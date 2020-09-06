KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Clarinda Tournament
Sidney 15-21-15 Clarinda 21-17-8
Nodaway Valley 21-21 Shenandoah 17-10
Sidney 14-25-15 West Central Valley 21-23-10
Nodaway Valley 21-22 Tri-Center 15-20
Clarinda 21-21 West Central Valley 19-12
Tri-Center 21-21 Shenandoah 12-11
Nodaway Valley 21-21 West Central Valley 13-7
Sidney 21-21 Shenandoah 9-8
Clarinda 21-21 Tri-Center 17-11
Quarterfinal: Clarinda 21-21 Shenandoah 10-18
Quarterfinal: Tri-Center 21-19-15 West Central Valley 10-21-10
Semifinal: Sidney 21-21 Clarinda 8-19
Semifinal: Tri-Center 24-22 Nodaway Valley 22-20
Championship: Tri-Center 27-18-15 Sidney 25-21-13
Atlantic Tournament (Round Robin)
Glenwood 21-24-19 St. Albert 15-26-17
Glenwood 21-21-15 Treynor 23-16-9
Glenwood 21-21 Atlantic 7-19
Glenwood 18-21-15 Underwood 21-10-10
Glenwood 21-21 Winterset 13-18
Underwood 21-17-15 Treynor 17-21-11
Underwood 21-13-15 Winterset 18-21-12
Underwood 14-21-15 Atlantic 21-18-10
Underwood 21-19-15 St. Albert 10-21-12
Treynor 17-23-15 Winterset 21-21-13
Treynor 21-21 Atlantic 13-9
Treynor 17-21-15 St. Albert 21-19-11
Winterset 21-21 Atlantic 19-17
Winterset 21-21 St. Albert 18-14
St. Albert 21-21 Atlantic 18-14
Sioux City North Tournament (Two Pools)
Pool 1
Sioux City North 21-21-15 LeMars 17-23-9
Sioux City North 21-21 Sioux City West 8-12
Sioux City North def. MVAOCOU
LeMars 21-21 Sioux City West 11-17
LeMars 21-21 MVAOCOU 8-7
Sioux City West 21-18-15 MVAOCOU 19-21-6
Pool 2
Sioux City East 21-21 Denison-Schleswig 15-15
Sioux City North 21-22 Denison-Schleswig 15-20
Sioux City East 21-19-15 Sioux City North 18-21-12
MOC-Floyd Valley 21-18-15 Sioux City North 15-21-10
MOC-Floyd Valley 21-14-15 Sioux City East 15-21-13
MOC-Floyd Valley 21-21 Denison-Schleswig 12-8
Missouri Valley Tournament (7-team bracket)
1st Round
Boyer Valley 18-21-15 Exira/EHK 21-16-5
Missouri Valley bye
Riverside 21-21 Woodbine 12-17
East Mills 21-21 Griswold 9-12
2nd Round
Boyer Valley 6-22-15 Missouri Valley 21-22-15
East Mills 21-21 Riverside 17-10
3rd Round
East Mills 21-21 Boyer Valley 7-9
Consolation
Griswold 21-21 Woodbine 14-17
Missouri Valley 15-21-15 Griswold 21-9-10
Riverside 21-21 Exira/EHK 13-6
Missouri Valley 14-21-15 Riverside 21-16-10
Missouri Valley 21-21 Boyer Valley 15-15
Griswold 25-21 Woodbine 23-9
Championship (East Mills must lose twice)
Missouri Valley 21-16-15 East Mills 17-21-13
East Mills 11-21-15 21-13-11
Ridge View Tournament
Pool A
Woodbury Central 21-21 Ar-We-Va 13-7
East Sac County 21-21 Ar-We-Va 11-8
Ridge View 21-20-15 Ar-We-Va 4-22-3
Freeman (NE) Tournament
Freeman 25-25 Elmwood-Murdock 13-19
Johnson-Brock 11-25-25 Deshler 25-18-19
Johnson-Brock 25-25 Mead 17-15
Diller-Odell 26-25 Sterling 24-22
Elmwood-Murdock 25-25 Sterling 20-23
Freeman 25-25 Elmwood-Murdock 13-19
Weeping Water (NE) Tournament (Two Pools)
Pool A
Wilber-Clatonia 25-25 Weeping Water 15-18
Pool B
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Yutan
Yutan def. Lourdes Central Catholic
Ashland-Greenwood, Syracuse at Douglas County West
Douglas County West 25-25 Syracuse 22-23
Syracuse 25-25 Ashland-Greenwood 11-22
Ashland-Greenwood 25-25 Douglas County West 9-15