KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Omaha North Tournament 

Omaha Bryan 9 Plattsmouth 1

Auburn Tournament 

Falls City 17 Syracuse 3

Nebraska City 9 Auburn 5

Consolation: Auburn 22 Syracuse 8

Consolation: Syracuse 1 Buena Vista 0

Semifinal: Blair 10 Falls City 0

Semifinal: Nebraska City 10 Southern/Diller-Odell 1

Consolation: Southern/Diller-Odell 5 Falls City 3

Championship: Blair 9 Nebraska City 2

Wahoo Quadrangular 

Waverly 5 Ashland-Greenwood 3

Wahoo 11 Ashland-Greenwood 2

Ashland-Greenwood 6 Crete 2

Other

Douglas County West 9 Cass 1

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD 

Clarinda Tournament  

Maryville 15-21-15 Shenandoah 21-19-10

Clarinda 21-21 Shenandoah 18-18

Sidney 21-20-15 Shenandoah 11-22-11

Shenandoah 21-21 Tri-Center 12-19

Shenandoah 21-21 West Central Valley 14-14

Sidney 21-21 Clarinda 7-13

Clarinda 21-21 Tri-Center 9-19

Maryville 21-15-15 Clarinda 18-21-9

Clarinda 21-21-15 West Central Valley 8-23-11

Sidney 21-21 Tri-Center 16-18

Sidney 21-21 West Central Valley 8-8

Sidney 21-12-15 Maryville 17-21-11

Tri-Center 21-21 West Central Valley 9-10

Tri-Center 16-21-15 Maryville 21-14-7

Maryville 21-21 West Central Valley 5-10

Glenwood Tournament  

POOL A

Harlan 22-21 Glenwood 20-14

Stanton 18-22-15 Glenwood 21-20-11

Glenwood 21-21 Thomas Jefferson 13-7

Stanton 21-19-15 Harlan 13-21-13

Harlan 19-21-15 Thomas Jefferson 21-9-13

Stanton 21-21 Thomas Jefferson 18-7

POOL B

Underwood 21-21 Red Oak 17-19

Bishop Heelan Catholic 21-12-15 Red Oak 12-21-11

Gretna 21-21 Red Oak 17-13

Bishop Heelan Catholic 21-21 Underwood 18-18

Gretna 21-21 Underwood 13-17

Gretna 21-21 Bishop Heelan Catholic 9-16

TOURNAMENT PLAY

Bishop Heelan Catholic 25-25 Stanton 23-19

Gretna 25-25 Harlan 15-10

3rd Place: Stanton 21-21 Harlan 11-17

Championship: Gretna 25-25 Bishop Heelan Catholic 21-18

Glenwood 21-23-15 Red Oak 18-25-13

Underwood 21-22 Thomas Jefferson 8-20

5th: Underwood 21-21 Glenwood 13-19

Atlantic Tournament 

Atlantic 12-21-22 Grand View Christian 21-12-20

Treynor 18-21-15 Atlantic 21-19-7

Atlantic 21-21 St. Albert 17-19

Knoxville 2 Atlantic 0 

Knoxville 21-21 St. Albert 19-16

Grand View Christian 22-22 St. Albert 20-20

Treynor 21-21 St. Albert 19-19

Treynor 21-21 Knoxville 15-16

Grand View Christian 18-25-15 Treynor 21-25-15

Iowa City High Tournament

Lewis Central 21-22 Dubuque Hempstead 9-13

Ankeny Centennial 21-23 Lewis Central 18-21

Lewis Central def. Bettendorf

Iowa City High 19-21-15 Lewis Central 21-14-12

Missouri Valley Tournament  

East Mills 21-21 Griswold 11-11

Missouri Valley 21-21 East Mills 14-18

East Mills 18-21-15 Riverside 21-16-13

East Mills 21-21 Woodbine 9-13

East Mills 21-21 Boyer Valley 14-9

East Mills 21-21 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 11-9

Missouri Valley 21-21 Griswold 12-15

Riverside 21-21 Griswold 19-17

Griswold 21-21 Woodbine 18-19

Griswold 21-21 Boyer Valley 18-8

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 21-12-15 Griswold 18-21-11

Missouri Valley 21-21 Riverside 19-13

Missouri Valley 21-21 Woodbine 15-14

Missouri Valley 21-21 Boyer Valley 19-9

Missouri Valley 21-21 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 11-13

Riverside 21-21 Woodbine 11-15

Riverside 21-21 Boyer Valley 16-18

Riverside 21-21 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 19-17

Woodbine 21-21 Boyer Valley 14-15

Woodbine 21-20-15 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 16-22-6

Boyer Valley 21-21 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 18-10

South Central Calhoun Tournament 

Audubon 2 South Hamilton 1

Audubon 2 Perry 0 

Audubon 2 Spencer 1 

Pocahontas Area 2 Audubon 0 

South Central Calhoun 2 Audubon 1 

Manson-NW Webster 2 Audubon 0 

Coon Rapids-Bayard Tournament 

Coon Rapids-Bayard 22-21 Paton-Churdan 20-17

CAM 21-21 Coon Rapids-Bayard 11-11

Ankeny Christian 21-21 Coon Rapids-Bayard 7-7

Ogden 6-21-15 Coon Rapids-Bayard 21-11-7

Coon Rapids-Bayard 15-21-15 Madrid 21-19-12

CAM 21-21 Ogden 18-15

Ankeny Christian 2 CAM 0

CAM 2 Ogden 0

CAM 2 Madrid 0

Paton-Churdan Ankeny Christian

Ogden 21-21 Paton-Churdan 19-19

Paton-Churdan Madrid

Ankeny Christian 21-21 Ogden 6-12

Ankeny Christian Madrid

Ridge View Tournament 

No Results Reported 

Beatrice Tournament 

No Results Reported 

Freeman Tournament 

POOL B

Sterling 25-25 Mead 11-9

BRACKET

Semifinal: Elmwood-Murdock 21-25-25 Sterling 25-23-20

Johnson-Brock 25-25 Deshler 12-20

Johnson-Brock 25-25 Mead 10-15

Championship: Freeman 25-27 Elmwood-Murdock 22-25

Weeping Water Tournament  

POOL A

Humboldt-TRS 25-28 Weeping Water 14-26

Weeping Water Lourdes Central Catholic

Wilber-Clatonia 25-25 Weeping Water 14-15

Lourdes Central Catholic 25-25 Humboldt-TRS 23-18 

Lourdes Central Catholic 27-25 Wilber-Clatonia 25-17

POOL B

Falls City Sacred Heart 26-22-25 East Butler 24-25-12

Falls City Sacred Heart 25-25 Brownell-Talbot 13-11

Yutan 25-25 Falls City Sacred Heart 20-21

BRACKET 

1st: Yutan 2 Lourdes Central Catholic 1 

3rd: Falls City Sacred Heart 15-25-25  Humboldt-TRS 25-13-22

5th: East Butler def. Wilber-Clatonia 

7th: Weeping Water vs. Brownell-Talbot

Syracuse Triangular 

Douglas County West 22-25-25 Syracuse 25-20-10

Syracuse 25-25 Ashland-Greenwood 17-20

Douglas County West 25-17-25 Ashland-Greenwood 25-17-19

