KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

East Atchison 27 North Nodaway 7

Rock Port 21 Osborn-Stewartsville 11

Nodaway Valley 3 South Holt 2

Platte Valley 19 DeKalb 0

Smithville 10 Savannah 5

Albany 11 Pattonsburg 0

North Harrison 8 King City 7

St. Joseph Christian 12 North Andrew 0

Nebraska City 10 Ralston 8 (Trailblazer Conference Tournament)

Auburn 5 Falls City 1

KMALAND GIRLS GOLF SCOREBOARD

Shenandoah Fillie Invitational (Large Division) — 1. Clarinda 420, 2. Harlan 433, 3. Lewis Central 446, 4. Glenwood 463, 5. Abraham Lincoln 472, 6. Denison-Schleswig 477, Creston NTS Bedford NTS

Shenandoah Fillie Invitational (Small Division) — 1. Sidney 407, 2. Southwest Valley 445, 3. Shenandoah 450, 4. Red Oak 471, 5. Nodaway Valley 473, 6. East Union 497, 7. St. Albert 506, East Mills NTS

Griswold NTS Essex/Stanton NTS

Martensdale-St. Marys 236 Mount Ayr 238 Central Decatur NTS

Clarke 193 Wayne 217 Southeast Warren 264

Boyer Valley 224 West Central Valley 295 CAM NTS Exira/EHK NTS

Lamoni at Moravia

Melcher-Dallas, Carlisle, PCM at Pleasantville 

KMALAND BOYS GOLF SCOREBOARD 

Lewis Central Tournament — 1. Lewis Central 322, 2. Atlantic 342, 3. Glenwood 343, 4. East Mills 353, 5. Shenandoah 370, 6. Fremont-Mills 370, 7. Creston 379, 8. Red Oak 389, 10. Logan-Magnolia 399, 11. St. Albert 404

Essex/Stanton 200 Griswold 222

Des Moines Christian Tournament — 6. Treynor 356, 7. Coon Rapids-Bayard 365

Mount Ayr 181 Martensdale-St. Marys 251 Central Decatur NTS

Wayne 177 Southeast Warren 206

CAM 170 Boyer Valley 187 West Central Valley 194 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 215

Lamoni at Moravia (G/B)

Melcher-Dallas, Carlisle, PCM at Pleasantville (G/B)

Bishop LeBlond 169 Maryville 172

Brett Dickerson Memorial Tournament at Plattsburg — 6. King City 303

Worth County 195 Mound City 204 Rock Port 209

Nebraska City Invitational — 4. Johnson County Central 358, 5. Auburn 363, 6. Syracuse 371, 7. Nebraska City 372, 8. Sidney 376, 10. Falls City 406, 11. Plattsmouth 425

KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD 

Winterset 10 Creston 0

West Central Valley 1 Treynor 0

Thomas Jefferson 6 Missouri Valley 1

Panorama 8 AHSTW 0

Sioux City East 7 Sioux City West 0

Western Christian 7 LeMars 2

Nebraska City Beatrice

Omaha Concordia 7 Auburn 0

Roncalli Catholic 3 Conestoga 1

KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD 

Glenwood 1 Treynor 0

Creston 1 Atlantic 0

Denison-Schleswig 10 Logan-Magnolia 0

Panorama 8 AHSTW 2

Sioux City North 4 Lewis Central 2

Western Christian 5 LeMars 2

Beatrice 2 Nebraska City 1

Kearney Catholic 1 The Platte 0

Conestoga 4 Roncalli Catholic 3 — OT

KMALAND GIRLS TENNIS SCOREBOARD

Red Oak 8 Southwest Valley 1

Audubon 5 Harlan 4

Bishop Heelan Catholic 9 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0

Sioux City East 7 Sioux City West 2

Estherville-Lincoln Central at LeMars

Lincoln Christian at Nebraska City

KMALAND BOYS TENNIS SCOREBOARD 

Maryville 9 Clarinda 0

Red Oak 6 Southwest Valley 3

Lewis Central 5 Abraham Lincoln 4

Audubon 6 Harlan 3

Denison-Schleswig 5 Bishop Heelan Catholic 4

LeMars 6 Estherville-Lincoln Central 3

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.