missouri Valley 21-21 Riverside 15-12

Riverside 21-21 Woodbine 6-19

Missouri Valley 21-21 Boyer Valley 17-14

Woodbine 10-21-15 Missouri Valley 21-12-12

Boyer Valley 21-21 Woodbine 17-18

Ridge View Tournament 

POOL A

Ridge View 21-21 Logan-Magnolia 8-13

OABCIG 22-21 Logan-Magnolia 20-8

Logan-Magnolia 21-21 MMCRU 15-10

POOL B

Westwood 21-21 Ar-We-Va 10-13

West Monona 21-21 Ar-We-Va 6-14

East Sac County 21-21 9-5

South Central Calhoun Tournament 

Audubon 17-21-18 South Hamilton 21-11-16

Audubon 21-21 Perry 12-10

Pocahontas Area 21-13-15 Audubon 19-21-11

Audubon 21-21 Manson-NW Webster 19-17

Audubon 21-21 South Central Calhoun 19-18

Coon Rapids-Bayard Tournament 

CAM 21-21 Madrid 6-10

CAM 21-21 Ogden 16-18

CAM 23-21 Coon Rapids-Bayard 21-13

Coon Rapids-Bayard 21-21 Madrid 14-13

Coon Rapids-Bayard 21-21 Ogden 14-13

Area Nebraska 

Douglas County West 25-25 Ashland-Greenwood 11-21

Syracuse 25-25 Ashland-Greenwood 23-18

Douglas County West 19-25-25 Syracuse 25-23-22

Weeping Water Tournament 

POOL A

Lourdes Central Catholic 26-19-25 Weeping Water 24-25-14

Wilber-Clatonia 25-16-25 Humboldt-TRS 16-25-22

Wilber-Clatonia 26-20-27 Lourdes Central Catholic 24-25-25

Humboldt-TRS 23-25-25 Weeping Water 25-14-23

Wilber-Clatonia 25-25 Weeping Water 18-19

Humboldt-TRS 25-20-27 Lourdes Central Catholic 23-25-25

POOL B

Falls City Sacred Heart 25-25 East Butler 14-14

Auburn 25-25 Falls City Sacred Heart 15-12

Yutan 26-25 Falls City Sacred Heart 24-16

Auburn 25-25 East Butler 12-15

Yutan 25-25 Auburn 17-13

BRACKET PLAY

7th: Weeping Water 25-25 East Butler 16-17

5th: Falls City Sacred Heart 25-19-25 Lourdes Central Catholic 20-25-19

3rd: Auburn 15-25-25 Humboldt-TRS 25-18-23

Freeman Tournament 

POOL B

Johnson-Brock 25-25 Sterling 13-11

Elmwood-Murdock 25-25 Johnson-Brock 21-20

Elmwood-Murdock 25-25 Sterling 7-8

BRACKET PLAY

Championship: Elmwood-Murdock 25-25 Diller-Odell 18-21

3rd Place: Freeman 25-25 Johnson-Brock 10-22

5th Place: Deshler 25-25 Sterling 18-8

