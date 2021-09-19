KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Bishop Heelan Catholic 15-21-17 Kuemper Catholic 21-15-15
Kuemper Catholic 20-21-15 Bishop Garrigan 22-11-6
Kuemper Catholic 23-21 Storm Lake St. Mary 21-10
Kuemper Catholic 21-21 St. Edmond 11-14
Gehlen Catholic 15-21-15 Kuemper Catholic 21-19-9
Kuemper Catholic 21-21 St. Mary’s Remsen 11-13
Bishop Heelan Catholic 21-21 Bishop Garrigan 8-12
Bishop Heelan Catholic 21-21 St. Edmond 11-4
Bishop Heelan Catholic 21-21 Remsen St. Mary’s 18-10
Gehlen Catholic 21-21 Bishop Heelan Catholic 16-15