KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Omaha North Tournament
Omaha Bryan 9 Plattsmouth 1
Auburn Tournament
Falls City 17 Syracuse 3
Nebraska City 9 Auburn 5
Consolation: Auburn 22 Syracuse 8
Consolation: Syracuse 1 Buena Vista 0
Semifinal: Blair 10 Falls City 0
Semifinal: Nebraska City 10 Southern/Diller-Odell 1
Consolation: Southern/Diller-Odell 5 Falls City 3
Championship: Blair 9 Nebraska City 2
Wahoo Quadrangular
Waverly 5 Ashland-Greenwood 3
Wahoo 11 Ashland-Greenwood 2
Ashland-Greenwood 6 Crete 2
Other
Douglas County West 9 Cass 1
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Clarinda Tournament
Maryville 15-21-15 Shenandoah 21-19-10
Clarinda 21-21 Shenandoah 18-18
Sidney 21-20-15 Shenandoah 11-22-11
Shenandoah 21-21 Tri-Center 12-19
Shenandoah 21-21 West Central Valley 14-14
Sidney 21-21 Clarinda 7-13
Clarinda 21-21 Tri-Center 9-19
Maryville 21-15-15 Clarinda 18-21-9
Clarinda 21-21-15 West Central Valley 8-23-11
Sidney 21-21 Tri-Center 16-18
Sidney 21-21 West Central Valley 8-8
Sidney 21-12-15 Maryville 17-21-11
Tri-Center 21-21 West Central Valley 9-10
Tri-Center 16-21-15 Maryville 21-14-7
Maryville 21-21 West Central Valley 5-10
Glenwood Tournament
POOL A
Harlan 22-21 Glenwood 20-14
Stanton 18-22-15 Glenwood 21-20-11
Glenwood 21-21 Thomas Jefferson 13-7
Stanton 21-19-15 Harlan 13-21-13
Harlan 19-21-15 Thomas Jefferson 21-9-13
Stanton 21-21 Thomas Jefferson 18-7
POOL B
Underwood 21-21 Red Oak 17-19
Bishop Heelan Catholic 21-12-15 Red Oak 12-21-11
Gretna 21-21 Red Oak 17-13
Bishop Heelan Catholic 21-21 Underwood 18-18
Gretna 21-21 Underwood 13-17
Gretna 21-21 Bishop Heelan Catholic 9-16
TOURNAMENT PLAY
Bishop Heelan Catholic 25-25 Stanton 23-19
Gretna 25-25 Harlan 15-10
3rd Place: Stanton 21-21 Harlan 11-17
Championship: Gretna 25-25 Bishop Heelan Catholic 21-18
Glenwood 21-23-15 Red Oak 18-25-13
Underwood 21-22 Thomas Jefferson 8-20
5th: Underwood 21-21 Glenwood 13-19
Atlantic Tournament
Atlantic 12-21-22 Grand View Christian 21-12-20
Treynor 18-21-15 Atlantic 21-19-7
Atlantic 21-21 St. Albert 17-19
Knoxville 2 Atlantic 0
Knoxville 21-21 St. Albert 19-16
Grand View Christian 22-22 St. Albert 20-20
Treynor 21-21 St. Albert 19-19
Treynor 21-21 Knoxville 15-16
Grand View Christian 18-25-15 Treynor 21-25-15
Iowa City High Tournament
Lewis Central 21-22 Dubuque Hempstead 9-13
Ankeny Centennial 21-23 Lewis Central 18-21
Lewis Central def. Bettendorf
Iowa City High 19-21-15 Lewis Central 21-14-12
Missouri Valley Tournament
East Mills 21-21 Griswold 11-11
Missouri Valley 21-21 East Mills 14-18
East Mills 18-21-15 Riverside 21-16-13
East Mills 21-21 Woodbine 9-13
East Mills 21-21 Boyer Valley 14-9
East Mills 21-21 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 11-9
Missouri Valley 21-21 Griswold 12-15
Riverside 21-21 Griswold 19-17
Griswold 21-21 Woodbine 18-19
Griswold 21-21 Boyer Valley 18-8
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 21-12-15 Griswold 18-21-11
Missouri Valley 21-21 Riverside 19-13
Missouri Valley 21-21 Woodbine 15-14
Missouri Valley 21-21 Boyer Valley 19-9
Missouri Valley 21-21 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 11-13
Riverside 21-21 Woodbine 11-15
Riverside 21-21 Boyer Valley 16-18
Riverside 21-21 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 19-17
Woodbine 21-21 Boyer Valley 14-15
Woodbine 21-20-15 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 16-22-6
Boyer Valley 21-21 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 18-10
South Central Calhoun Tournament
Audubon 2 South Hamilton 1
Audubon 2 Perry 0
Audubon 2 Spencer 1
Pocahontas Area 2 Audubon 0
South Central Calhoun 2 Audubon 1
Manson-NW Webster 2 Audubon 0
Coon Rapids-Bayard Tournament
Coon Rapids-Bayard 22-21 Paton-Churdan 20-17
CAM 21-21 Coon Rapids-Bayard 11-11
Ankeny Christian 21-21 Coon Rapids-Bayard 7-7
Ogden 6-21-15 Coon Rapids-Bayard 21-11-7
Coon Rapids-Bayard 15-21-15 Madrid 21-19-12
CAM 21-21 Ogden 18-15
Ankeny Christian 2 CAM 0
CAM 2 Ogden 0
CAM 2 Madrid 0
Paton-Churdan Ankeny Christian
Ogden 21-21 Paton-Churdan 19-19
Paton-Churdan Madrid
Ankeny Christian 21-21 Ogden 6-12
Ankeny Christian Madrid
Ridge View Tournament
No Results Reported
Beatrice Tournament
No Results Reported
Freeman Tournament
POOL B
Sterling 25-25 Mead 11-9
BRACKET
Semifinal: Elmwood-Murdock 21-25-25 Sterling 25-23-20
Johnson-Brock 25-25 Deshler 12-20
Johnson-Brock 25-25 Mead 10-15
Championship: Freeman 25-27 Elmwood-Murdock 22-25
Weeping Water Tournament
POOL A
Humboldt-TRS 25-28 Weeping Water 14-26
Weeping Water Lourdes Central Catholic
Wilber-Clatonia 25-25 Weeping Water 14-15
Lourdes Central Catholic 25-25 Humboldt-TRS 23-18
Lourdes Central Catholic 27-25 Wilber-Clatonia 25-17
POOL B
Falls City Sacred Heart 26-22-25 East Butler 24-25-12
Falls City Sacred Heart 25-25 Brownell-Talbot 13-11
Yutan 25-25 Falls City Sacred Heart 20-21
BRACKET
1st: Yutan 2 Lourdes Central Catholic 1
3rd: Falls City Sacred Heart 15-25-25 Humboldt-TRS 25-13-22
5th: East Butler def. Wilber-Clatonia
7th: Weeping Water vs. Brownell-Talbot
Syracuse Triangular
Douglas County West 22-25-25 Syracuse 25-20-10
Syracuse 25-25 Ashland-Greenwood 17-20
Douglas County West 25-17-25 Ashland-Greenwood 25-17-19