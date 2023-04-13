KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
East Atchison 27 North Nodaway 7
Rock Port 21 Osborn-Stewartsville 11
Nodaway Valley 3 South Holt 2
Platte Valley 19 DeKalb 0
Smithville 10 Savannah 5
Albany 11 Pattonsburg 0
North Harrison 8 King City 7
St. Joseph Christian 12 North Andrew 0
Nebraska City 10 Ralston 8 (Trailblazer Conference Tournament)
Auburn 5 Falls City 1
KMALAND GIRLS GOLF SCOREBOARD
Shenandoah Fillie Invitational (Large Division) — 1. Clarinda 420, 2. Harlan 433, 3. Lewis Central 446, 4. Glenwood 463, 5. Abraham Lincoln 472, 6. Denison-Schleswig 477, Creston NTS Bedford NTS
Shenandoah Fillie Invitational (Small Division) — 1. Sidney 407, 2. Southwest Valley 445, 3. Shenandoah 450, 4. Red Oak 471, 5. Nodaway Valley 473, 6. East Union 497, 7. St. Albert 506, East Mills NTS
Griswold NTS Essex/Stanton NTS
Martensdale-St. Marys 236 Mount Ayr 238 Central Decatur NTS
Clarke 193 Wayne 217 Southeast Warren 264
Boyer Valley 224 West Central Valley 295 CAM NTS Exira/EHK NTS
Lamoni at Moravia
Melcher-Dallas, Carlisle, PCM at Pleasantville
KMALAND BOYS GOLF SCOREBOARD
Lewis Central Tournament — 1. Lewis Central 322, 2. Atlantic 342, 3. Glenwood 343, 4. East Mills 353, 5. Shenandoah 370, 6. Fremont-Mills 370, 7. Creston 379, 8. Red Oak 389, 10. Logan-Magnolia 399, 11. St. Albert 404
Essex/Stanton 200 Griswold 222
Des Moines Christian Tournament — 6. Treynor 356, 7. Coon Rapids-Bayard 365
Mount Ayr 181 Martensdale-St. Marys 251 Central Decatur NTS
Wayne 177 Southeast Warren 206
CAM 170 Boyer Valley 187 West Central Valley 194 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 215
Lamoni at Moravia (G/B)
Melcher-Dallas, Carlisle, PCM at Pleasantville (G/B)
Bishop LeBlond 169 Maryville 172
Brett Dickerson Memorial Tournament at Plattsburg — 6. King City 303
Worth County 195 Mound City 204 Rock Port 209
Nebraska City Invitational — 4. Johnson County Central 358, 5. Auburn 363, 6. Syracuse 371, 7. Nebraska City 372, 8. Sidney 376, 10. Falls City 406, 11. Plattsmouth 425
KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Winterset 10 Creston 0
West Central Valley 1 Treynor 0
Thomas Jefferson 6 Missouri Valley 1
Panorama 8 AHSTW 0
Sioux City East 7 Sioux City West 0
Western Christian 7 LeMars 2
Nebraska City Beatrice
Omaha Concordia 7 Auburn 0
Roncalli Catholic 3 Conestoga 1
KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Glenwood 1 Treynor 0
Creston 1 Atlantic 0
Denison-Schleswig 10 Logan-Magnolia 0
Panorama 8 AHSTW 2
Sioux City North 4 Lewis Central 2
Western Christian 5 LeMars 2
Beatrice 2 Nebraska City 1
Kearney Catholic 1 The Platte 0
Conestoga 4 Roncalli Catholic 3 — OT
KMALAND GIRLS TENNIS SCOREBOARD
Red Oak 8 Southwest Valley 1
Audubon 5 Harlan 4
Bishop Heelan Catholic 9 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0
Sioux City East 7 Sioux City West 2
Estherville-Lincoln Central at LeMars
Lincoln Christian at Nebraska City
KMALAND BOYS TENNIS SCOREBOARD
Maryville 9 Clarinda 0
Red Oak 6 Southwest Valley 3
Lewis Central 5 Abraham Lincoln 4
Audubon 6 Harlan 3
Denison-Schleswig 5 Bishop Heelan Catholic 4
LeMars 6 Estherville-Lincoln Central 3