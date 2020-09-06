KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD 

Clarinda Tournament 

Sidney 15-21-15 Clarinda 21-17-8

Nodaway Valley 21-21 Shenandoah 17-10

Sidney 14-25-15 West Central Valley 21-23-10

Nodaway Valley 21-22 Tri-Center 15-20

Clarinda 21-21 West Central Valley 19-12

Tri-Center 21-21 Shenandoah 12-11

Nodaway Valley 21-21 West Central Valley 13-7

Sidney 21-21 Shenandoah 9-8

Clarinda 21-21 Tri-Center 17-11

Quarterfinal: Clarinda 21-21 Shenandoah 10-18

Quarterfinal: Tri-Center 21-19-15 West Central Valley 10-21-10

Semifinal: Sidney 21-21 Clarinda 8-19

Semifinal: Tri-Center 24-22 Nodaway Valley 22-20

Championship: Tri-Center 27-18-15 Sidney 25-21-13

Atlantic Tournament (Round Robin)

Glenwood 21-24-19 St. Albert 15-26-17

Glenwood 21-21-15 Treynor 23-16-9

Glenwood 21-21 Atlantic 7-19

Glenwood 18-21-15 Underwood 21-10-10

Glenwood 21-21 Winterset 13-18

Underwood 21-17-15 Treynor 17-21-11

Underwood 21-13-15 Winterset 18-21-12

Underwood 14-21-15 Atlantic 21-18-10

Underwood 21-19-15 St. Albert 10-21-12

Treynor 17-23-15 Winterset 21-21-13

Treynor 21-21 Atlantic 13-9

Treynor 17-21-15 St. Albert 21-19-11

Winterset 21-21 Atlantic 19-17

Winterset 21-21 St. Albert 18-14

St. Albert 21-21 Atlantic 18-14

Sioux City North Tournament (Two Pools) 

Pool 1

Sioux City North 21-21-15 LeMars 17-23-9

Sioux City North 21-21 Sioux City West 8-12

Sioux City North def. MVAOCOU

LeMars 21-21 Sioux City West 11-17

LeMars 21-21 MVAOCOU 8-7

Sioux City West 21-18-15 MVAOCOU 19-21-6

Pool 2

Sioux City East 21-21 Denison-Schleswig 15-15

Sioux City North 21-22 Denison-Schleswig 15-20

Sioux City East 21-19-15 Sioux City North 18-21-12

MOC-Floyd Valley 21-18-15 Sioux City North 15-21-10

MOC-Floyd Valley 21-14-15 Sioux City East 15-21-13

MOC-Floyd Valley 21-21 Denison-Schleswig 12-8

Missouri Valley Tournament (7-team bracket) 

1st Round

Boyer Valley 18-21-15 Exira/EHK 21-16-5

Missouri Valley bye

Riverside 21-21 Woodbine 12-17

East Mills 21-21 Griswold 9-12

2nd Round

Boyer Valley 6-22-15 Missouri Valley 21-22-15

East Mills 21-21 Riverside 17-10

3rd Round

East Mills 21-21 Boyer Valley 7-9

Consolation

Griswold 21-21 Woodbine 14-17

Missouri Valley 15-21-15 Griswold 21-9-10

Riverside 21-21 Exira/EHK 13-6

Missouri Valley 14-21-15 Riverside 21-16-10

Missouri Valley 21-21 Boyer Valley 15-15

Griswold 25-21 Woodbine 23-9

Championship (East Mills must lose twice)

Missouri Valley 21-16-15 East Mills 17-21-13

East Mills 11-21-15 21-13-11

Ridge View Tournament 

Pool A 

Woodbury Central 21-21 Ar-We-Va 13-7

East Sac County 21-21 Ar-We-Va 11-8

Ridge View 21-20-15 Ar-We-Va 4-22-3

Freeman (NE) Tournament  

Freeman 25-25 Elmwood-Murdock 13-19

Johnson-Brock 11-25-25 Deshler 25-18-19

Johnson-Brock 25-25 Mead 17-15

Diller-Odell 26-25 Sterling 24-22

Elmwood-Murdock 25-25 Sterling 20-23

Freeman 25-25 Elmwood-Murdock 13-19

Weeping Water (NE) Tournament (Two Pools)

Pool A

Wilber-Clatonia 25-25 Weeping Water 15-18

Pool B

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Yutan

Yutan def. Lourdes Central Catholic

Ashland-Greenwood, Syracuse at Douglas County West

Douglas County West 25-25 Syracuse 22-23

Syracuse 25-25 Ashland-Greenwood 11-22

Ashland-Greenwood 25-25 Douglas County West 9-15

