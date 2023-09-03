KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Ashland-Greenwood 9 Waverly 2
Ashland-Greenwood 5 Crete 4
Ashland-Greenwood 4 Wahoo 3
Douglas County West 11 Cass 3
Auburn Tournament
FIRST ROUND
Auburn 5 Plattsmouth 3
Southern/Diller-Odell 12 Syracuse 0
Falls City 17 Omaha Buena Vista 8
Nebraska City 7 Raymond Central 6
SEMIFINAL
Southern/Diller-Odell 10 Auburn 5
Nebraska City 19 Falls City 1
CONSOLATION
Plattsmouth 13 Syracuse 1
Plattsmouth 18 Raymond Central 4
Syracuse 20 Omaha Buena Vista 5
Auburn 10 Falls City 0
CHAMPIONSHIP
Southern/Diller-Odell 11 Nebraska City 5
Omaha North Tournament
Ralston 11 Platteview/Weeping Water 0
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Clarinda Tournament
Shenandoah 21-21 Maryville 19-10
Clarinda 21-21 Shenandoah 13-18
Sidney 21-21 Shenandoah 17-19
Shenandoah 21-21 West Central Valley 11-7
Tri-Center 21-21 Shenandoah 15-17
Clarinda 21-21 Maryville 14-9
Clarinda 21-21 West Central Valley 13-11
Sidney 21-21 Clarinda 16-14
Clarinda 21-21 Tri-Center 19-16
Sidney 21-19-15 Maryville 13-21-4
Sidney 21-21 West Central Valley 11-9
Sidney 20-21-15 Tri-Center 22-17-11
Tri-Center 21-21 Maryville 17-16
Tri-Center 21-21 West Central Valley 7-5
Maryville 21-21 West Central Valley 17-16
Glenwood Tournament
POOL A
Stanton 23-21 Harlan 21-19
Gretna 21-21 Harlan 13-12
Gretna 21-21 Stanton 12-13
POOL B
Glenwood 21-21 Thomas Jefferson 8-13
Gretna East 22-21 Glenwood 20-9
Gretna East 21-21 Thomas Jefferson 14-14
POOL C
Red Oak 18-21-15 Underwood 21-10-3
Bishop Heelan Catholic 21-21 Red Oak 8-11
Bishop Heelan Catholic 21-21 Underwood 11-11
REPOOL A
Gretna 21-21 Glenwood 16-5
Glenwood 21-21 Underwood 14-17
Gretna 21-21 Underwood 7-6
REPOOL B
Stanton 21-21 Thomas Jefferson 8-10
Bishop Heelan Catholic 21-21 Stanton 10-11
Bishop Heelan Catholic 21-21 Thomas Jefferson 7-6
REPOOL C
Gretna East 21-21 Harlan 10-11
Gretna East 22-21-15 Red Oak 24-10-13
Red Oak 21-21 Harlan 8-7
TOURNAMENT PLAY
Bishop Heelan Catholic 22-17-15 Gretna 20-21-13
Bishop Heelan Catholic 21-21 Gretna East 19-x
Stanton 21-20-16 Glenwood 16-22-14
Glenwood 21-21 Red Oak 17-18
Stanton 14-21-15 Red Oak 21-14-11
Harlan 21-21 Underwood 12-16
Harlan 21-21 Thomas Jefferson 16-10
Underwood 21-21 Thomas Jefferson 13-17
Iowa City High Tournament
Lewis Central 16-25-15 Iowa City High 25-18-12
Lewis Central 25-25 Bettendorf 22-21
Ankeny Centennial 25-25 Lewis Central 14-22
Atlantic Tournament
St. Albert 21-21 Atlantic 13-13
Treynor 21-21 St. Albert 14-11
St. Albert 21-21 Grand View Christian 14-15
St. Albert 21-13-15 Knoxville 18-21-11
Treynor 21-21 Atlantic 12-7
Atlantic Grand View Christian
Atlantic Knoxville
Treynor 21-21 Grand View Christian 6-11
Treynor 21-21 Knoxville 13-16
Missouri Valley Tournament
Missouri Valley 21-21 East Mills 12-19
East Mills 21-21 Woodbine 11-16
East Mills 21-21 Riverside 9-16
East Mills 21-21 Griswold 18-12
Boyer Valley 17-22-15 East Mills 21-20-7
Griswold 21-21 Woodbine 16-13
Griswold 23-21 Riverside 21-14
Griswold 21-21 Boyer Valley 15-13
Griswold 25-20-15 Missouri Valley 23-22-4
Boyer Valley 9-21-15 Riverside 21-15-11
Missouri Valley 21-21 Riverside 15-12
Riverside 21-21 Woodbine 6-19
Missouri Valley 21-21 Boyer Valley 17-14
Woodbine 10-21-15 Missouri Valley 21-12-12
Boyer Valley 21-21 Woodbine 17-18
Ridge View Tournament
POOL A
Ridge View 21-21 Logan-Magnolia 8-13
OABCIG 22-21 Logan-Magnolia 20-8
Logan-Magnolia 21-21 MMCRU 15-10
POOL B
Westwood 21-21 Ar-We-Va 10-13
West Monona 21-21 Ar-We-Va 6-14
East Sac County 21-21 9-5
South Central Calhoun Tournament
Audubon 17-21-18 South Hamilton 21-11-16
Audubon 21-21 Perry 12-10
Pocahontas Area 21-13-15 Audubon 19-21-11
Audubon 21-21 Manson-NW Webster 19-17
Audubon 21-21 South Central Calhoun 19-18
Coon Rapids-Bayard Tournament
CAM 21-21 Madrid 6-10
CAM 21-21 Ogden 16-18
CAM 23-21 Coon Rapids-Bayard 21-13
Coon Rapids-Bayard 21-21 Madrid 14-13
Coon Rapids-Bayard 21-21 Ogden 14-13
Area Nebraska
Douglas County West 25-25 Ashland-Greenwood 11-21
Syracuse 25-25 Ashland-Greenwood 23-18
Douglas County West 19-25-25 Syracuse 25-23-22
Weeping Water Tournament
POOL A
Lourdes Central Catholic 26-19-25 Weeping Water 24-25-14
Wilber-Clatonia 25-16-25 Humboldt-TRS 16-25-22
Wilber-Clatonia 26-20-27 Lourdes Central Catholic 24-25-25
Humboldt-TRS 23-25-25 Weeping Water 25-14-23
Wilber-Clatonia 25-25 Weeping Water 18-19
Humboldt-TRS 25-20-27 Lourdes Central Catholic 23-25-25
POOL B
Falls City Sacred Heart 25-25 East Butler 14-14
Auburn 25-25 Falls City Sacred Heart 15-12
Yutan 26-25 Falls City Sacred Heart 24-16
Auburn 25-25 East Butler 12-15
Yutan 25-25 Auburn 17-13
BRACKET PLAY
7th: Weeping Water 25-25 East Butler 16-17
5th: Falls City Sacred Heart 25-19-25 Lourdes Central Catholic 20-25-19
3rd: Auburn 15-25-25 Humboldt-TRS 25-18-23
Freeman Tournament
POOL B
Johnson-Brock 25-25 Sterling 13-11
Elmwood-Murdock 25-25 Johnson-Brock 21-20
Elmwood-Murdock 25-25 Sterling 7-8
BRACKET PLAY
Championship: Elmwood-Murdock 25-25 Diller-Odell 18-21
3rd Place: Freeman 25-25 Johnson-Brock 10-22
5th Place: Deshler 25-25 Sterling 18-8